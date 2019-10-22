Frost Science's New Exhibit Shows Math Is All Around Us

There's more behind gazing at your own reflection than you realize. At the new exhibit at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, you enter through what seems like an infinite kaleidoscope-like puzzle where you could stare at different versions of yourself all day long if you wanted to. But it's worth walking out and learning about how the maze of life is a lot more orderly than what it seems to be.

A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature debuted this past Saturday, highlighting the surprising mathematics of our daily experience. Developed by the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, the traveling exhibit fills the Hsiao Family Special Exhibition Gallery at the Frost with the coolness of the science: Beyond the repeating patterns of mirrors, there's a slew of interactive devices designed to educate visitors on the numbers behind the repeating diagrams that find a place in nature, art, architecture, and even themselves.

Daniella Orihuela, director of educational programs for the museum, says she guarantees that visitors will leave with a greater appreciation for the subject matter and how it relates to everything around them. "Nature has an inherent structure that can be expressed through numeric and geometric patterns," says Orihuela. "We can hear, see, touch, and smell them throughout the day without even acknowledging that they exist. These displays and activities help us recognize and understand that they all have a purpose."

Throughout the immersive space, on view until April 2020, visitors are encouraged to explore the connections between nature and the designed world. There are immersive digital screens that teach how to connect dots and spirals to create landscapes, along with displays demonstrating how polygons that are present in butterfly wings and honeycombs can be used in architecture. Another highlight: the footage theater, featuring images of natural elements — the nested spirals of sunflowers' seeds, the ridges of a mountain ranges, and the layout of the universe — displayed at angles that allow the reflective viewer to ponder what's behind it all.

The exhibit also reveals the relation between geometry and the human body: by tracing the patterns on skin, exploring the way blood vessels branch within one's eyes, and noting the symmetry in Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, visitors can experience the mathematical theories of fractal branching, spirals, and the Golden ratio in a way that's easily intuited.

"Once you start recognizing patterns all around you, it can be hard to stop," Orihuela says. "By revealing the beauty of our world through numbers, this exhibit aims to make math accessible and relevant, hence inspiring visitors to look at it in a new, more engaging way."

A Mirror Maze: Numbers in Nature. Through April 12, 2020, at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.com. Tickets costs $29.95 for adults and $20.95 for youth aged 3 to 11. Members and children ages two and younger get in free, and Miami-Dade residents receive a 15 percent discount with proof of residency.