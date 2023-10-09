 Miami Nightlife Photos: Winnie Harlow, Diddy, Theo Von, Chase B | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Winnie Harlow, Theo Von, Chase B, and Others

From grand-opening events to wild parties, here's everything World Red Eye snapped last week.
October 9, 2023
Diddy and Winnie Harlow
Diddy and Winnie Harlow World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
World Red Eye

Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program Rosé Day Kickoff at Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour hosted the Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program Rosé Day kickoff with Jennifer Valoppi, Marisa Toccin Lucas, Daniela Swaebe, Carol Iacovelli, Krista Rosenberg, and Suzy Buckley Woodward.
Diddy and Winnie Harlow
World Red Eye

Winnie Harlow, Diddy, Flo Rida, and Ronaldinho at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY was epic this weekend with Winnie Harlow, P Diddy, Flo Rida, and Ronaldinho. P Diddy performed and had the partygoers dancing like the weekend never had to end!
Theo Von and David Grutman
World Red Eye

Theo Von and David Grutman at Gekkō

A night of unforgettable laughter and delicious food at Gekkō with Theo Von and David Grutman! These two know how to turn a regular dinner into an extraordinary experience.
World Red Eye

Amigos for Kids at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Amigos Night (formerly Miami Celebrity Domino Night) is the annual fundraiser of Amigos For Kids. In the last several years, record-breaking attendance has made this event a showcase for many of Miami’s celebrities, media personalities, political, community and corporate leaders, and social elite.
Loud Luxury
World Red Eye

Loud Luxury at Strawberry Moon

Dynamic duo Loud Luxury took over the decks at Strawberry Moon on Saturday. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the sick beats all day.
World Red Eye

FGI South Florida First-Annual Rising Stars Awards

Fashion Group International (FGI) South Florida is thrilled to announce the inaugural Rising Star Awards, a celebration of the region’s most promising and creative talents and visionaries in the world of fashion, on Saturday, September 30, in downtown Miami at the Southeast Financial Center.
Chase B and Jamezz
World Red Eye

Chase B at Gala Miami

Chase B played an epic set at Gala Miami on Friday night. The night was full of good vibes, sick beats, and amazingly over-the-top bottle parades.
World Red Eye

Fridays at Mila Miami

Guests at Mila enjoyed their Friday night at Miami Beach’s hottest restaurant and lounge, located right on Lincoln Road. After dinner, guests partied on the dance floors, sipping their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.
World Red Eye

Flor de Chic Presented by Flor de Caña

Flor de Chic, presented by Flor De Caña, was a green-carpet experience and party to celebrate the world’s first carbon-neutral and fair-trade certified spirit. Miami’s leading influencers attended the invite-only event.
World Red Eye

Anatomy Doral Grand Opening Celebration

Anatomy unveiled its new location at City Place Doral. The team joined City of Doral Mayor Christi Fraga and Vice Mayor Pineyro to open the doors to Anatomy’s location in Doral.
World Red Eye

Novecento Amigos Night

Amigos Night took place on September 27, welcoming Novecento to Mary Brickell Village. The Novecento team was excited to celebrate this milestone with friends, family, valued vendors, and esteemed partners.
Romero Britto
World Red Eye

Romero Britto at Kiki on the River Sundays

Romero Britto made a special appearance at Miami’s riverside hotspot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Guests dined and danced the night away as they enjoyed another Sunday Funday.
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers headed to Wynwood’s trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot Friday night. Attendees were treated to an epic night of exotic live performances, bottle parades, and amazing music.
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

Haus of Hyde set the mood to start the weekend. The vibes were at an all-time high as partygoers mingled and danced until sunrise.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Miami’s hottest dinner party at Villa Azur returned for another epic night in the books. Guests popped bottles, enjoyed a delicious dinner, and danced the night away.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

There is no better way to spend your Saturday night than at Boho House. Guests danced under the stars in the courtyard and enjoyed delicious small bites and cocktails all night.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Nothing compares to Thursday Soirée at Marion. Guests enjoyed delicious food, followed by an epic party and endless bottles.
