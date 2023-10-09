Eyes on Miami: Winnie Harlow, Theo Von, Chase B, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

Diddy and Winnie Harlow

Theo Von and David Grutman

Loud Luxury

Chase B and Jamezz

Romero Britto

New TimesNeiman Marcus Bal Harbour hosted the Women of Tomorrow Mentor and Scholarship Program Rosé Day kickoff with Jennifer Valoppi, Marisa Toccin Lucas, Daniela Swaebe, Carol Iacovelli, Krista Rosenberg, and Suzy Buckley Woodward.LIVONSUNDAY was epic this weekend with Winnie Harlow, P Diddy, Flo Rida, and Ronaldinho. P Diddy performed and had the partygoers dancing like the weekend never had to end!A night of unforgettable laughter and delicious food at Gekkō with Theo Von and David Grutman! These two know how to turn a regular dinner into an extraordinary experience.Amigos Night (formerly Miami Celebrity Domino Night) is the annual fundraiser of Amigos For Kids. In the last several years, record-breaking attendance has made this event a showcase for many of Miami’s celebrities, media personalities, political, community and corporate leaders, and social elite.Dynamic duo Loud Luxury took over the decks at Strawberry Moon on Saturday. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the sick beats all day.Fashion Group International (FGI) South Florida is thrilled to announce the inaugural Rising Star Awards, a celebration of the region’s most promising and creative talents and visionaries in the world of fashion, on Saturday, September 30, in downtown Miami at the Southeast Financial Center.Chase B played an epic set at Gala Miami on Friday night. The night was full of good vibes, sick beats, and amazingly over-the-top bottle parades.Guests at Mila enjoyed their Friday night at Miami Beach’s hottest restaurant and lounge, located right on Lincoln Road. After dinner, guests partied on the dance floors, sipping their favorite drinks and dancing the night away.Flor de Chic, presented by Flor De Caña, was a green-carpet experience and party to celebrate the world’s first carbon-neutral and fair-trade certified spirit. Miami’s leading influencers attended the invite-only event.Anatomy unveiled its new location at City Place Doral. The team joined City of Doral Mayor Christi Fraga and Vice Mayor Pineyro to open the doors to Anatomy’s location in Doral.Amigos Night took place on September 27, welcoming Novecento to Mary Brickell Village. The Novecento team was excited to celebrate this milestone with friends, family, valued vendors, and esteemed partners.Romero Britto made a special appearance at Miami’s riverside hotspot dinner party at Kiki on the River. Guests dined and danced the night away as they enjoyed another Sunday Funday.Partygoers headed to Wynwood’s trendy nightlife dinner and dance spot Friday night. Attendees were treated to an epic night of exotic live performances, bottle parades, and amazing music.Haus of Hyde set the mood to start the weekend. The vibes were at an all-time high as partygoers mingled and danced until sunrise.Miami’s hottest dinner party at Villa Azur returned for another epic night in the books. Guests popped bottles, enjoyed a delicious dinner, and danced the night away.There is no better way to spend your Saturday night than at Boho House. Guests danced under the stars in the courtyard and enjoyed delicious small bites and cocktails all night.Nothing compares to Thursday Soirée at Marion. Guests enjoyed delicious food, followed by an epic party and endless bottles.