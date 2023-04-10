Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Tony Parker, Anderson .Paak, Lisa Hochstein, and Others

April 10, 2023 9:00AM

Anderson .Paak
Anderson .Paak World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Tony Parker
World Red Eye

Tony Parker at Maison Mura for a Taste of Champagne Jeeper and Chateau La Mascaronne

Upscale downtown wine and spirits boutique Maison Mura welcomed the first Frenchman and legendary NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker to celebrate his first wine partnership in his home country with Champagne Jeeper and Chateau La Mascaronne.
click to enlarge
Anderson .Paak
World Red Eye

Anderson .Paak at Dante’s HiFi

Anderson .Paak took over the decks at Dante’s HiFi alongside fellow Grammy award winner Maurice Brown. Guests enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and amazing tunes all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Adrienne Arsht Center 17th Anniversary Gala

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County proudly celebrated its 17th-anniversary gala, Labyrinth of Enchantment, on Saturday, April 1.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park

The 72nd Curlin Florida Derby took place on Saturday, April 1, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale. On one of the most important dates on the South Florida racing calendar, some of the industry’s top horses and jockeys competed for the title of Florida Derby Winner on the road to the Triple Crown. Forte, ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., took home the Florida Derby victory, giving Ortiz Jr. his sixth win of the day.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Ann Storck Center to Host 27th Annual Celebrity Chefs Event

Ann Storck Center, a Fort Lauderdale-based private nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted its 27th-annual Celebrity Chefs event on Friday, March 31.
click to enlarge
Jamie Foxx, Teyana Taylor, and Ne-Yo
World Red Eye

Jamie Foxx at LIV on Sunday

Jamie Foxx took LIV by storm on Sunday night with an unforgettable performance that gave partygoers the night of their lives! Teyana Taylor, Ne-Yo, and Quavo were all spotted in VIP with their crew, popping bottles as they partied til the early morning.
Ingrid Schneider and Emily Caillon Chene
World Red Eye

Morgan Shara and Emily Caillon Chene Host “On Island Time” Private Event with Love Shack Fancy, Pura Vida, and Sakara

Jewelry designer and experience creator Morgan Shara (of MAS by Morgan Shara) put together an all-star host committee at the home of supermodel and wellness entrepreneur Emily Caillon Chene to welcome three incredible female entrepreneurs and their unparalleled, outstanding brands, Rebecca Hessel Cohen of Love Shack Fancy, Whitney Tingle of Sakara Life, and Jennifer Horev of Pura Vida.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Tropi Crystal Launch Party at Cervecería La Tropical

Cervecería La Tropical celebrated the launch of Tropi Crystal. A beer originally brewed in 1928 in Havana by Cervecería La Tropical and now in Miami by its founders. A Pilsner that’s Clara, Ligera, y Sabrosa. Enjoy La Auténtica, imported from Miami and coming to stores near you.
click to enlarge
Michael Moore and Alexander Delgado
World Red Eye

Alexander Delgado at Kiki on the River

Alexander Delgado and Michael Moore were living it up when they hit Kiki on the River for an evening of fantastic Greek cuisine and after-hours partying.
click to enlarge
Rae Sremmurd
World Red Eye

Rae Sremmurd at Story Saturdays

Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd swooped into Story on Saturday night to light up the crowd with a hyped-up performance.
DJ Ruckus
World Red Eye

DJ Ruckus at Strawberry Moon Saturdays

It was nothing but sunshine and booze on Saturday at Strawberry Moon as partygoers flooded the pool, danced under the sun, and enjoyed the sick beats by DJ Ruckus.
click to enlarge
Cash Cash
World Red Eye

Cash Cash at Story Fridays

Once again, Cash Cash took over the decks at Story and played a set that had the crowd raging the night away. The dynamic trio had the crowd popping bottles and ravers going wild as they danced the night away until the early morning.
Anderson .Paak
World Red Eye

PTO (Party Time Off!) – Launch of Tequila Don Julio Rosado

To celebrate the launch of Tequila Don Julio Rosado, the latest offering from Mexico’s original luxury tequila, the brand brought luxury tequila experiences coast to coast for guests to enjoy PTO for what it was intended: Party Time Off! On Friday, March 31, Tequila Don Julio brought the fantastical world of Tequila Don Julio Rosado to life in Miami, where guests celebrated with signature cocktails and enjoyed DJ Spade and Anderson .Paak as DJ PeeWee.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Dirty Rabbit Fridays

Partygoers headed over to Wynwood’s hottest bar, the Dirty Rabbit, on Friday night, where they celebrated the start of their wild weekend.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Wynwood hot spot Mayami brought the heat on Friday night, where guests gathered there for an epic evening filled with amazing crafted cocktails, groovy beats, and endless fun.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

The weekend started early as guests headed to Villa Azur‘s famous Thursday dinner party. Partygoers enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine and danced the night away in the outdoor courtyard.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

2023 Miami City Ballet Gala

On Thursday, the gala event of the season took place at Miami Beach Convention Center. This year’s theme was West Side Story, and it featured a festive cocktail hour, delicious dinner, short performance, silent and live auctions, and a DJ dance and dessert party. The master of ceremony was Nigel Lythgoe OBE, executive producer of So You Think You Can Dance.
World Red Eye

Hyde Beach Saturdays

Attending the pool party at Hyde Beach every Saturday is always a good idea. Partygoers donned their flirtiest swim looks while sipping mimosas and handcrafted cocktails as they splashed in and out of the pool all afternoon.
click to enlarge
Lisa Hochstein and Benzion Aboud
World Red Eye

Aroma360’s Grand Opening in Palm Beach

Aroma360 celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Palm Beach. Guests enjoyed desserts, champagne, specialty coffee beverages, and live entertainment from a violinist. Special guest Lisa Hochstein of The Real Housewives of Miami also made an appearance.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Bottled Blonde Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Bottled Blonde to experience their epic endless bottle parades. Guests danced to the sick beats as they celebrated their Saturday night with a bang.
click to enlarge
Kevin Love, Mark Iacono, and Mario Carbone
World Red Eye

Italian Night at ZZ’s with Kevin Love

Members and friends alike shimmied to ZZ’s Club this weekend for a taste of Italy in the heart of Miami. Guests enjoyed a spectacular four-course Italian feast by luminaries Mario Carbone and Mark Iacono of Lucali and sipped on fine wines courtesy of Gian Intermaggio of Piedmont’s Gaja Winery.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Liberated at Last?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation