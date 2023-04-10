Eyes on Miami: Tony Parker, Anderson .Paak, Lisa Hochstein, and Others

click to enlarge Tony Parker World Red Eye

New TimesUpscale downtown wine and spirits boutique Maison Mura welcomed the first Frenchman and legendary NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker to celebrate his first wine partnership in his home country with Champagne Jeeper and Chateau La Mascaronne.Anderson .Paak took over the decks at Dante’s HiFi alongside fellow Grammy award winner Maurice Brown. Guests enjoyed handcrafted cocktails and amazing tunes all night long.The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County proudly celebrated its 17th-anniversary gala, Labyrinth of Enchantment, on Saturday, April 1.The 72nd Curlin Florida Derby took place on Saturday, April 1, at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale. On one of the most important dates on the South Florida racing calendar, some of the industry’s top horses and jockeys competed for the title of Florida Derby Winner on the road to the Triple Crown. Forte, ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., took home the Florida Derby victory, giving Ortiz Jr. his sixth win of the day.Ann Storck Center, a Fort Lauderdale-based private nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted its 27th-annual Celebrity Chefs event on Friday, March 31.Jamie Foxx took LIV by storm on Sunday night with an unforgettable performance that gave partygoers the night of their lives! Teyana Taylor, Ne-Yo, and Quavo were all spotted in VIP with their crew, popping bottles as they partied til the early morning.Jewelry designer and experience creator Morgan Shara (of MAS by Morgan Shara) put together an all-star host committee at the home of supermodel and wellness entrepreneur Emily Caillon Chene to welcome three incredible female entrepreneurs and their unparalleled, outstanding brands, Rebecca Hessel Cohen of Love Shack Fancy, Whitney Tingle of Sakara Life, and Jennifer Horev of Pura Vida.Cervecería La Tropical celebrated the launch of Tropi Crystal. A beer originally brewed in 1928 in Havana by Cervecería La Tropical and now in Miami by its founders. A Pilsner that’s Clara, Ligera, y Sabrosa. Enjoy La Auténtica, imported from Miami and coming to stores near you.Alexander Delgado and Michael Moore were living it up when they hit Kiki on the River for an evening of fantastic Greek cuisine and after-hours partying.Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd swooped into Story on Saturday night to light up the crowd with a hyped-up performance.It was nothing but sunshine and booze on Saturday at Strawberry Moon as partygoers flooded the pool, danced under the sun, and enjoyed the sick beats by DJ Ruckus.Once again, Cash Cash took over the decks at Story and played a set that had the crowd raging the night away. The dynamic trio had the crowd popping bottles and ravers going wild as they danced the night away until the early morning.To celebrate the launch of Tequila Don Julio Rosado, the latest offering from Mexico’s original luxury tequila, the brand brought luxury tequila experiences coast to coast for guests to enjoy PTO for what it was intended: Party Time Off! On Friday, March 31, Tequila Don Julio brought the fantastical world of Tequila Don Julio Rosado to life in Miami, where guests celebrated with signature cocktails and enjoyed DJ Spade and Anderson .Paak as DJ PeeWee.Partygoers headed over to Wynwood’s hottest bar, the Dirty Rabbit, on Friday night, where they celebrated the start of their wild weekend.Wynwood hot spot Mayami brought the heat on Friday night, where guests gathered there for an epic evening filled with amazing crafted cocktails, groovy beats, and endless fun.The weekend started early as guests headed to Villa Azur‘s famous Thursday dinner party. Partygoers enjoyed delicious Mediterranean cuisine and danced the night away in the outdoor courtyard.On Thursday, the gala event of the season took place at Miami Beach Convention Center. This year’s theme wasand it featured a festive cocktail hour, delicious dinner, short performance, silent and live auctions, and a DJ dance and dessert party. The master of ceremony was Nigel Lythgoe OBE, executive producer ofAttending the pool party at Hyde Beach every Saturday is always a good idea. Partygoers donned their flirtiest swim looks while sipping mimosas and handcrafted cocktails as they splashed in and out of the pool all afternoon.Aroma360 celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Palm Beach. Guests enjoyed desserts, champagne, specialty coffee beverages, and live entertainment from a violinist. Special guest Lisa Hochstein ofalso made an appearance.Partygoers headed to Bottled Blonde to experience their epic endless bottle parades. Guests danced to the sick beats as they celebrated their Saturday night with a bang.Members and friends alike shimmied to ZZ’s Club this weekend for a taste of Italy in the heart of Miami. Guests enjoyed a spectacular four-course Italian feast by luminaries Mario Carbone and Mark Iacono of Lucali and sipped on fine wines courtesy of Gian Intermaggio of Piedmont’s Gaja Winery.