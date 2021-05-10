Eyes on Miami: Rick Ross, Anitta, YesJulz, Tafia, and Others

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

On Saturday, May 1, rapper Ludacris and Diplo-led DJ group Major Lazer performed at the VIP debut of Miami’s new live music and cultural hub, the Oasis.

The biggest boss Rick Ross returned to E11even on Friday night for a lit performance, blowing money fast and hyping the crowd up like he does best.

Travis Scott went into full sicko mode on Sunday night when he rocked the crowd with an absolutely insane performance, featuring crowd surfing, head-banging, and some surprise guests. Sheck Wes and Don Toliver joined him on stage, while Kylie Jenner was spotted supporting from the DJ booth alongside DJ Stevie, Foodgod, and Chase B. In the crowd, 2 Chainz, Bella Thorne, and Mack Maine were seen partying along, and even Floyd Mayweather, Rauw Alejandro, Sean O’Malley, Shenseea, Zoey Dollaz, and Too $hort also stopped by the club to get in on the action.

Miami’s own, Melrose Media produced the very first all-star Jazz Festival post-covid last Friday and Saturday at the iconic open-air venue, FPL Solar Amphitheater. The two-day festival, critically lauded by the New York Times, NPR, Miami Herald, Sun-Sentinel, Ocean Drive, NBC, CNN, and many others, celebrated the current and future giants of Jazz, Afro-Cuban & Electronic music, including legends Roy Ayers, Chucho Valdés, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Mark Guiliana’s Beat Music.

Last Friday night, fans and hotel guests flocked to The Pool at Strawberry Moon for a special presentation of “A Night From Rio”, where beloved Brazilian artist Anitta hit the stage with famed DJ Diplo as she celebrated her new album, Girl From Rio. Prior to her performance, guests enjoyed Anitta’s large-scale photography exhibit throughout the library that was shot throughout the creation of her album.

DreamChasers first signee, Tafia, released his project Street Clarity: Gangsta Grillz, a DJ Drama mixtape series, with the ultimate industry stamp of approval. A pre-release listening party took place on April 29 at legendary Grammy-nominated producers Cool & Dre’s studio house. Over 100 elite guests enjoyed the local corner store-themed event that featured specialty D’usse? cocktails and project-branded concession favorites.

On Saturday night, Homecookin’ Hospitality partner, Angel Febres, celebrated his birthday at Casa Tiki surrounded by close family and friends.

On Friday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami International Airport (MIA) Director and CEO Lester Sola visited Josh’s Premium Meats, a small business here in Miami beloved by locals and celebrities alike for their high-quality and delicious meat products. During her visit, Mayor Cava was able to witness firsthand how the new Southwest Airlines routes have positively impacted the small business community here in Miami.

Before opening to the public on Saturday, May 1, YesJuice and its founder, Julieanna Goddard aka YesJulz, hosted a VIP Grand Opening Celebration at Showfields on Lincoln Road. The new female-owned brand aimed at promoting healthy living, community, and entertainment, offers locally-produced, cold-pressed bottled juices curated by Goddard herself, stimulating pick-me-ups, conscious eats, and creative cocktails.

Friends of visual artist Vic Garcia enjoyed an afternoon in the Private Gallery at the Museum of Graffiti thanks to Nesquik. Vic’s art is meant to spread messages of love, happiness, and inclusion — themes that resonated throughout the entire day. The party was a celebration of Vic Garcia’s latest Wynwood mural along NW 25th Street that features a graffiti-style Nesquik rabbit and encourages folks in the neighborhood to Keep on Chugging!

Things at Bâoli heated up on Wednesday night as live performers entertained guests while they enjoyed dinner and drinks at the Miami Beach lounge.

Dinner, drinks, a show, and even a surprise bottle parade are all things to expect at one of Miami’s hottest dinner parties… the famous Thursday soirée at Marion.

Mynt was a packed house on Thursday night as partygoers reported to the dance floor to start the weekend celebrations early.

Thursday night at Living Room at W South Beach was the perfect way to start the weekend off, as guests drank, danced, and mingled in the outdoor courtyard all night long.

Guests headed to Boho House on Saturday night for a one-of-a-kind bohemian experience filled with delicious eats and drinks and of course, live music by DJ Lara Klart.

Ocean Drive Magazine, Mayami and Dano’s Tequila hosted a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Wynwood, which was truly unforgettable. The party was filled with performers including percussionists, fire-breathers, and a stilt-walker. Dano’s Tequila provided specialty cocktails, like El Burro Loco and Diablo’s Mule, and guests enjoyed light bites provided by Mayami Mexicantina.

Tequila- and mezcal-crafted cocktails were the center of attraction at the Mexican Cinco de Mayo celebration at