Eyes On Miami: Olivia Culpo, Cuba Gooding Jr., David Grutman, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Continuing Valentino’s ongoing support of The Rubell Museum, the Maison has created an installation of the Collezione Milano collection in one of the Rubell gallery spaces. On Thursday evening, Olivia Culpo stopped by The Rubell Museum for a private appointment to view the new installation.

Thursday night at Villa Azur was one to remember, as Cuba Gooding Jr. was spotted at the Miami Beach restaurant getting an early start to the weekend.

BOHO House, Miami’s newest hidden gem, is the perfect place to enjoy an evening in a bohemian style, open-air atmosphere where food and music merge for an unforgettable experience.

On Saturday evening, End to End Gallery hosted their first gallery show at their new location in downtown Hollywood on 2000 Harrison St. To kickoff their monthly exhibits open to the public, free of charge, End to End Gallery hosted the opening reception for “Inevitable Unknown,” a solo exhibition by Tiago Magro, a mixed-media artist born in Brazil with a work that exudes '80s and '90s influence while captivating a modern palette and refreshing energy. “Inevitable Unknown” features nine new large-scale mixed media paintings made by Tiago Magro during this year that saw great change and forced many to adopt, overcome, and proceed to the journey of the inevitable unknown.

Ready, set, serve (up a good time)! Miami’s most beloved waterfront oasis, Joia Beach, was the best place to watch the Miami Open finals this year. In partnership with Whispering Angel Rosé and Ballyhoo, Joia Beach was the place to sit back, relax and enjoy the exhilarating final.

On Tuesday, March 30, the Groot Hospitality team joined David Grutman‘s final class of the David Grutman Experience: The Class at Florida International University. During the two-hour-long class in front of approximately 175 students, David Grutman and the Groot Hospitality team unpacked the semester-long course and provided personal anecdotes on every lesson that David Grutman taught including marketing, branding, public relations, and growth.

On Wednesday evening, Miami’s OG food hall and music venue 1-800-Lucky invited women to close out women’s month with a Q&A hosted by James Beard nominee chef Nicole Ponseca of Jeepney. Chef Nicole discussed what it’s like to be a woman in the culinary industry and explored their challenges and accomplishments.

Formula 1 fever hit South Florida and Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale was at the forefront of it all, hosting a one-of-a-kind kick-off viewing party surrounded by one of the most unique auto collections available at Hagerty Garage + Social.

On Sunday afternoon, the Wharf presented its annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza weekend with a visit from the Easter bunny himself! Patrons enjoyed lived music, games, and a brunch from noon till late night by the Miami River.

1990 Club was on fire Saturday night as partygoers headed to the new hotspot for a wild time.

Things heated up on Wednesday night at Bâoli as the ladies headed to the Miami Beach hotspot for a night of fun.