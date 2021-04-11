Eyes On Miami: Olivia Culpo, Cuba Gooding Jr., David Grutman, and Others

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Olivia Culpo Attends the Valentino Collezione Milano Installation at Rubell Museum
Continuing Valentino’s ongoing support of The Rubell Museum, the Maison has created an installation of the Collezione Milano collection in one of the Rubell gallery spaces. On Thursday evening, Olivia Culpo stopped by The Rubell Museum for a private appointment to view the new installation.
Cuba Gooding Jr. at Villa Azur Thursdays
Thursday night at Villa Azur was one to remember, as Cuba Gooding Jr. was spotted at the Miami Beach restaurant getting an early start to the weekend.
BOHO Fridays
BOHO House, Miami’s newest hidden gem, is the perfect place to enjoy an evening in a bohemian style, open-air atmosphere where food and music merge for an unforgettable experience.
“Inevitable Unknown” by Tiago Magro at End to End Gallery
On Saturday evening, End to End Gallery hosted their first gallery show at their new location in downtown Hollywood on 2000 Harrison St. To kickoff their monthly exhibits open to the public, free of charge, End to End Gallery hosted the opening reception for “Inevitable Unknown,” a solo exhibition by Tiago Magro, a mixed-media artist born in Brazil with a work that exudes '80s and '90s influence while captivating a modern palette and refreshing energy. “Inevitable Unknown” features nine new large-scale mixed media paintings made by Tiago Magro during this year that saw great change and forced many to adopt, overcome, and proceed to the journey of the inevitable unknown.
Miami Open Finals Watch Celebration with Whispering Angel and Ballyhoo at Joia Beach
Ready, set, serve (up a good time)! Miami’s most beloved waterfront oasis, Joia Beach, was the best place to watch the Miami Open finals this year. In partnership with Whispering Angel Rosé and Ballyhoo, Joia Beach was the place to sit back, relax and enjoy the exhilarating final.
The David Grutman Experience: The Final Class
On Tuesday, March 30, the Groot Hospitality team joined David Grutman‘s final class of the David Grutman Experience: The Class at Florida International University. During the two-hour-long class in front of approximately 175 students, David Grutman and the Groot Hospitality team unpacked the semester-long course and provided personal anecdotes on every lesson that David Grutman taught including marketing, branding, public relations, and growth.
Women’s Month Culinary Q&A at 1-800-Lucky
On Wednesday evening, Miami’s OG food hall and music venue 1-800-Lucky invited women to close out women’s month with a Q&A hosted by James Beard nominee chef Nicole Ponseca of Jeepney. Chef Nicole discussed what it’s like to be a woman in the culinary industry and explored their challenges and accomplishments.
Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale Brings a Taste of the Formula 1 Season Opener at Hagerty Garage + Social
Formula 1 fever hit South Florida and Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale was at the forefront of it all, hosting a one-of-a-kind kick-off viewing party surrounded by one of the most unique auto collections available at Hagerty Garage + Social.
Easter Egg-Stravaganza at the Wharf Miami
On Sunday afternoon, the Wharf presented its annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza weekend with a visit from the Easter bunny himself! Patrons enjoyed lived music, games, and a brunch from noon till late night by the Miami River.
1990 Club Pop-Up
1990 Club was on fire Saturday night as partygoers headed to the new hotspot for a wild time.
My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami
Things heated up on Wednesday night at Bâoli as the ladies headed to the Miami Beach hotspot for a night of fun.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.