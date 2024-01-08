 Miami Nightlife Photos: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Brent Faiyaz | Miami New Times
Photos

Eyes of Miami: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Brent Faiyaz, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras were out during New Year's Eve in Miami, capturing Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Brent Faiyaz, and others partying around town.
January 8, 2024
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Cardi B
World Red Eye

Cardi B and DJ Gryffin Ring New Year's Eve 2024 at Fontainebleau

Cardi B and Gryffin shut it down poolside at Fontainebleau for NYE 2024. Guests enjoyed an unforgettable evening on the resort's legendary oceanfront poolscape as Cardi B and DJ Gryffin rang in the New Year with an electric poolside performance.
click to enlarge
Offset
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve 2024 with Offset, Cardi B, Rich the Kid, and Busta Rhymes at LIVONSUNDAY

Dynamic duo Cardi B and Offset linked up for NYE 2024 at LIV Miami. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.
click to enlarge
Nicki Minaj
World Red Eye

Nicki Minaj Hosts New Year's Eve 2024 at E11even

Nicki Minaj closed 2023 with the best energy at E11even, giving a performance to remember as partygoers danced the night away into the new year!
click to enlarge
Zhu and Hayden James
World Red Eye

Zhu and Hayden James at Factory Town

Factory Town came alive Friday night as Zhu and Hayden James delivered an unforgettable, epic set! It was a fun night to remember as partygoers danced the night away.
click to enlarge
50 Cent
World Red Eye

Sneak Peak of Casa Matilda's at Dinner With Kings Cru and M2

A sneak peek into Casa Matildas with 50 Cent and Kings Cru Dinner joined by M2. Situated in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, Casa Matilda's offers a fusion of Mexican and Japanese cuisines in an ambiance that embraces tradition and modernity.
click to enlarge
Alex Ortiz, Nicky Jam, and Philippe Kalifa
World Red Eye

Nicky Jam at Mayami Saturdays

Saturdays at Mayami are always on fire; this time, Nicky Jam turned up the heat with a special appearance!
click to enlarge
Christian and Justin Combs
World Red Eye

Christian and Justin Combs, Made in Philly, and Chase B at Gala Saturdays

It was a lit Saturday night at the Gala, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until late.
click to enlarge
Artlanta and Murda Murphy
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve 2024 at Club M2 Miami with Artlanta

Countdown to a sensational New Year's Eve at M2, where the energy was high, the vibes were electric, and Artlanta set made it a night to remember!
click to enlarge
Brent Faiyaz
World Red Eye
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music NYE '24 Celebration Hosted by Brent Faiyaz at the Urban
NYE 2024 with Brent Faiyaz at Doo-Wop Party The Urban went a little like this. Partygoers on the dance floor and ready to be swept away by the epic beats!
click to enlarge
La Vida Boheme
World Red Eye
La Vida Boheme at ZeyZey
Saturday night at ZeyZey was nothing short of legendary, thanks to the unforgettable performance by La Vida Boheme. Partygoers on the dance floor and ready to be swept away by the epic beats.
click to enlarge
Sean Goldberg and Andre Branch
World Red Eye

The Saxy Nights Are Back at Faena

The Saxy nights are back at Faena's alluring Saxony Bar! Magic City's most coveted luxury lounge pays homage to Miami's golden age of glamour, where exclusivity and opulence meet the ultimate speakeasy experience. Guests reveled in Saxony Bar's unmatched ambiance with a curated selection of delicious, mixologist-crafted cocktails as they embarked on a dance-filled journey through old-school hip-hop, funk, jazz, and timeless classics.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Casadonna New Year's Eve 2024

The first New Year's Eve celebration at Casadonna Miami is in the books, welcoming 2024 alongside Groot Hospitality Tao Group Hospitality's Jason Strauss and Noah Tepperberg, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, DJ Ruckus, Eric Ripert, and many more.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve 2024 at Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests made their way to their favorite hotspot for a NYE celebration, where they enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades, dancing like the weekend had never had to end.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve 2024 at Sexy Fish

It's always a good time at Sexy Fish Miami and NYE 2024 was no exception. Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, followed by dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve 2024 at Papi Steak

Papi Steak was the most romantic New Year's Eve destination in Miami's trendy South of Fifth neighborhood. The sophisticated and elevated evening was full of delicious food, beautiful cocktails, and, of course, plentiful steak with Papi's special flare.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

La Nuit Blanche 2024 – New Year's Eve at Joia Beach

Step into the new year at Joia Beach's la nuit blanche, a sparkling night of glitz and glam. Partygoers enjoyed amazing vibes in the mesmerizing courtyard beach all evening long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve 2024 at Seaspice

Seaspice pulled out all the stops for New Year's Eve with a grand celebration. Guests welcomed new beginnings with an elegantly decorated dinner, followed by live entertainment musicians and dancers performing on a floating stage on the Miami River.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve 2024 at Strawberry Moon

Partygoers ready to celebrate the New Year in style headed to Strawberry Moon for an evening of good energy and endless cocktails.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve 2024 at Key Club

It epitomized a sophisticated and exciting New Year's Eve celebration at the Key Club. Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, guests celebrated the incoming new year with an exclusive à la carte sparkling hour.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve Celebration at East Miami

Elegance meets excitement at East Miami's New Year's Eve celebration. Partygoers danced the night away, sipped on bubbly, and welcomed 2024 in style.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

New Year's Eve 2024 at Gekkō

Gekkō had an electric New Year's Eve experience! Guests danced under the stars, indulged in exquisite cocktails, and celebrated the arrival of 2024 in true Gekko style.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

1One New Year's Day Celebration in Downtown Miami

A new festive, free, family-friendly tradition hit downtown Miami this New Year's Day. On January 1, guests celebrated and recharged at 1One New Year's Day celebration on Flagler Street!
click to enlarge
Flower Nose and Vic Garcia
World Red Eye

Meet and Greet With Local Artist and W South Beach's Coloring Book Artist, Vic Garcia

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of VicGarcia as he showcases his latest masterpiece in partnership with W South Beach, featuring W's 2024 Children's Coloring Book, a literary journey brought to life through child-like illustrations and playful exercises for kids of all ages.
