Eyes of Miami: Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Brent Faiyaz, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Cardi B and Gryffin shut it down poolside at Fontainebleau for NYE 2024. Guests enjoyed an unforgettable evening on the resort's legendary oceanfront poolscape as Cardi B and DJ Gryffin rang in the New Year with an electric poolside performance.
Dynamic duo Cardi B and Offset linked up for NYE 2024 at LIV Miami. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.
Nicki Minaj
World Red Eye
Nicki Minaj closed 2023 with the best energy at E11even, giving a performance to remember as partygoers danced the night away into the new year!
Zhu and Hayden James
World Red Eye
Factory Town came alive Friday night as Zhu and Hayden James delivered an unforgettable, epic set! It was a fun night to remember as partygoers danced the night away.
A sneak peek into Casa Matildas with 50 Cent and Kings Cru Dinner joined by M2. Situated in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, Casa Matilda's offers a fusion of Mexican and Japanese cuisines in an ambiance that embraces tradition and modernity.
Alex Ortiz, Nicky Jam, and Philippe Kalifa
World Red Eye
Saturdays at Mayami are always on fire; this time, Nicky Jam turned up the heat with a special appearance!
Christian and Justin Combs
World Red Eye
It was a lit Saturday night at the Gala, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until late.
Artlanta and Murda Murphy
World Red Eye
Countdown to a sensational New Year's Eve at M2, where the energy was high, the vibes were electric, and Artlanta set made it a night to remember!
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music NYE '24 Celebration Hosted by Brent Faiyaz at the Urban
Brent Faiyaz
World Red Eye
NYE 2024 with Brent Faiyaz at Doo-Wop Party The Urban went a little like this. Partygoers on the dance floor and ready to be swept away by the epic beats!
La Vida Boheme at ZeyZey
La Vida Boheme
World Red Eye
Saturday night at ZeyZey was nothing short of legendary, thanks to the unforgettable performance by La Vida Boheme. Partygoers on the dance floor and ready to be swept away by the epic beats.
Sean Goldberg and Andre Branch
World Red Eye
The Saxy nights are back at Faena's alluring Saxony Bar! Magic City's most coveted luxury lounge pays homage to Miami's golden age of glamour, where exclusivity and opulence meet the ultimate speakeasy experience. Guests reveled in Saxony Bar's unmatched ambiance with a curated selection of delicious, mixologist-crafted cocktails as they embarked on a dance-filled journey through old-school hip-hop, funk, jazz, and timeless classics.
The first New Year's Eve celebration at Casadonna Miami is in the books, welcoming 2024 alongside Groot Hospitality Tao Group Hospitality's Jason Strauss and Noah Tepperberg, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, DJ Ruckus, Eric Ripert, and many more.
Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests made their way to their favorite hotspot for a NYE celebration, where they enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless bottle parades, dancing like the weekend had never had to end.
It's always a good time at Sexy Fish Miami and NYE 2024 was no exception. Partygoers enjoyed delicious cuisine and handcrafted cocktails, followed by dancing the night away.
Papi Steak was the most romantic New Year's Eve destination in Miami's trendy South of Fifth neighborhood. The sophisticated and elevated evening was full of delicious food, beautiful cocktails, and, of course, plentiful steak with Papi's special flare.
Step into the new year at Joia Beach's la nuit blanche
, a sparkling night of glitz and glam. Partygoers enjoyed amazing vibes in the mesmerizing courtyard beach all evening long.
Seaspice pulled out all the stops for New Year's Eve with a grand celebration. Guests welcomed new beginnings with an elegantly decorated dinner, followed by live entertainment musicians and dancers performing on a floating stage on the Miami River.
Partygoers ready to celebrate the New Year in style headed to Strawberry Moon for an evening of good energy and endless cocktails.
It epitomized a sophisticated and exciting New Year's Eve celebration at the Key Club. Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, guests celebrated the incoming new year with an exclusive à la carte sparkling hour.
Elegance meets excitement at East Miami's New Year's Eve celebration. Partygoers danced the night away, sipped on bubbly, and welcomed 2024 in style.
Gekkō had an electric New Year's Eve experience! Guests danced under the stars, indulged in exquisite cocktails, and celebrated the arrival of 2024 in true Gekko style.
A new festive, free, family-friendly tradition hit downtown Miami this New Year's Day. On January 1, guests celebrated and recharged at 1One New Year's Day celebration on Flagler Street!
Flower Nose and Vic Garcia
World Red Eye
Immerse yourself in the captivating world of VicGarcia as he showcases his latest masterpiece in partnership with W South Beach, featuring W's 2024 Children's Coloring Book, a literary journey brought to life through child-like illustrations and playful exercises for kids of all ages.