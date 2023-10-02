Eyes on Miami: Method Man, Teyana Taylor, Lil Baby, and Others

click to enlarge Victoria James, Kyle Banks, and Anthoanette Rojas World Red Eye

click to enlarge Mike Foster World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Carlyn Michaelis, Chelsea Steinberg, and Ari Grumberg World Red Eye

click to enlarge Jen Clay World Red Eye

click to enlarge Don and Mera Rubell and John Marquez World Red Eye

Method Man World Red Eye

Teyana Taylor and Jamezz World Red Eye

click to enlarge DJ Pauly D World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Hedi Torri, Lizzie Jenkins, and Maria Gomez World Red Eye

New TimesCote Miami launched a very exciting new happy-hour menu. It kicked things off with an '80s-themed cocktail party at the bar on September 27, hosted by the director of beverage, Victoria James.Belvedere presents Belvedere 10 The Apartment, a pre-launch event for internal Moët Hennessy USA and key trade partners.Breakthrough Miami's Pickleball Social is an energetic, effortlessly chic, and fun friend-raiser, introducing new Miami families to the transformative Breakthrough Miami mission, program, and impact. From novice to pro, guests are invited to try their hand at pickleball with instructor and coach Stephane Joliceour, racquets from Rokne, and fun round-robin rallies.Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday as guests wore their captain's hats and partied all evening. Partygoers enjoyed delicious dinners, handcrafted cocktails, and impeccable vibes, keeping the party going.Komodo was the place to be on Friday night for partygoers to enjoy festivities like a rockstar would. Guests were dancing and partying into the early morning hours.It was a lit Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers celebrated on the dance floor while sippin' on drinks and dancing the night away.Miami's hottest dinner party at Villa Azur returned for another epic night. Guests popped bottles, enjoyed dinner, and danced the night away.Catch your dreams and elevate your existence in a night of collective magic at the Dream Catcher Night at Joia Beach.Locust Projects welcomed more than 150 guests to celebrate the official opening of the inaugural Project Room, featuring an immersive exhibition by Miami-based artist Jen Clay.Marquez Art Projects celebrate the opening of its new 8,000-square-foot foundation in Allapattah. Its inaugural program features important works from the Marquez Family Collection and newly commissioned work by New York-based artist Cristina de Miguel.The official NY State of Mind Tour Afterparty, hosted by Method Man.It was a proper LIVONSUNDAY this past weekend as Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, & Flo Rida made a special appearance to enjoy the epic South Beach nightclub. Lil Baby performed some of his top hits and had the crowd buzzing all night.The vibes were high on Saturday afternoon at Strawberry Moon with DJ Pauly D on the decks. Bottles were popping as guests danced to the beats.The Wolfsonian-FIU celebrated the debut of "The Big World: Alternative Landscapes of the Modern Era," a new exhibition that upends the ideas about landscape art.Partygoers made their way to Marion for its Thursday night dinner parties. Guests ordered bottle after bottle and danced to the beats all evening long.