 Miami Nightlife Photos: Method Man, Teyana Taylor, Lil Baby | Miami New Times
Nightlife

Eyes on Miami: Method Man, Teyana Taylor, Lil Baby, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras were all over town last week, snapping the hottest moments.
October 2, 2023
Carlyn Michaelis, Chelsea Steinberg, and Ari Grumberg
Carlyn Michaelis, Chelsea Steinberg, and Ari Grumberg World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Victoria James, Kyle Banks, and Anthoanette Rojas
World Red Eye

Cote Miami Magic Happy Hour

Cote Miami launched a very exciting new happy-hour menu. It kicked things off with an '80s-themed cocktail party at the bar on September 27, hosted by the director of beverage, Victoria James.
click to enlarge
Mike Foster
World Red Eye

The Apartment Presented by Belvedere 10

Belvedere presents Belvedere 10 The Apartment, a pre-launch event for internal Moët Hennessy USA and key trade partners.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Breakthrough Miami Pickleball Social

Breakthrough Miami's Pickleball Social is an energetic, effortlessly chic, and fun friend-raiser, introducing new Miami families to the transformative Breakthrough Miami mission, program, and impact. From novice to pro, guests are invited to try their hand at pickleball with instructor and coach Stephane Joliceour, racquets from Rokne, and fun round-robin rallies.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday as guests wore their captain's hats and partied all evening. Partygoers enjoyed delicious dinners, handcrafted cocktails, and impeccable vibes, keeping the party going.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Rockstar Fridays at Komodo

Komodo was the place to be on Friday night for partygoers to enjoy festivities like a rockstar would. Guests were dancing and partying into the early morning hours.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a lit Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers celebrated on the dance floor while sippin' on drinks and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Miami's hottest dinner party at Villa Azur returned for another epic night. Guests popped bottles, enjoyed dinner, and danced the night away.
click to enlarge
Carlyn Michaelis, Chelsea Steinberg, and Ari Grumberg
World Red Eye

Inner Social/Namaka at Joia Beach

Catch your dreams and elevate your existence in a night of collective magic at the Dream Catcher Night at Joia Beach.
click to enlarge
Jen Clay
World Red Eye

Locust Projects' Presents "Jen Clay: Eyes of the Skin"

Locust Projects welcomed more than 150 guests to celebrate the official opening of the inaugural Project Room, featuring an immersive exhibition by Miami-based artist Jen Clay.
click to enlarge
Don and Mera Rubell and John Marquez
World Red Eye

Marquez Art Projects Inaugural Opening Featuring "Cristina de Miguel: Your Body Is Pieces"

Marquez Art Projects celebrate the opening of its new 8,000-square-foot foundation in Allapattah. Its inaugural program features important works from the Marquez Family Collection and newly commissioned work by New York-based artist Cristina de Miguel.
Method Man
World Red Eye

Method Man NY State of Mind Tour Afterparty at Crates at the Urban

The official NY State of Mind Tour Afterparty, hosted by Method Man.
Teyana Taylor and Jamezz
World Red Eye

Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, and Flo Rida at LIVONSUNDAY

It was a proper LIVONSUNDAY this past weekend as Lil Baby, Teyana Taylor, & Flo Rida made a special appearance to enjoy the epic South Beach nightclub. Lil Baby performed some of his top hits and had the crowd buzzing all night.
click to enlarge
DJ Pauly D
World Red Eye

DJ Pauly D at Strawberry Moon

The vibes were high on Saturday afternoon at Strawberry Moon with DJ Pauly D on the decks. Bottles were popping as guests danced to the beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Public Opening | The Big World

The Wolfsonian-FIU celebrated the debut of "The Big World: Alternative Landscapes of the Modern Era," a new exhibition that upends the ideas about landscape art.
click to enlarge
Hedi Torri, Lizzie Jenkins, and Maria Gomez
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Partygoers made their way to Marion for its Thursday night dinner parties. Guests ordered bottle after bottle and danced to the beats all evening long.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

