Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Mariah Angeliq, Joey Joy, Gashi, and Others

July 26, 2021 9:00AM

Eyes on Miami: Mariah Angeliq, Joey Joy, Gashi, and Others
World Red Eye
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Mariah Angeliq at She Calls Me Papi Wednesdays at Pilo’s Tequila Garden

The crowd at Pilo’s Tequila Garden went from saying hello papi to hello mami on Wednesday night when the one and only Mariah Angeliq took over the club for a special performance.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Ronaldinho at Vendôme Fridays

On Friday night, soccer extraordinaire Ronaldinho was spotted at the new South Beach nightclub Vendôme, partying and getting lit with friends all night long.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

DJ Khaled and Tim Hardaway Jr. at Story Saturdays

DJ Khaled returned to the one and only Story on Saturday night to perform for partygoers, and he did not disappoint. Khaled hopped on stage and had the crowd turned up like never before, while Tim Hardaway Jr. was spotted enjoying the performance and partying with friends.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle Couple Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy Celebrate Joey Joy’s 24th Birthday at Sugar Factory Miami

On Thursday night, Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle cast including the series’ sweetest couple, Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy, celebrated Joy’s 24th birthday at Sugar Factory Miami. Arriving around 8 p.m., the couple was joined by a group of close friends.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Lil Jon at LIV

Lil Jon brought all his energy and more to LIV on Saturday night when he took over the decks for an epic set.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Major Food Group’s Jeff Zalaznick Host Miami-Dade’s Urban Search & Rescue Task Forces (FL-TF1 & FL-TF2) for Lunch at Lido Restaurant at the Surf Club

On Thursday, July 15, Major Food Group’s (MFG) famed Carbone restaurant brought several menu staples, including its spicy rigatoni, Cesar alla ZZ, and veal parm signatures to the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club to serve lunch to the bravely dedicated Fire Rescue personnel and outside specialists that make up Miami-Dade’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force-1 (FL-TF1) and Task Force-2 (FL-TF2).
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Gashi at E11even Fridays

It was a full-blown Gashi takeover on Friday, as the rapper performed at Miami’s only 24-hour nightclub, E11even, and dominated the night from beginning to end.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

GluteHouse Celebrates First Anniversary Alongside Society Fitness’ Fifth Anniversary at Freehold Miami

On Saturday, July 17 more than 150 members, staff, and friends gathered to celebrate the first anniversary of GluteHouse and the fifth anniversary of Society Fitness at Freehold Miami.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Seductive Fridays at Saam Lounge at SLS Brickell

Friday night at Saam Lounge inside the SLS Brickell is the party Miami has been looking for, where guests can enjoy great music, drinks, food, and even better company at one of the hottest new weekend parties.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Endless Summer Tuesdays at Negroni Midtown

Endless Summer Tuesdays at Negroni Midtown are always a good idea. Guests enjoyed some delicious food and cocktails at the trendy restaurant before dancing the night away to a live set DJ set.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Rockstar Fridays at Komodo

Guests began their weekend on a high note as they headed to Brickell hotspot, Komodo, where they enjoyed a taste of the Miami lifestyle with a delicious meal downstairs and afterparty in the lounge.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday night at Kiki on the River was one to remember as guests celebrated riverside with bottles and sparklers at one of Miami’s hottest weekend parties.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

The Beagles Doggie Meetup Hosted by Soflo Beagles at the Wharf Miami

The beagles doggie meetup hosted by Soflo Beagles welcomed several guests and their furry four-legged bestie for a fun-filled day at the Wharf Miami.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mynt Thursdays

Description: Mynt got the party started on Thursday night with AXL on the decks and endless bottle parades that kept partygoers dancing all night long.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Villa Azur‘s Thursday night dinner party set the mood for the weekend, as guests enjoyed a delicious meal and amazing music in the restaurant’s outdoor courtyard.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Ken Ray Opens First Modern Chinese Dinner Club Jia in South of Fifth

Jia, a brand-new modern Chinese Dinner Club concept, has recently opened in the South of Fifth neighborhood. The highly-anticipated dining destination is the first to introduce elevated Chinese cuisine to the area. The new neighborhood dinner club hotspot will feature a regular menu with an elevated combination of authentic Cantonese-style Chinese dishes, a specialty late-night menu with an array of delectably curated Dim Sum platters, an outstanding cocktail program led by acclaimed local bartender Michael Parish, and unique entertainment programming, beginning with Karaoke night in the private dining lounge.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

#Drive305 x Simon Kim Featuring the Maserati Levante Trofeo

Description: As a successful entrepreneur in a city that never sleeps and is always ready to party, Simon Kim knows the ins-outs of navigating Miami’s nightlife scene and with the help of the Collection, now has the proper tools to do so. In this edition of #Drive305 World Red Eye tagged along with Simon for a night on the town, as he took us through a journey inside the city’s colorful landscape with the all-new Maserati Levante Trofeo and discussed his experience working with the Collection.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Live From Miami

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation