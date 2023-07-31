Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Others

click to enlarge Lil Uzi Vert and DJ Stevie J World Red Eye

New TimesAfter a successful Rolling Loud weekend, the stars keep the party going. Lil Uzi Vert gave an epic performance at Gala to a packed house of partygoers ready to dance the night away.El Alfa showed Daer partygoers a good time this past weekend with a live performance. The crowd jammed along all afternoon while enjoying bottle parades and sun rays.Travis Scott performed at E11even for a Rolling Loud after-party. It was packed from wall to wall, with partygoers getting lit like there was no tomorrow.DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz took to the stage at LIV last night to perform their top hits for a jam-packed crowd. Spotted enjoying the show was Kim Kardashian.The Macallan celebrated its partnership with the Rubell Museum with an intimate dining experience. Forty distinguished guests were welcomed with the Macallan Copa, a cocktail featuring the Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, and a special reveal and tasting of the Macallan 30.Bringing its expertise and passion for handcrafted cocktails from the London Edition's Punch Room crafted by Anthony Callegari and Gianluca Delli Rocioli. The innovative team offered a journey of flavors featuring four punches.DJ Khaled hosted the 2023 We the Best Foundation X Jordan Brand Golf Classic at the Miami Beach Golf Club.DJ Khaled hosted a VIP reception at Swan ahead of the We the Best Foundation Golf Classic, featuring guests like Quavo, Hassan Whiteside, AJ McLean, and Terrell Owens.Regatta Grove is the perfect spot for a Friday happy hour. Guests enjoyed starting the weekend with an evening near the water, sipping on handcrafted cocktails.Guests headed to Kiki on the River for delicious Mediterranean cuisine and a never-ending party. This is the best place to spend your Sunday Funday, sipping on Champagne and dancing the night away.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.The most beautiful party in the world comes to Miami. Bresh is the Latin American sensation that has swept across the globe since its inception, bringing its "banger after banger" philosophy with it. Having enjoyed a string of sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, New York, Ibiza, and beyond, Bresh is finally returning to Miami at M2.Hyde Beach's Haus of Hyde Fridays never gets old. The vibes were high as partygoers mingled and danced the night away until sunrise.