Navigation
Support Us
Search

Nightlife

Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras spotted Kim Kardashian, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Serena Williams around town.
July 31, 2023
Cedric the Entertainer, Serena Williams, and Terrell Owens
Cedric the Entertainer, Serena Williams, and Terrell Owens World Red Eye
Share this:
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Lil Uzi Vert and DJ Stevie J
World Red Eye

Lil Uzi Vert at Gala Miami

After a successful Rolling Loud weekend, the stars keep the party going. Lil Uzi Vert gave an epic performance at Gala to a packed house of partygoers ready to dance the night away.
Kirk Taboada, El Alfa, Raisel Reyes, and Angel Sanchez
World Red Eye

El Alfa at Daer

El Alfa showed Daer partygoers a good time this past weekend with a live performance. The crowd jammed along all afternoon while enjoying bottle parades and sun rays.
Travis Scott
World Red Eye

Travis Scott at E11even

Travis Scott performed at E11even for a Rolling Loud after-party. It was packed from wall to wall, with partygoers getting lit like there was no tomorrow.
David Grutman and Kim Kardashian
World Red Eye

Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, and Swizz Beatz at LIV

DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz took to the stage at LIV last night to perform their top hits for a jam-packed crowd. Spotted enjoying the show was Kim Kardashian.
Luis Fonsi and Katie Nahat
World Red Eye

The Macallan's Exclusive Dinner and Tasting Experience at the Rubell Museum

The Macallan celebrated its partnership with the Rubell Museum with an intimate dining experience. Forty distinguished guests were welcomed with the Macallan Copa, a cocktail featuring the Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, and a special reveal and tasting of the Macallan 30.
click to enlarge
Emma Riley, William "Kooly" Scott, and Margot Waterman
World Red Eye

The Miami Beach Edition x the London Edition Punch Room Pop-Up in Matador

Bringing its expertise and passion for handcrafted cocktails from the London Edition's Punch Room crafted by Anthony Callegari and Gianluca Delli Rocioli. The innovative team offered a journey of flavors featuring four punches.
click to enlarge
Cedric the Entertainer, Serena Williams, and Terrell Owens
World Red Eye

DJ Khaled Hosts the Inaugural We the Best Foundation X Jordan Brand Golf Classic at the Miami Beach Golf Club

DJ Khaled hosted the 2023 We the Best Foundation X Jordan Brand Golf Classic at the Miami Beach Golf Club.
click to enlarge
Hassan Whiteside, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, and Rohan Marley
World Red Eye

We the Best Foundation Golf Classic VIP Reception

DJ Khaled hosted a VIP reception at Swan ahead of the We the Best Foundation Golf Classic, featuring guests like Quavo, Hassan Whiteside, AJ McLean, and Terrell Owens.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Happy Hour at Regatta Grove

Regatta Grove is the perfect spot for a Friday happy hour. Guests enjoyed starting the weekend with an evening near the water, sipping on handcrafted cocktails.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Guests headed to Kiki on the River for delicious Mediterranean cuisine and a never-ending party. This is the best place to spend your Sunday Funday, sipping on Champagne and dancing the night away.
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.
Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking
World Red Eye

Bresh: The Most Beautiful Party in the World at M2

The most beautiful party in the world comes to Miami. Bresh is the Latin American sensation that has swept across the globe since its inception, bringing its "banger after banger" philosophy with it. Having enjoyed a string of sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, New York, Ibiza, and beyond, Bresh is finally returning to Miami at M2.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

Hyde Beach's Haus of Hyde Fridays never gets old. The vibes were high as partygoers mingled and danced the night away until sunrise.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Kokomo City Explores the Beauty and Normalcy of Black Trans Sex Workers

LGBTQ+

Kokomo City Explores the Beauty and Normalcy of Black Trans Sex Workers

By Liz Tracy
The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Things To Do

The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Traditional Rituals and Current Violations Meet in Jee Park’s Dimensions Variable Show

Visual Art

Traditional Rituals and Current Violations Meet in Jee Park’s Dimensions Variable Show

By Artburst Miami
The 10 Best Rainy-Day Activities in Miami

Lists

The 10 Best Rainy-Day Activities in Miami

By Liz Tracy
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation