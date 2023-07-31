Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
Lil Uzi Vert and DJ Stevie J
World Red Eye
After a successful Rolling Loud weekend, the stars keep the party going. Lil Uzi Vert gave an epic performance at Gala to a packed house of partygoers ready to dance the night away.
Kirk Taboada, El Alfa, Raisel Reyes, and Angel Sanchez
World Red Eye
El Alfa showed Daer partygoers a good time this past weekend with a live performance. The crowd jammed along all afternoon while enjoying bottle parades and sun rays.
Travis Scott
World Red Eye
Travis Scott performed at E11even for a Rolling Loud after-party. It was packed from wall to wall, with partygoers getting lit like there was no tomorrow.
David Grutman and Kim Kardashian
World Red Eye
DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz took to the stage at LIV last night to perform their top hits for a jam-packed crowd. Spotted enjoying the show was Kim Kardashian.
Luis Fonsi and Katie Nahat
World Red Eye
The Macallan celebrated its partnership with the Rubell Museum with an intimate dining experience. Forty distinguished guests were welcomed with the Macallan Copa, a cocktail featuring the Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, and a special reveal and tasting of the Macallan 30.
Emma Riley, William "Kooly" Scott, and Margot Waterman
World Red Eye
Bringing its expertise and passion for handcrafted cocktails from the London Edition's Punch Room crafted by Anthony Callegari and Gianluca Delli Rocioli. The innovative team offered a journey of flavors featuring four punches.
Cedric the Entertainer, Serena Williams, and Terrell Owens
World Red Eye
DJ Khaled hosted the 2023 We the Best Foundation X Jordan Brand Golf Classic at the Miami Beach Golf Club.
Hassan Whiteside, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, and Rohan Marley
World Red Eye
DJ Khaled hosted a VIP reception at Swan ahead of the We the Best Foundation Golf Classic, featuring guests like Quavo, Hassan Whiteside, AJ McLean, and Terrell Owens.
Regatta Grove is the perfect spot for a Friday happy hour. Guests enjoyed starting the weekend with an evening near the water, sipping on handcrafted cocktails.
Guests headed to Kiki on the River for delicious Mediterranean cuisine and a never-ending party. This is the best place to spend your Sunday Funday, sipping on Champagne and dancing the night away.
It was a wild Friday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until early morning.
Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking
World Red Eye
The most beautiful party in the world comes to Miami. Bresh is the Latin American sensation that has swept across the globe since its inception, bringing its "banger after banger" philosophy with it. Having enjoyed a string of sold-out shows in Buenos Aires, New York, Ibiza, and beyond, Bresh is finally returning to Miami at M2.
Hyde Beach's Haus of Hyde Fridays never gets old. The vibes were high as partygoers mingled and danced the night away until sunrise.