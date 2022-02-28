Eyes on Miami: Kanye West, Angus Cloud, Moneybagg Yo, and Others

Antonio Brown, Kanye West, and Floyd Mayweather World Red Eye

Da Baby World Red Eye

Flo Rida World Red Eye

Angus Cloud and Swizz Beatz World Red Eye

World Red Eye

DJ TrueBlends, Juelz Santana, Lil' Cease, and Lil’ Kim World Red Eye

Moneybagg Yo World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Alan Walker World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Sofia Perez, Opheli Avrg, and Ulira Malle World Red Eye

World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesFloyd Mayweather, Kanye West, and Antonio Brown at Sushi Fly ChickenOn Tuesday, partygoers made their way to XXIII Club, the newest club in Miami Beach, where the official after-party for Donda 2 was hosted. The Game, 2 Chainz, Da Baby, Fabolous, and Justin LaBoy all were seen hanging out and dancing in VIP, as they ordered endless bottle parades all night long.Partygoers headed to E11even on Saturday night, where Flo Rida had everyone dropping it "Low" all night long to his epic performance. The neon lights were shining on the partygoers, as they popped bottles and danced to the amazing music all night long.The fifth annual Miami Concours took place throughout the Miami Design District. This year’s event celebrated American Supercar visionaries and feature curated programming throughout the weekend.Events culminated on Sunday on the signature red carpet where James Glickenhaus was honored amongst a hand-picked selection of post-war collectible, exotic, and supercars.Juelz Santana was given an epic welcome at Daer nightclub‘s famous Daer It Is Fridays, where he celebrated his birthday all evening long! When he took over the stage the crowd went wild, as Lil’ Kim and Lil' Cease were seen hanging in VIP with their crew, and ordering endless bottle parades until the early morning.Moneybagg Yo was welcomed back to Story on Saturday, where he gave a performance the crowd will never forget! Partygoers were dancing under the neon lights and ordering endless bottle parades, until the early morning.For the occasion of the International Boat Festival, Art N Folly in collaboration with Strayfield Gallery will present a special exhibition called “Love Matters”. After Bursting into the US art scene with a sold-out solo show last month in Miami Wynwood, Kristan Von Hornsleth is taking a bigger bite out of the Miami art scene with a collaboration with Art N Folly gallery for its next show.It was nothing but "Sweet Dreams" at LIV on Saturday night, as Alan Walker took over the decks and gave the crowd the performance they had been waiting for. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping, as partygoers danced their way until the sunrise.Locust Projects celebrated the opening of three new commissioned projects featuring Sonic Insurgency Research Group (SIRG), Leila Weefur, and the 181 Collective.Audiences in Miami traveled to Paris for the evening on February 20 with Piaf! Le Spectacle, a musical celebration of the life and music of the legendary French chanteuse Edith Piaf.Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian Hotel hosted a special celebration for National Margarita Day. Five-dollar taco specials and $30 Don Julio margarita flights were offered all day and in the afternoon Equinox abs class from 6 to 7 p.m. and a DJ from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Deck.Yoga lovers flowed with Annie through a 45-minute dynamic flow in one of Design District’s most coveted event spaces, the Garden Rooftop. This restorative candlelit flow focused on lots of conscious breathing and conscious movement helping guests return to their present and release any lasting anxiety from the week.Mayami Mexicantina is the best way to spend your Saturday night as guests gathered at the trendy, stylish eatery and danced the night away with tons of tequila.On Saturday night, partygoers danced the night away at Eme and enjoyed endless bottle parades along with live entertainment that had the whole club going wild.Our Presidents’ Weekend destination is an island paradise as rich in history as is a natural beauty. Just ten minutes from Brickell (Miami’s Financial District) sits Virginia Key, which we have the pleasure of transforming into a pop-up beach club that will honor the spirit of Miami, yet send you into another world.