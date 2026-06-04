This new Coconut Grove bodega feels like old Miami

In a Miami increasingly built for people who summer here and bank somewhere else, three brothers just opened a corner store for everyone who stays. Santiago, Alvaro, and Sebastian Ortega opened Bodega Ortega in mid-May 2026 at 2859 Bird Ave., a Coconut Grove spot that is part bodega, part sandwich counter, part ventanita, made for the people who actually live in Miami. Less than a month after opening, the new spot already feels like an old-school spot locals grew up with.

The Ortega brothers are not looking to flip it. They want to grow with the community. Bodega Ortega photo Why a bodega? None of the Ortegas came up in the food world. What they had was Puerto Rico, where they were born to Cuban parents before the family moved to Miami. In Puerto Rico, bodega culture runs deep, and bodega employees behind the counter know your name. This is exactly why the brothers had wanted to build one of their own for years. The space sealed the deal. Alvaro stopped by Fly Buy, the convenience store that used to be in that spot, and noticed the racks were nearly empty. He asked if they were closing. They were, and the owner already had a buyer and a deal in place. The Ortegas tracked the owner down anyway and asked for a chance to tell their story. The seller liked it, the landlord liked it, and both decided to give them the shot. The brothers bought the property outright and chronicled the whole build-out online, announcing the venture in April. They are not looking to flip it. They want to grow with the community. “We want to see how far we can take this,” Sebastian says.

The brothers lost their mother in January 2025, and wanted to build something together in her honor. Bodega Ortega photo A beautiful ode to a beloved family member The deeper reason was personal. The brothers lost their mother in January 2025, and wanted to build something together in her honor. In her memory, they started the Te Amo Foundation to support mental health awareness. They want the bodega to carry the same idea: a place where you walk in and feel like you belong. Family photos line the walls. The Grove is in the middle of a luxury makeover, and local stalwarts like Lokal and The Last Carrot have closed after years in business, and the old bohemian Coconut Grove we all know and love is starting to feel like a dying breed. The Ortegas are betting the neighborhood still wants a local friendly corner store, and they priced it that way on purpose. “We want people to come back, and we want people to feel like they can afford it,” Santiago adds.

Most of the early buzz has been about the sandwiches, which are named after the family. Bodega Ortega photo Sandwiches are the star Most of the early buzz has been about the sandwiches, and since family is the theme, they’re named after the family. The brothers slice the meats in-house, and the counter runs from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Expect sandwiches like the “Esty’s Prosciutto Motz” that layers prosciutto, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and arugula on a baguette. “El Abuelo” keeps it Spanish with pan con tomate, Manchego, and jamón serrano. “Fausto’s Turkey Cuban” stacks smoked turkey, ham, Swiss, pickles, and mustard on Cuban bread, and “Tony’s Mortadella” piles mortadella with pistachio, stracciatella, and arugula on a ciabatta roll. The French side of the menu comes from the brothers’ travels. “Sebby’s Parisian” is jambon de Paris, Gruyère, and Dijonnaise on a baguette, and “El Pavo Real” does smoked turkey, brie, fig compote, and arugula. “La Tia Elenita” goes sweet and savory with smoked turkey, cream cheese, and guava marmalade on pan Cubano. One of the early bestsellers, though, is the vegetarian one. The “La Suegra,” made with pickled eggplant, zucchini carpaccio, honey ricotta, and alfalfa sprouts, has been moving fast, according to the bodega’s Instagram. Plus, every sandwich can be modified for dietary restrictions.

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The coffee counter pours all day, from cortaditos and coladas to café con leche and fresh-squeezed orange juice. Bodega Ortega photo Mornings, coffee, and late nights Breakfast runs from 7 to 11 a.m. and is mostly on bagels, like “Benny’s BEC” and a chopped jalapeño cream cheese on an everything bagel, plus tostadas and add-ons like avocado and smoked trout. The coffee counter pours all day, from cortaditos and coladas to café con leche and fresh-squeezed orange juice. The runaway bestseller is the iced latte, which has moved more than 500 in a single weekend. The matcha has its own following too, the iced matcha latte especially. The one to ask for, though, is not on the board. “China’s Coquito Latte” is an off-menu drink named for the brothers’ late mother and her signature coquito recipe, built on a matcha or coffee base with a secret coconut purée, cinnamon, a honey drizzle, and your choice of milk. On Friday and Saturday nights, the counter plans to stay open late for “Lito’s Late Nite Special,” a grilled cheese with homemade tomato soup served from 9 to 11 p.m., once the team gets the soup recipe exactly where they want it.

The market leans on South Florida vendors alongside the commercial brands Bodega Ortega photo A market filled with local and commercial brands The market leans on South Florida vendors alongside the commercial brands, a mix the brothers describe as typical convenience-store finds with an Ortega twist. The snack wall runs from the expected Doritos, Pringles, and Ruffles to local and better-for-you picks like Joe’s Chips, Siete, Cauli Puffs, Khloud protein popcorn, and The Good Crisp Company, with Latin staples like chifles and chicharrones in the mix. A refrigerated organic section carries milk, eggs, and meat from local grocers, and the rest fills in with candy, beer and wine, household basics, and a dog section.