Publix is bringing TikTok’s viral dot cakes to South Florida

All about the “Dotcup”

The product that went viral is the “Dotcup,” a single-serving eight-ounce cup of sponge cake topped with frosting and completely coated in rainbow sprinkles, in flavors like classic white, chocolate, red velvet, vanilla chip, and funfetti. Posner sells around 3,000 a week, and the bakery is so slammed right now that shipping inquiries are backed up. “People say it’s just cake and sprinkles, because it is just cake and sprinkles,” she said. That hasn’t stopped anyone.

The cups had been building a following since Butterfield started carrying them last fall, but went properly viral this spring after TikToker Danielle Pheloung posted a video of herself with 11 of them; the video racked up millions of views. Part of the appeal is running a spoon across the hard, sprinkle-paved surface and listening to the sound, a whole ASMR ritual people have started performing on camera.