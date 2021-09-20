Support Us

Eyes of Miami: Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, Feid, and Others

September 20, 2021 9:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Locust Projects’ Meet the Artists Opening Reception featuring Jessica Segall, Lewis Colburn, and Loni Johnson

On Thursday, September 9, Locust Projects celebrated the opening of three new site-specific installations featuring Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Jessica Segall in the Main Gallery, Philadelphia-based artist Lewis Colburn in the Project Room, and Miami-based multidisciplinary artist Loni Johnson in the storefront Mobile Studio
Listen & Learn at Wynwood’s Newest Listening Bar, Dante’s HiFi

Dante’s HiFi, Miami’s first listening bar, will open its doors in Wynwood this Saturday, September 18. An intimate and soulful space for the discerning music enthusiast, Dante’s HiFi promises to bring a level of sophistication to the Miami music scene that the city hasn’t experienced before. WRE sat down with the partners for a first look at the space and got the lowdown on what guests will expect when they open their doors to the public this weekend.
Museum of Graffiti Presents Grand Opening of "Saber: Escape from Los Angeles"

“Saber: Escape from Los Angeles” is an exhibition presented by Jim Beam that reveals the vantage point of the graffiti artist that once lurked in the night seeking public locations to enhance with art. The show contains drawings and paintings that are presented with a large-scale mural made with a modified fire extinguisher, filled with paint. Guests enjoyed the evening and mingled with local and internationally renowned artists, all while sipping beverages courtesy of Jim Beam and Maison Marcel.
Jack Harlow and Tim Hardaway Jr. at E11even Fridays

Friday night at E11even was one to remember, as Jack Harlow hopped on the mic for a special late-night performance that got the crowd hyped beyond belief. NBA star Tim Hardaway Jr. was also spotted at the club turning up with friends and enjoying his night to the fullest.
Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and Zoey Dollaz at LIVONSUNDAY

Over the weekend, LIVONSUNDAY popped off per usual and drew out all the big players including Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and Zoey Dollaz, who were all spotted getting turnt up at the club until the early morning.
Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

On Friday night, Hyde Beach was nothing short of an amazing weekend vibe, with incredible music and unique performers such as Yara Fame paving the way for a memorable evening.
Villa Azur Thursdays

On Thursday night, partygoers headed to the chicest French-Mediterranean haunt on Miami Beach, Villa Azur, for its vibrant dinner party featuring music by DJ Stephan M.
Rockstar Fridays at Komodo

The weekend came and guests spent another night partying like a rockstar at Brickell hot spot Komodo on Friday night. Partygoers enjoyed delicious meals, bottle service, and hype music that set the tone for an amazing evening.
K-Camp and Zoey Dollaz at She Calls Me Papi Wednesdays at Pilo’s Tequila Garden

On Wednesday night, K-Camp and Zoey Dollaz were spotted living it up at Wynwood hotspot, Pilo’s Tequila Garden. Partygoers were hyped as K-Camp sang his famous rap songs and Zoey Dollaz vibed out to the music in the crowd.
Steve Aoki at Story Fridays

On Friday night, Steve Aoki had the crowd jumping and pumping at everyone's go-to weekend spot, Story. The DJ made it a night to remember for his smiling fans, as he killed the performance with his energetic vibe.
Mynt Thursdays

On Thursday night, the weekend started early as partygoers in Miami danced the night away at Mynt, with endless drinks in hand to keep them going.
Glass House Wednesdays at Eme

On Wednesday night, partygoers gathered at Eme for an unforgettable evening filled with bottles parades, dancing, and fire music from the one and only DJ Don Hot.
Mayami Night with Feid and Ocean Drive Magazine at Mayami Wynwood

Ocean Drive magazine celebrated Colombian singer-songwriter Feid from the September 2021 issue and his upcoming album at Mayami Wynwood with food by Mayami and specialty cocktails by Tito’s Vodka.
