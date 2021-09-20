Eyes of Miami: Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, Feid, and Others

World Red Eye

New TimesOn Thursday, September 9, Locust Projects celebrated the opening of three new site-specific installations featuring Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Jessica Segall in the Main Gallery, Philadelphia-based artist Lewis Colburn in the Project Room, and Miami-based multidisciplinary artist Loni Johnson in the storefront Mobile StudioDante’s HiFi, Miami’s first listening bar, will open its doors in Wynwood this Saturday, September 18. An intimate and soulful space for the discerning music enthusiast, Dante’s HiFi promises to bring a level of sophistication to the Miami music scene that the city hasn’t experienced before. WRE sat down with the partners for a first look at the space and got the lowdown on what guests will expect when they open their doors to the public this weekend.“Saber: Escape from Los Angeles” is an exhibition presented by Jim Beam that reveals the vantage point of the graffiti artist that once lurked in the night seeking public locations to enhance with art. The show contains drawings and paintings that are presented with a large-scale mural made with a modified fire extinguisher, filled with paint. Guests enjoyed the evening and mingled with local and internationally renowned artists, all while sipping beverages courtesy of Jim Beam and Maison Marcel.Friday night at E11even was one to remember, as Jack Harlow hopped on the mic for a special late-night performance that got the crowd hyped beyond belief. NBA star Tim Hardaway Jr. was also spotted at the club turning up with friends and enjoying his night to the fullest.Over the weekend, LIVONSUNDAY popped off per usual and drew out all the big players including Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and Zoey Dollaz, who were all spotted getting turnt up at the club until the early morning.On Friday night, Hyde Beach was nothing short of an amazing weekend vibe, with incredible music and unique performers such as Yara Fame paving the way for a memorable evening.On Thursday night, partygoers headed to the chicest French-Mediterranean haunt on Miami Beach, Villa Azur, for its vibrant dinner party featuring music by DJ Stephan M.The weekend came and guests spent another night partying like a rockstar at Brickell hot spot Komodo on Friday night. Partygoers enjoyed delicious meals, bottle service, and hype music that set the tone for an amazing evening.On Wednesday night, K-Camp and Zoey Dollaz were spotted living it up at Wynwood hotspot, Pilo’s Tequila Garden. Partygoers were hyped as K-Camp sang his famous rap songs and Zoey Dollaz vibed out to the music in the crowd.On Friday night, Steve Aoki had the crowd jumping and pumping at everyone's go-to weekend spot, Story. The DJ made it a night to remember for his smiling fans, as he killed the performance with his energetic vibe.On Thursday night, the weekend started early as partygoers in Miami danced the night away at Mynt, with endless drinks in hand to keep them going.On Wednesday night, partygoers gathered at Eme for an unforgettable evening filled with bottles parades, dancing, and fire music from the one and only DJ Don Hot.magazine celebrated Colombian singer-songwriter Feid from the September 2021 issue and his upcoming album at Mayami Wynwood with food by Mayami and specialty cocktails by Tito’s Vodka.