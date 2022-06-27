Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Drake, Jimmy Butler, Rauw Alejandro, and Others

June 27, 2022 9:00AM

Drake and Zoey Dollaz
Drake and Zoey Dollaz World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Jimmy Butler - WORLD RED EYE
Jimmy Butler
World Red Eye

Jimmy Butler x Big Face Coffee Pop-Up

Jimmy Butler brought Big Face Coffee to Miami Design District. Jimmy hung out and chatted with his fans and coffee-lovers alike on Saturday afternoon.
click to enlarge Blessd and Rauw Alejandro - WORLD RED EYE
Blessd and Rauw Alejandro
World Red Eye

"The Beautiful Game" Kick-Off Dinner at Swan

Last Friday, Swan threw a dinner party before "the Beautiful Game," a soccer match put on by Ronaldinho and Robert Carlos. The invite-only event was the perfect place for athletes and celebrities to kick off their celebrations before the exhibition match.
click to enlarge Drake and Zoey Dollaz - WORLD RED EYE
Drake and Zoey Dollaz
World Red Eye

Drake, DJ Khaled, Gordo, Kamaru Usman, Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, Rauw Alejandro, and Zoey Dollaz at Story Saturdays

Drake took the whole squad to Story on Saturday night to watch the iconic DJ Khaled take over the stage for an iconic performance.
click to enlarge April Carrion - WORLD RED EYE
April Carrion
World Red Eye

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour Celebrates Pride

Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour hosted an evening celebrating Pride. Steven Kravit, vice president and general manager, welcomed over 100 guests to the party, celebrating diversity and inclusion.
Rick Ross and Michael Gardner - WORLD RED EYE
Rick Ross and Michael Gardner
World Red Eye

Michael Gardner's Friends and Family Screening of Headliner: The Docuseries

Rick Ross, Natalia Garibotto, and Luther Campbell attended Michael Gardner's private friends and family screening of Headliner: The Docuseries at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Miami.
click to enlarge Kat Cunning - WORLD RED EYE
Kat Cunning
World Red Eye

Birds of Paradise at El Tucán

On Wednesday, June 15, Mr. Hospitality launched its monthly LGBTQ+ dinner party series, Birds of Paradise, at El Tucán.
click to enlarge Guaynaa and Lele Pons - WORLD RED EYE
Guaynaa and Lele Pons
World Red Eye

Ape Drums Hosts Suntory and Maison Courvoisier Dinner at Cote Miami

Celebrating his induction as Courvoisier's newest brand curator, Miami-based DJ Ape Drums hosted an exclusive gathering last week at Cote Miami.
click to enlarge The Swayzees - WORLD RED EYE
The Swayzees
World Red Eye

Lost Boy Dry Good's Fourth Anniversary

Lost Boy Dry Goods, the beloved neighborhood bar in downtown Miami, celebrated its fourth anniversary with a live performance by the Swayzees.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

All the girls headed to Bâoli for its My Boyfriend Is Out of Town Wednesday dinner party, where partygoers enjoyed delicious dinner and partied the night away, ordering endless bottle service at the midweek celebration.
click to enlarge Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Adriana de Moura, Todd Krim, and Guerdy Abraira - WORLD RED EYE
Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Adriana de Moura, Todd Krim, and Guerdy Abraira
World Red Eye

Fluid 54 at Raspoutine

Last night, Fluid 54 brought out some of Miami's leading tastemakers, influencers, and socialites for an evening of disco, dinner, and dancing at Raspoutine.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Bagatelle Saturdays

There is nothing like Bagatelle's dinner parties, where guests dined and danced the night away as they experienced impeccable vibes and live entertainment.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Mayami was the place to be on Saturday, as partygoers celebrated the weekend by dancing and ordering endless bottle parades all night.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Diosa Fridays at Kiki on the River

The bottle parades were endless at Kiki on the River on Friday night as the diosas came out to play. Partygoers danced to the beats as they began their weekend with a bang.
