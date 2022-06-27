Eyes on Miami: Drake, Jimmy Butler, Rauw Alejandro, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Jimmy Butler
World Red Eye
Jimmy Butler brought Big Face Coffee to Miami Design District. Jimmy hung out and chatted with his fans and coffee-lovers alike on Saturday afternoon.
Blessd and Rauw Alejandro
World Red Eye
Last Friday, Swan threw a dinner party before "the Beautiful Game," a soccer match put on by Ronaldinho and Robert Carlos. The invite-only event was the perfect place for athletes and celebrities to kick off their celebrations before the exhibition match.
Drake and Zoey Dollaz
World Red Eye
Drake took the whole squad to Story on Saturday night to watch the iconic DJ Khaled take over the stage for an iconic performance.
April Carrion
World Red Eye
Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour hosted an evening celebrating Pride. Steven Kravit, vice president and general manager, welcomed over 100 guests to the party, celebrating diversity and inclusion.
Rick Ross and Michael Gardner
World Red Eye
Rick Ross, Natalia Garibotto, and Luther Campbell attended Michael Gardner's private friends and family screening of Headliner: The Docuseries
at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Miami.
Kat Cunning
World Red Eye
On Wednesday, June 15, Mr. Hospitality launched its monthly LGBTQ+ dinner party series, Birds of Paradise, at El Tucán.
Guaynaa and Lele Pons
World Red Eye
Celebrating his induction as Courvoisier's newest brand curator, Miami-based DJ Ape Drums hosted an exclusive gathering last week at Cote Miami.
The Swayzees
World Red Eye
Lost Boy Dry Goods, the beloved neighborhood bar in downtown Miami, celebrated its fourth anniversary with a live performance by the Swayzees.
All the girls headed to Bâoli for its My Boyfriend Is Out of Town Wednesday dinner party, where partygoers enjoyed delicious dinner and partied the night away, ordering endless bottle service at the midweek celebration.
Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Adriana de Moura, Todd Krim, and Guerdy Abraira
World Red Eye
Last night, Fluid 54 brought out some of Miami's leading tastemakers, influencers, and socialites for an evening of disco, dinner, and dancing at Raspoutine.
There is nothing like Bagatelle's dinner parties, where guests dined and danced the night away as they experienced impeccable vibes and live entertainment.
Mayami was the place to be on Saturday, as partygoers celebrated the weekend by dancing and ordering endless bottle parades all night.
The bottle parades were endless at Kiki on the River on Friday night as the diosas
came out to play. Partygoers danced to the beats as they began their weekend with a bang.