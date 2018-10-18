Eyes on Miami: DJ Khaled, Rae Sremmurd, 98 Degrees, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
October 8
Booking.com Launches #WETHEBEST Jet Skiing Experience With Booking Experiences Ambassador DJ Khaled: Booking.com and DJ Khaled teamed up to introduce the site's #WETHEBEST jet skiing package.
In Conversation With Bibhu Mohapatra at Istituto Marangoni Miami: Istituto Marangoni Miami’s President Hakan Baykam announced designer Bibhu Mohapatra as the second guest of the “In Conversation With” series of talks hosted at the Miami campus.
Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, Tory Lanez, Fabolous, Christian and Justin Combs, and DeRay Davis at Rockwell Mondays: Rockwell was a full house on Monday night as the hottest rappers took turns onstage.
October 11
PAMM Cocktails and Shopping Celebration at Jimmy Choo Aventura Mall: Supporters of Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) gathered at Jimmy Choo in Aventura Mall for an evening of shopping in support of PAMM.
Veronica Beard Personal Appearance at Neiman Marcus Coral Gables: Neiman Marcus Coral Gables hosted design team Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard of Veronica Beard.
Adidas Originals Celebrates the Grand Opening of Shoe Palace on Collins Avenue Miami Beach: Adidas Originals and Shoe Palace celebrated the launch of the new Miami location on Collins Avenue with a mural unveiling by Miami artist Typoe, sounds by DZA, and a photo exhibit of an Adidas Miami campaign captured by photographer Rudy Duboue.
October 12
98 Degrees at BleauLive at LIV: BleauLive guests enjoyed an upbeat performance by 98 Degrees on Friday night at LIV.
Bagatelle Miami Beach Fridays: Bagatelle Miami Beach hosted a dinner that was anything but average as guests stood on the chairs and popped bottles throughout the night.
Miami Design District Presents Third Annual Fashion Fights Cancer at Miami Design District: The Miami Design District hosted the third annual Fashion Fights Cancer event to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring Taylor Dayne: The Miami Design District Performance Series featured a performance by American pop icon Taylor Dayne.
Frank Walker at Story Fridays: Frank Walker had the whole crowd at Story on their feet all night.
October 13
Rae Sremmurd and Machine Gun Kelly at
Machine Gun Kelly at Story Saturdays: Machine Gun Kelly had the crowd at Story going crazy as he performed his hit song “Bad Things” and took shots of tequila.
