The 10 Best Places to Get Stoned in Miami

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If you’re a weed smoker in Florida, you don’t need an excuse or permission (okay, maybe a medical card) to light up. Still, 4/20 is as good an occasion as any to partake. While you could stock up at a dispensary and laze around in front of the TV at home, taking advantage of the amazing sights Miami has to offer is a far superior way to spend the high holiday. Get baked and go vintage shopping, light up and end your beach day with a full moon drum circle, or indulge your munchies at a food hall. Here are the ten best places to visit while you’re stoned in Miami.

Editor’s note: Recreational marijuana remains illegal in Florida, and sparking up in public is frowned upon. It’s best to be discreet or consume before you visit these locations — and never drive if you’re indulging.

Antique Mall Ya’ll

A stroll inside Antique Mall Ya’ll, the largest antique store in South Dade, is perfect for those who enjoy sparking up before vintage shopping. You’ll meander the maze of floor-to-ceiling trinkets and oddities, spending what might feel like hours gazing at the shop’s collection of forgotten finds, imagining what their previous owners might have been like. 9845 E. Fern St., Palmetto Bay; 305-969-0696; antiquemallyall.co.

Cauley Square

Catch a glimpse of Old Florida on a trip through historic Cauley Square. Converted from homes for railway workers in the early 1900’s, this village of cottages is now host to numerous small businesses that work hard to keep the magic of Cauley Square alive. Light up and explore some vintage stores, holistic shops, a tea room, and a perfumery. Befriend the parrot outside Tree of Life Holistics or wave to the stray cats, chickens, and peacocks that roam the brick pathways. For the inevitable comedown, detoxify in a calming room made of Himalayan sea salt. 22400 Old Dixie Hwy., Miami; 305-258-3543; cauleysquare.com.

There’s no better place to satiate your munchies than The Citadel. The Citadel photo

The Citadel Have a bad case of the munchies? Satisfy any craving at The Citadel’s vast array of food stalls, with good eats ranging from pho to Caribbean cuisine. Once you’re satiated, head over to Sir Thrifty’s for some vintage collectibles, or take home a beautiful bouquet from Atelier Belladonna. Then, grab a drink on the rooftop and take in the views. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; thecitadelmiami.com.

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Escapology Escape Rooms

Think your detective skills are up to snuff? Take creative problem-solving to the next level by completing an escape room while baked. Doral’s Escapology offers eight different storylines, including a galactic adventure and a pirate treasure hunt. Channel your inner Shaggy in the Scooby-Doo-themed mystery room and follow your crime-fighting with some well-deserved Scooby Snacks. 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #150, Doral; 786-621-9789; escapology.com.

Behold the majesty of South Florida wildlife (while high!) at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Photo by Carolina del Busto

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden After some “gardening,” enjoy a different kind of greenery at Fairchild Botanical Gardens. Wander the grounds, admiring its stunning flora and fauna. Befriend some butterflies and check out the otherworldly rare plants before you head to the scenic overlook, which features a panoramic view of the nature preserve. 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Miami; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org.

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Frost Science Planetarium

Fans of That ’70s Show will relate to wanting to see a laser light show while stoned. But even if you’ve never watched the sitcom, you can still partake in the long-held stoner tradition of enjoying a planetarium show while high. Each month, the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science hosts Laser Evenings with neon visuals set to the music of acts ranging from David Bowie to Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and even KPop Demon Hunters. 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org.

Planetarium laser light shows and stoners go way back. Frost Science photo

Full Moon Drum Circle Nothing beats the smell of sunscreen, the ocean, and a good joint. After a day of soaking up some rays with a pub sub in hand, enjoy the sunset and celebrate the arrival of the full moon with a drum circle. Meditate, dance, or stargaze on a beach full of potential new friends under the moonlit sky. You’ll also enjoy sunset yoga before nightfall, a DJ set accompanying the circle, or an entrancing beach bonfire. There’s only one rule: leave no trace. 7901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach.

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Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co.

Embrace your weird at Lincoln’s Beard in Westchester. Located next to a smoke shop and an IHOP, the brewery is the perfect place to enjoy a beer with your herbal “refreshment.” With live performances from local bands, Wednesday night karaoke, and thrift market pop-ups, there’s a wealth of ways to make the most of your high. 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com.

Whether you like an active or chill high, The Underline is a fun place to visit while stoned. Friends of the Underline photo

Unarthodox

Light up and embrace your creative side at Unarthodox. You’ll take a guided art class and study the styles of greats like Matisse, Basquiat, and Picasso. Then, take things a step further with a blindfolded sculpting class or an intuitive art class, where you’ll create as you meditate. 180 NE First St., Miami; 646-964-4733; unarthodox.com.

The Underline

The ten-mile Underline project isn’t quite finished yet, but there are enough landmarks along the way already to keep a high stroll very interesting. Blaze up and walk along its Typoe Sculpture Garden, watch pups play at the Chewy Bark Park, observe the butterflies attracted to native plants at the Mariposa Gardens, and wrap up with a serene waterfront view at the River Room. theunderline.org.