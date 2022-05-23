Eyes on Miami: Dennis Rodman, Typoe, Paula Abdul, and Others

click to enlarge Dennis Rodman World Red Eye

New TimesThe famous five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman had the ultimate birthday bash at LIV on Friday, where he was seen celebrating with friends and ordering endless bottle parades. Partygoers joined in on the celebration, as they danced under the neon lights all night long.The innovator of World Red Eye, Seth Browarnik, celebrated his birthday with close family and friends at the Roof at Esmé Hotel on Friday night.It was a night filled with delicious cuisine, live entertainment, and impeccable vibes at Bagatelle‘s famous Tuesday dinner parties where guests were dancing the night away and ordering endless bottle parades all night long.The NBA hall-of-famer Dennis Rodman hosted his birthday bash at Swan Miami, where his closest friends and family gathered and celebrated him the right way.On Thursday, May 12, the French Riviera-inspired LPM Restaurant & Bar in Miami hosted influencers for an immersive presentation and cocktail tasting for the debut of “Recipes for Our Friends,” an experiential cocktail menu in celebration of the life of legendary French artist, writer, and bon-vivant Jean Cocteau.Plant-based OffLimits Cereal partnered with acclaimed Miami-based mixed media artist Typoe for its latest in a series of artist collaboration boxes. The limited-edition boxes feature Typoe’s signature chunky, colorful typography on the defiant cereal brand’s Flex (cinnamon) flavor.The Caribbean’s elite celebrated on Friday, May 13, at the Sky Bar at Atlantic Hotel & Spa in Fort Lauderdale for the global release, world premiere, and official launch of “Antigua Me Come From” song, video, and summer travel campaign.The second-annual Playing for Change Foundation Impact Awards Gala honored music icons Luis Fonsi and Paula Abdul for their contributions to change through the power of music at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach.It was truly one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River’s iconic dinner parties where partygoers dined and danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. The vibes were high as the crowd was dancing and ordering endless bottle parades until the early morning.Swan‘s trendy upstairs lounge was poppin’ off as guests began the weekend at the lounge's Pasarela Thursdays where the bottle parades never end and the vibes are always at an all-time high.Guests made their way to Marion’s Thursday Soirées, where they began the weekend early with a bang. It was a night filled with endless bottle parades and live entertainment as partygoers danced the night away to the sick beats played by DJ HushMoney.Story was poppin’ off on Friday night as Oliver Heldens took over the decks and played an incredible set. Partygoers danced under the neon lights to the sick beats as they ordered endless bottle parades all evening long.Dom11ngo at E11even is always the best way to close out the weekend where IAmChino took over the stage and put on an epic performance. Partygoers were going wild as they sang and danced the night away to the best Latin hits.Oolite Arts unveiled the rendering and model for the organization’s new building designed by award-winning Spanish firm Barozzi Veiga during an intimate reception at Primary.On Wednesday, May 18, CEO/founder Sunny Ilyas kicked off the grand opening week of the new Miami location of Vale Food Co with an exclusive VIP preview.2 Chainz took over the stage at Gold Rush on Tuesday for a performance that had the crowd going wild. The lights were shining and the partygoers were dancing, as they ordered endless bottle parades, all night long.The ReefLine and Faena Art presented "Resilient Futures | Art as a Tool for Change: Co-Creating With Nature" in celebration of Aspen Ideas: Climate in Miami Beach and powered by ClimateCoin.All the partygoers headed to Bottled Blond, for an iconic Sunday Funday. They enjoyed delicious pizza, endless bottle parades, and sick beats provided by DJ Nano.Partygoers headed to Gala, Miami Beach’s newest club, for an epic night. Bottles were poppin’ and guests were dancing like the night never had to end.Partygoers made their way to BOHO House on Friday to start the weekend off right. Guests danced and mingled as they enjoyed delicious cocktails in the outdoor courtyard.On Saturday, May 14, Fluid Disco Party kicked off the summer with its inaugural disco pool party. The event was held at the Upside at Moxy South Beach with over 300 guests being treated to Cincoro Tequila cocktails, disco sounds by DJs Iconic Behavior and Discofuturo, and a live performance by Fluid’s own disco dancers.