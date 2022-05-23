Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Dennis Rodman, Typoe, Paula Abdul, and Others

May 23, 2022 9:00AM

DJ Vivian Santana and Willie G
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge Dennis Rodman - WORLD RED EYE
Dennis Rodman
Dennis Rodman at LIV

The famous five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman had the ultimate birthday bash at LIV on Friday, where he was seen celebrating with friends and ordering endless bottle parades. Partygoers joined in on the celebration, as they danced under the neon lights all night long.
click to enlarge Seth Browarnik, Sari Martelo, and Gabrielle Colindres - WORLD RED EYE
Seth Browarnik, Sari Martelo, and Gabrielle Colindres
Seth Browarnik’s Birthday Celebration at the Roof at Esmé Hotel

The innovator of World Red Eye, Seth Browarnik, celebrated his birthday with close family and friends at the Roof at Esmé Hotel on Friday night.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
Bagatelle Tuesdays

It was a night filled with delicious cuisine, live entertainment, and impeccable vibes at Bagatelle‘s famous Tuesday dinner parties where guests were dancing the night away and ordering endless bottle parades all night long.
Dennis Rodman - WORLD RED EYE
Dennis Rodman
Dennis Rodman at Swan

The NBA hall-of-famer Dennis Rodman hosted his birthday bash at Swan Miami, where his closest friends and family gathered and celebrated him the right way.
click to enlarge Laura Vila, Alexa Abril, Olivia Rodriguez, and Carolina Arango - WORLD RED EYE
Laura Vila, Alexa Abril, Olivia Rodriguez, and Carolina Arango
"Recipes for Our Friends" in Celebration of Jean Cocteau

On Thursday, May 12, the French Riviera-inspired LPM Restaurant & Bar in Miami hosted influencers for an immersive presentation and cocktail tasting for the debut of “Recipes for Our Friends,” an experiential cocktail menu in celebration of the life of legendary French artist, writer, and bon-vivant Jean Cocteau.
Typoe - WORLD RED EYE
Typoe
Typoe x OffLimits at Surface Area

Plant-based OffLimits Cereal partnered with acclaimed Miami-based mixed media artist Typoe for its latest in a series of artist collaboration boxes. The limited-edition boxes feature Typoe’s signature chunky, colorful typography on the defiant cereal brand’s Flex (cinnamon) flavor.
click to enlarge Causion - WORLD RED EYE
Causion
World Premiere of “Antigua Me Come From” Song, Video, and Summer Travel Campaign Spotlights the Multifold Charms of Antigua

The Caribbean’s elite celebrated on Friday, May 13, at the Sky Bar at Atlantic Hotel & Spa in Fort Lauderdale for the global release, world premiere, and official launch of “Antigua Me Come From” song, video, and summer travel campaign.
click to enlarge Paula Abdul and Luis Fonsi - WORLD RED EYE
Paula Abdul and Luis Fonsi
Second-Annual Playing for Change Foundation Impact Awards Gala

The second-annual Playing for Change Foundation Impact Awards Gala honored music icons Luis Fonsi and Paula Abdul for their contributions to change through the power of music at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
Kiki on the River Sundays

It was truly one for the books on Sunday at Kiki on the River’s iconic dinner parties where partygoers dined and danced the night away like the weekend never had to end.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
Mayami Fridays

Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration. The vibes were high as the crowd was dancing and ordering endless bottle parades until the early morning.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
Pasarela Thursdays at Swan

Swan‘s trendy upstairs lounge was poppin’ off as guests began the weekend at the lounge's Pasarela Thursdays where the bottle parades never end and the vibes are always at an all-time high.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
Thursday Soirée at Marion

Guests made their way to Marion’s Thursday Soirées, where they began the weekend early with a bang. It was a night filled with endless bottle parades and live entertainment as partygoers danced the night away to the sick beats played by DJ HushMoney.
click to enlarge Oliver Heldens - WORLD RED EYE
Oliver Heldens
Oliver Heldens at Story Fridays

Story was poppin’ off on Friday night as Oliver Heldens took over the decks and played an incredible set. Partygoers danced under the neon lights to the sick beats as they ordered endless bottle parades all evening long.
click to enlarge IAmChino - WORLD RED EYE
IAmChino
IAmChino at Dom11ngo at E11even

Dom11ngo at E11even is always the best way to close out the weekend where IAmChino took over the stage and put on an epic performance. Partygoers were going wild as they sang and danced the night away to the best Latin hits.
click to enlarge Dennis Scholl, Alberto Veiga, and Alessandro Ferretti - WORLD RED EYE
Dennis Scholl, Alberto Veiga, and Alessandro Ferretti
Oolite Arts Campus Reveal

Oolite Arts unveiled the rendering and model for the organization’s new building designed by award-winning Spanish firm Barozzi Veiga during an intimate reception at Primary.
Chizzle and Sunny Ilyas - WORLD RED EYE
Chizzle and Sunny Ilyas
Grand Opening Week of Vale Food Co Brickell

On Wednesday, May 18, CEO/founder Sunny Ilyas kicked off the grand opening week of the new Miami location of Vale Food Co with an exclusive VIP preview.
click to enlarge Derek Henry, 2 Chainz, and Daniel Solomon - WORLD RED EYE
Derek Henry, 2 Chainz, and Daniel Solomon
2 Chainz at Gold Rush

2 Chainz took over the stage at Gold Rush on Tuesday for a performance that had the crowd going wild. The lights were shining and the partygoers were dancing, as they ordered endless bottle parades, all night long.
click to enlarge Alan Faena - WORLD RED EYE
Alan Faena
The ReefLine and Faena Art present "Resilient Futures | Art as a Tool for Change: Co-Creating With Nature"

The ReefLine and Faena Art presented "Resilient Futures | Art as a Tool for Change: Co-Creating With Nature" in celebration of Aspen Ideas: Climate in Miami Beach and powered by ClimateCoin.
click to enlarge WORLD RED EYE
Bottled Blonde Sundays

All the partygoers headed to Bottled Blond, for an iconic Sunday Funday. They enjoyed delicious pizza, endless bottle parades, and sick beats provided by DJ Nano.
WORLD RED EYE
Gala Saturdays

Partygoers headed to Gala, Miami Beach’s newest club, for an epic night. Bottles were poppin’ and guests were dancing like the night never had to end.
click to enlarge DJ Vivian Santana and Willie G - WORLD RED EYE
DJ Vivian Santana and Willie G
BOHO Fridays

Partygoers made their way to BOHO House on Friday to start the weekend off right. Guests danced and mingled as they enjoyed delicious cocktails in the outdoor courtyard.
click to enlarge DJ Iconic Behavior, Todd Krim, and DJ Discofuturo - WORLD RED EYE
DJ Iconic Behavior, Todd Krim, and DJ Discofuturo
Fluid Kicks-Off the Summer Season with a Disco Pool Party at Moxy South Beach

On Saturday, May 14, Fluid Disco Party kicked off the summer with its inaugural disco pool party. The event was held at the Upside at Moxy South Beach with over 300 guests being treated to Cincoro Tequila cocktails, disco sounds by DJs Iconic Behavior and Discofuturo, and a live performance by Fluid’s own disco dancers.
