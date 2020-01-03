Eyes on Miami: New Year's Eve With DaBaby, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Tuesday, December 31

Nick, Joe, & Kevin Jonas

Jonas Brothers Rang in 2020 at The Iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Fontainebleau Miami Beach welcomed the new decade with a night of performances by Grammy nominated, multi-platinum powerhouse trio, the Jonas Brothers.

Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy

Snoop Dogg Hosts New Year’s Eve 2020 at E11EVEN

NYE at E11EVEN was way too lit… The one and only Snoop Dogg had the entire club “Drop It Like It’s Hot” as guests rang in 2020.

Marshmello

Marshmello Rings in 2020 at LIV

LIV rang in 2020 with a blowout party hosted by Marshmello. The Billboard chart topping DJ and producer kept the party going until late night, playing tracks including his #1 dance/electronic song of the decade, “Happier.”

Mambo Brothers Host New Year’s Eve 2020 at WALL

Everyone did the mambo, as the Mambo Brothers rang in 2020 with a special performance at WALL. Nervo got in on the fun as the duo got behind the decks.

Josh Ostrovsky "The Fat Jewish"

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Basement Miami

Basement Miami rolled into the New Year with an epic party. Party Pupils and DJ Iron Lyon set the mood with their insane set.

Nervo Hosts New Year’s Eve 2020 at WET at W South Beach

Nervo electrified Miami’s New Year’s Eve making sure 2019 went out with a bang at the W South Beach.

G-Eazy Hosts New Year’s Eve 2020 at Rockwell

There was no limit to ringing in the New Year at Rockwell. The one and only G-Eazy brought the party as the rapper took center stage making it one of the hottest NYE parties to date.

DaBaby

DaBaby, Diddy, & DJ Khaled Host New Year’s Eve 2020 at Story

Breakout rapper of the year DaBaby celebrated the new year with DJ Khaled and Diddy at STORY. The crew kept the crowd hype all night long, playing hits like DaBaby’s “Suge,” “BOP,” and “VIBEZ.”

David Einhorn

David “Papi” Einhorn Hosts New Year’s Eve 2020 at Papi Steak

Guests welcomed 2020 in style at Papi Steak with a New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by David “Papi” Einhorn himself, featuring a champagne toast with Perrier-Jouet Belle Époque.

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Delano South Beach

Delano South Beach rang in 2020 with an epic poolside bash.

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Matador Room

Matador Room rang in the new decade with signature cocktails, a live performance by Louis Amanti and DJ set by Benton.

Carolina Delgado & Romain Zago

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Mynt

Mynt Lounge set the tone for the year, as partygoers rang in 2020 at one of Miami’s top nightlife destinations.

Bâoli Miami Presents: Midnight in Heaven New Year’s Eve 2020

This New Year’s Eve, Bâoli Miami opened its pearly white gates to a heavenly affair full of angelic beauty and other worldly entertainment.

New Year’s Eve 2020 at 1 Hotel South Beach

1 Hotel South Beach welcomed the new year by hosting a variety of celebrations throughout the property.

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Myn-Tu

Guests rang in 2020 at Myn-Tu, as they enjoyed a delicious meal blending Japanese, French, and Vietnamese culture.

Vanderbilt Cabaret New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Setai, Miami Beach

Families and friends alike gathered at The Setai’s Vanderbilt Cabaret New Year’s Eve celebration to enjoy a 5-course dinner by Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena and Jaya’s international team of chefs.

Jacob Forever

Jacob Forever & Ellie Goulding Ring in New Year’s Eve 2020 at Kiki on the River

Guests said farewell to 2019 on the river with a delectable three-course menu by Kiki on The River’s Chef Steve Rhee. The menu complimented the ultimate party to countdown to midnight on the outside patio dining area, featuring a special countdown by Latin crooner Jacob Forever that kept the party going. Ellie Goulding was also spotted at Kiki, getting in on the celebrations.