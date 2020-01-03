 


  • Herban Planet
  •  
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
DaBaby
DaBaby
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: New Year's Eve With DaBaby, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, and Others

World Red Eye | January 3, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Tuesday, December 31

Nick, Joe, & Kevin Jonas
Nick, Joe, & Kevin Jonas
World Red Eye

Jonas Brothers Rang in 2020 at The Iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Fontainebleau Miami Beach welcomed the new decade with a night of performances by Grammy nominated, multi-platinum powerhouse trio, the Jonas Brothers.

Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy
Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy
World Red Eye

Snoop Dogg Hosts New Year’s Eve 2020 at E11EVEN
NYE at E11EVEN was way too lit… The one and only Snoop Dogg had the entire club “Drop It Like It’s Hot” as guests rang in 2020.

Marshmello
Marshmello
World Red Eye

Marshmello Rings in 2020 at LIV
LIV rang in 2020 with a blowout party hosted by Marshmello. The Billboard chart topping DJ and producer kept the party going until late night, playing tracks including his #1 dance/electronic song of the decade, “Happier.”

Nervo & Mambo Brothers
Nervo & Mambo Brothers
World Red Eye

Mambo Brothers Host New Year’s Eve 2020 at WALL 
Everyone did the mambo, as the Mambo Brothers rang in 2020 with a special performance at WALL. Nervo got in on the fun as the duo got behind the decks.

Josh Ostrovsky “The Fat Jewish”
Josh Ostrovsky “The Fat Jewish”
World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Basement Miami
Basement Miami rolled into the New Year with an epic party. Party Pupils and DJ Iron Lyon set the mood with their insane set.

Mambo Brothers & Nervo
Mambo Brothers & Nervo
World Red Eye

Nervo Hosts New Year’s Eve 2020 at WET at W South Beach
Nervo electrified Miami’s New Year’s Eve making sure 2019 went out with a bang at the W South Beach.

G-Eazy
G-Eazy
World Red Eye

G-Eazy Hosts New Year’s Eve 2020 at Rockwell 
There was no limit to ringing in the New Year at Rockwell. The one and only G-Eazy brought the party as the rapper took center stage making it one of the hottest NYE parties to date.

DaBaby
DaBaby
World Red Eye

DaBaby, Diddy, & DJ Khaled Host New Year’s Eve 2020 at Story
Breakout rapper of the year DaBaby celebrated the new year with DJ Khaled and Diddy at STORY. The crew kept the crowd hype all night long, playing hits like DaBaby’s “Suge,” “BOP,” and “VIBEZ.”

David Einhorn
David Einhorn
World Red Eye

David “Papi” Einhorn Hosts New Year’s Eve 2020 at Papi Steak
Guests welcomed 2020 in style at Papi Steak with a New Year’s Eve celebration hosted by David “Papi” Einhorn himself, featuring a champagne toast with Perrier-Jouet Belle Époque.

Eyes on Miami: New Year's Eve With DaBaby, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, and Others (12)
World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Delano South Beach
Delano South Beach rang in 2020 with an epic poolside bash.

Eyes on Miami: New Year's Eve With DaBaby, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, and Others (13)
World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Matador Room
Matador Room rang in the new decade with signature cocktails, a live performance by Louis Amanti and DJ set by Benton.

Carolina Delgado & Romain Zago
Carolina Delgado & Romain Zago
World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Mynt
Mynt Lounge set the tone for the year, as partygoers rang in 2020 at one of Miami’s top nightlife destinations.

Eyes on Miami: New Year's Eve With DaBaby, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, and Others (3)
World Red Eye

Bâoli Miami Presents: Midnight in Heaven New Year’s Eve 2020 
This New Year’s Eve, Bâoli Miami opened its pearly white gates to a heavenly affair full of angelic beauty and other worldly entertainment.

Eyes on Miami: New Year's Eve With DaBaby, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, and Others (10)
World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2020 at 1 Hotel South Beach
1 Hotel South Beach welcomed the new year by hosting a variety of celebrations throughout the property.

Eyes on Miami: New Year's Eve With DaBaby, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, and Others (14)
World Red Eye

New Year’s Eve 2020 at Myn-Tu 
Guests rang in 2020 at Myn-Tu, as they enjoyed a delicious meal blending Japanese, French, and Vietnamese culture.

Eyes on Miami: New Year's Eve With DaBaby, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, and Others (17)
World Red Eye

Vanderbilt Cabaret New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Setai, Miami Beach
Families and friends alike gathered at The Setai’s Vanderbilt Cabaret New Year’s Eve celebration to enjoy a 5-course dinner by Executive Chef Vijayudu Veena and Jaya’s international team of chefs.

Jacob Forever
Jacob Forever
World Red Eye

Jacob Forever & Ellie Goulding Ring in New Year’s Eve 2020 at Kiki on the River 
Guests said farewell to 2019 on the river with a delectable three-course menu by Kiki on The River’s Chef Steve Rhee. The menu complimented the ultimate party to countdown to midnight on the outside patio dining area, featuring a special countdown by Latin crooner Jacob Forever that kept the party going. Ellie Goulding was also spotted at Kiki, getting in on the celebrations.

