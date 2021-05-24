 
Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Zoey Dollaz, and Others

World Red Eye | May 24, 2021 | 8:00am
Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Zoey Dollaz, and Others
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Essential Sundays with the Collective Ritual hosted by Chelcie May and Hailey Outland at Kayak Miami Beach

On Sunday afternoon, Chelcie May and Hailey Outland, cofounders of the Collective Ritual, hosted their first wellness activation at the Kayak Miami Beach Hotel.

"Beyond van Gogh" featuring David Rosenfeld and Andres Naftali, Founders of Primo Entertainment

"Beyond van Gogh," an immersive experience like no other, has made its way down to Miami all thanks to the dynamic duo behind Primo Entertainment, David Rosenfeld, and Andres Naftali. World Red Eye took a dive into the world of van Gogh with David Rosenfeld and Andres Naftali and discussed how they got to where they are today, the magic behind this exhibit, and the future of Primo Entertainment.

Jim Beam and Atomik Mural Collaboration for Jim Beam Orange Launch at Museum of Graffiti

To celebrate the new Jim Beam Orange flavor, Jim Beam teamed up with nationally celebrated, Miami-based graffiti artist Atomik to create a custom mural featuring a new take on his popular orange character. Guests enjoyed refreshing cocktails created by Cocktail Cartel, light bites by Buya Wynwood, and custom screen-printed swag by Miami Mixed Media.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, French Montana, Nav, and Zoey Dollaz at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY? You just had to be there. Sean “Diddy” Combs, French Montana, Nav, and Zoey Dollaz all stopped by the club to turn up and celebrate the end of another legendary weekend.

"Lasting Impressions" at Adrienne Arsht Center

Audiences were transported through more than 100 Impressionist masterpieces during a VIP preview of "Lasting Impressions" — a new immersive art experience taking place at the Adrienne Arsht Center from May 19-June 16.

Rick Ross, French Montana, and Anuel AA at Story Saturdays

Rick Ross and French Montana showed out on Saturday night, as they headed to Story to turn up with friends. Rick Ross hopped on the mic for a surprise performance and even Anuel AA was spotted at the club celebrating the weekend.

Steve Aoki and Bella Thorne at Strawberry Moon

It was the perfect weather for a poolside rager on Saturday afternoon, as Steve Aoki took over the decks at Strawberry Moon with a surprise appearance from Bella Thorne.

Nikkei Conspiracy Thursdays at Kero Bar

Once a week from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Kero Bar, nestled within Osaka Nikkei Miami, launches Nikkei Conspiracy Thursdays for late-night jam sessions featuring live DJ performances. Lounge-goers can vibe to Tupac sessions, handpicked tracks from Osaka’s DJs inspired by the sounds of the restaurant’s roots.

Networking on the River with WeWork at the Wharf Miami

On Thursday night, the Wharf Miami hosted its weekly Game Night along with Networking on the River with WeWork. Professionals had the opportunity to meet other successful business owners, CEOs, and professionals in Miami while enjoying the best happy hour specials in town.

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion brings the fun to Brickell every Thursday night with their weekly elegant soirée featuring delicious dining options and live entertainment.

Bella Thorne at Papi Steak Fridays

Bella Thorne was spotted at Miami Beach hotspot, Papi Steak, on Friday night enjoying a delicious meal and some drinks with her sister, Kaili Thorne, before heading out for a night on the town.

Kiki on the River Sundays

The celebrations continued all weekend long at Kiki on the River as guests spent their Sunday living it up with some riverside partying.

BOHO Saturdays

Guests headed to BOHO House on Saturday night for an exciting evening under the stars, featuring delicious bohemian bites and good music in the outdoor courtyard.

Mynt Saturdays

The neon lights and fog machine were in full effect at Mynt on Saturday night, as partygoers packed the dance floor at the Miami Beach hotspot for some late-night fun.

Mayami Saturdays

Mayami was on fire Saturday night, to say the least, as guests headed to the Wynwood restaurant for a dinner celebration like no other, featuring live fire dancers, delicious food and drinks, and late-night partying.

Fridays at the Gramercy

On Friday night, guests headed to the Gramercy for an exciting evening of fine dining and live entertainment at the Miracle Mile hotspot.

My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

Drinks were flowing and sparks were flying on Wednesday night, as guests headed to Bâoli for the ultimate midweek celebration.

