Eyes on Miami: Anitta, Zedd, 50 Cent, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Rick Ross and French Montana World Red Eye

click to enlarge Francesca Marcos, Andrea Archila, and Gabriela Colmenares World Red Eye

World Red Eye

Zedd World Red Eye

Anitta World Red Eye

click to enlarge 50 Cent World Red Eye

Priscila Fierce World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge DJ Stephan M World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesCerveceria La Tropical is the official craft beer sponsor of Inter Miami CF. To launch the partnership, the two joined forces to celebrate via a live watch party at the brewery in Wynwood, where they also unveiled a cobranded limited edition can.The biggest boss, Rick Ross, put on an epic performance at Hyde Beach. The club was packed, as partygoers were dancing the night away, and French Montana made a celebrity appearance, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the great music.Cloc Events Pop-Ups are back. Get ready to enjoy their monthly events at the hottest venues in Miami. Check out their most recent event with La Fiesta del Chivo at No3 Social.The Labor Day weekend started off with a bang for E11even Captain’s Club NFT holders on Friday, September 2, at Gold Rush Cabaret. Captains and their guests enjoyed a sponsored open bar hosted by 11 Vodka as well as a designated VIP section during the event, all hosted by E11even Partners.Zedd took over the decks at STORY, where he celebrated his birthday weekend and got everybody to "Stay the Night." Confetti was flying, the neon lights were shining, and endless bottle parades filled the crowd as partygoers raged the night away until the sunrise.DJ Luian took over the decks at LIV, where he had all thegoing wild. Anitta, O.T. Genasis, and Mora were all spotted in VIP as partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away.Everybody "In Da Club" had their hands up as 50 Cent took over E11even and put on an epic performance! The crowd was going wild, ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away at Miami’s only 24-hour nightclub.It was a fiery night at Swan’s iconic Mon Cheri Mondays, where guests enjoyed an amazing dinner party with incredible live entertainment, endless bottle parades, and impeccable vibes all evening long.Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River, as guests enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless champagne. Partygoers put on their captain hats and danced on tables, ordering bottle parades, until the early morning.Description: It was an exotic night at Myn-Tu, Miami Beach’s hottest Monday night dinner party. Where guests enjoyed delicious cuisine, live entertainment, and endless bottle parades to kick off the week with a bang.Guests stepped into Mayami, a Tulum-inspired paradise, where they enjoyed a Friday night dinner party. Bottle parades filled the crowd as they danced to the sick beats and enjoyed the impeccable vibes.Description: The weekend began early at Villa Azur’s renown Thursday night dinner party, where partygoers were dining and dancing the night away, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the impeccable vibesGuests headed to BOHO House on Monday, to kick off the week with a bang, where they were enjoying delicious bites, handcrafted cocktails, and great beats, that had them dancing all night long.