Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Anitta, Zedd, 50 Cent, and Others

September 12, 2022 9:00AM

50 Cent
50 Cent World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Inter Miami CF and La Tropical Partnership Launch at Cerveceria La Tropical

Cerveceria La Tropical is the official craft beer sponsor of Inter Miami CF. To launch the partnership, the two joined forces to celebrate via a live watch party at the brewery in Wynwood, where they also unveiled a cobranded limited edition can.
click to enlarge
Rick Ross and French Montana
World Red Eye

Rick Ross and French Montana at Hyde Beach

The biggest boss, Rick Ross, put on an epic performance at Hyde Beach. The club was packed, as partygoers were dancing the night away, and French Montana made a celebrity appearance, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the great music.
click to enlarge
Francesca Marcos, Andrea Archila, and Gabriela Colmenares
World Red Eye

Cloc Events Pop-Ups La Fiesta del Chivo at No. 3 Social

Cloc Events Pop-Ups are back. Get ready to enjoy their monthly events at the hottest venues in Miami. Check out their most recent event with La Fiesta del Chivo at No3 Social.
World Red Eye

E11even Captain's Club NFT Holders at Gold Rush Cabaret

The Labor Day weekend started off with a bang for E11even Captain’s Club NFT holders on Friday, September 2, at Gold Rush Cabaret. Captains and their guests enjoyed a sponsored open bar hosted by 11 Vodka as well as a designated VIP section during the event, all hosted by E11even Partners.
Zedd
World Red Eye

Zedd at Story Fridays

Zedd took over the decks at STORY, where he celebrated his birthday weekend and got everybody to "Stay the Night." Confetti was flying, the neon lights were shining, and endless bottle parades filled the crowd as partygoers raged the night away until the sunrise.
Anitta
World Red Eye

Anitta, DJ Luian, O.T. Genasis, and Mora at Mentirosa Thursdays at LIV

DJ Luian took over the decks at LIV, where he had all the mentirosas going wild. Anitta, O.T. Genasis, and Mora were all spotted in VIP as partygoers were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
50 Cent
World Red Eye

50 Cent at E11even Saturdays

Everybody "In Da Club" had their hands up as 50 Cent took over E11even and put on an epic performance! The crowd was going wild, ordering endless bottle parades and dancing the night away at Miami’s only 24-hour nightclub.
Priscila Fierce
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

It was a fiery night at Swan’s iconic Mon Cheri Mondays, where guests enjoyed an amazing dinner party with incredible live entertainment, endless bottle parades, and impeccable vibes all evening long.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Sunday Funday was in full effect at Kiki on the River, as guests enjoyed delicious cuisine and endless champagne. Partygoers put on their captain hats and danced on tables, ordering bottle parades, until the early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Tantric Mondays at Myn-Tu

Description: It was an exotic night at Myn-Tu, Miami Beach’s hottest Monday night dinner party. Where guests enjoyed delicious cuisine, live entertainment, and endless bottle parades to kick off the week with a bang.
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Guests stepped into Mayami, a Tulum-inspired paradise, where they enjoyed a Friday night dinner party. Bottle parades filled the crowd as they danced to the sick beats and enjoyed the impeccable vibes.
click to enlarge
DJ Stephan M
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Description: The weekend began early at Villa Azur’s renown Thursday night dinner party, where partygoers were dining and dancing the night away, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the impeccable vibes
World Red Eye

BOHO Mondays

Guests headed to BOHO House on Monday, to kick off the week with a bang, where they were enjoying delicious bites, handcrafted cocktails, and great beats, that had them dancing all night long.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Where Were You in '92?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation