Eyes on Miami: Ahol Sniffs Glue, Murakami, Marcel Katz, and Others

A new tradition has been added to the storied history and milestone of Supercar Rooms Miami, where their progressive owner Elo, created an event like no other at Island Gardens. Elo, Founder and British born automotive visionary and creator of Supercar Rooms Miami, the largest car museum based in Wynwood, hosted one of the world’s first-ever concept and design auto shows exhibiting concept cars from the past, present, and future. The new signature event creates a platform for car designers from around the world to showcase their designs and technology whilst being conscious of the need for sustainability, and a focus on renewable fuels.

World Red Eye hosted an exclusive VIP preview of Lincoln Road‘s newest addition, Showfields. The pioneer of next-generation retail, Showfields is the ultimate curator of the most interesting emerging and established art, brands, events, and unique experiences in the world. Its newest location at 530 Lincoln Rd., Miami features over 14,000 square feet of mesmerizing art installations and immersive retail experiences.

Ocean Drive celebrated its Women of Influence featured in the November issue. The daytime event was hosted at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach with a three-course luncheon provided by Fuego y Mar and wine pairings by Cuvasion Winery. Guests enjoyed a fashion display by Isabel Marant and had the perfect Instagram photo op with a flower wall by Flower Wall Co Miami. The honorees in attendance included Kelly Blanco, Stacey Shabtai, Symeria Hudson, and Nikki Simkins.

The Wharf Miami reopened to the public on Friday, November 13, as it celebrated its third anniversary. Offering the laidback open-air setting that has made it one of Miami’s best entertainment spaces, guests were delighted to finally be able to kick back and enjoy the beautiful South Florida weather at The Wharf again.

Guests enjoyed crafted cocktails at the Design Miami/ Podium Rooftop Garden to celebrate the launch of Perrier x Murakami. Presented by Perrier®, Bacardí, and Bar Lab, featuring world-renowned Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami‘s reimagined Perrier’s iconic green bottles and cans for a limited-edition line inspired by his colorful universe of signature smiling flowers, and Perrier’s creative spirit.

Design Miami/ Podium kicked off its inaugural edition with the Members and Collectors Preview. Exclusively for Member and Collector cardholders only, this gave visitors the opportunity to check out the "America(s)" themed exhibition and browse around before it was showcased to the public.

The Miami Design District kicks off Miami Art Week with an array of thought-provoking art and design exhibitions for visitors to view throughout the neighborhood.

The Art Plug (AKA Marcel Katz) debuted the first-ever Salvador Dalí Sculpture Museum at The Confidante Miami Beach during a socially-distant VIP viewing, supported by beverage partners Stella Artois, E11even Vodka, and El Tequileño. The eight-week art exhibition (November 20 through January 17), "The Real Surreal," curated by Marcel Katz in partnership with Bertrand Epaud, the official U.S. representative of Dalí Universe bronze collection, features a collection of rare and treasured modern paper works and bronze small-to-large-scale museum sculptures by arguably one of the most famous figures in art history: world-renowned Spanish Surrealist icon Salvador Dalí. World Red Eye went behind the scenes with The Art Plug for an exclusive first look at "The Real Surreal" and discussed what guests can expect from this iconic, one-of-a-kind exhibit.

Museum of Graffiti invited fans and collectors to safely sip colada and eat croquetas while experiencing the “first look” of the latest show "Biscayne World: The Art of Ahol Sniffs Glue." The exhibition showcases new works for sale together with old drawings from the artist’s own archive that tell a very personal story of his professional development and relationship with Miami. The show will be on exhibition at the Museum through late February 2021.

On an unusually brisk night in Miami’s Design District, Locust Projects kicked off its Miami Art Week events with Liminal, an outdoor performance by Miami-based artist Mette Tommerup presented in conjunction with her exhibition "Made by Dusk." Tommerup’s "Made by Dusk" and videos by Janine Antoni and Stephen Petronio and Paula Wilson are on view by appointment or walk-ins by capacity Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Tuesday evening, guests gathered for "Combined Strength: Four Decades of Miami-based Women" curated by Kathryn Mikesell of the Fountainhead Residency at Minotti New York – Miami in Miami Design District. Attendees included artists Najja Moon, Nina Surel, Juana Valdés, Christina Pettersson, Cristina Lei Rodriguez, Nereida Garcia Ferraz, and GeoVanna González. The exhibition will be open through February. Contact kathryn.mikesell@yourfountainhead.com to schedule a visit.

Zack Bia, YesJulz, and DJ Ruckus stopped by Design Miami/ Podium on December 3 to get a look at the ongoing exhibition in the Miami Design District. Curated by curatorial director Aric Chen, the exhibition features the work of 57 different designers, spanning historic artifacts to contemporary designs and offering a diverse and inclusive look at this year’s theme: "America(s)," which looks at expanding the meaning and understanding of America through the juxtaposition of significant works of design and craft.

Miami’s newest restaurant, MAIA House, opened its doors to host an intimate friends-and-family opening night. The guests were taken on a journey through the culture, atmosphere, and flavors of Mexico with a five-course meal by chef Rodrigo Gallardo. This unmatched culinary experience featured a sample of the diverse menu that MAIA House has to offer, the highest quality seafood and prime meat as well as exquisite vegan options. MAIA House is a Mexican Eclectic restaurant located in the heart of Coral Gables inside the Aloft hotel.

On Tuesday, November 24, Allinsports hosted an intimate, private gathering at its Miami office with TheArsenale and Tom Bates Design for an evening of virtual racing, cars, and conversation. Anton Stipinovich, Allinsports founder, Patrice Meignan, TheArsenale founder and CEO, and designer Tom Bates were joined by auto racing driver Devlin DeFrancesco, who gave guests individual instruction using the AIS full-sized professional simulators.

Natiivo Miami celebrated its most recent milestones: the launch of its prestigious penthouse collection with furnishings by RH during an intimate dinner event at Dolce Italian at Gale South Beach. Hospitality entrepreneur Keith Menin, developer of Natiivo Miami, spoke to brokers, friends, and family to introduce the penthouse collection and the announcement of Dolce Mercato and Bodega Taqueria coming to Natiivo.