The Best Movies to See in Miami Movie Theaters in January 2024

But all of this is precisely why getting out and going to the movies here is so important. As Miami's art scene comes into its own, we should also be building a culture of film appreciation. Plenty of great artists have taken inspiration from the movies, and vice versa.
It's in the spirit of this desire to grow Miami's cinema scene that we're starting this column. Each month, New Times will preview the must-see screenings of new and old movies. Whether it's a Hollywood classic at Coral Gables Art Cinema, the latest arthouse release at O Cinema in South Beach, or a screening of rare video art at a local gallery, we want to provide a platform for film criticism and appreciation here in Miami that's all but disappeared.
Below are five of the most interesting movies to see in Miami this month. If you want more repertory screenings, check out the listings via Vice City Cinema.
Anselm in 3D at Coral Gables Art CinemaMiami's art collectors adore Anselm Kiefer. Two massive paintings by the postwar German artist, depicting scorched fields and deconstructions of the Teutonic mythologies the Nazis constructed to justify the Holocaust, have sat in the Rubell Museum since at least 2021. Those are dwarfed by Margulies Collection's holdings, which dedicated several rooms to Kiefer's massive, stark concrete and twisted metal installations. It makes perfect sense for Wim Wenders, a fellow countryman and a director of similar grandiose ambitions, to tackle Kiefer's world. (This past New Year's Eve, I coincidentally watched his five-hour road movie Until the End of the World from 1991, a film that spans countries from Portugal to Australia and even explores the world of dreams.) Kiefer's work is similarly gargantuan in scope: Wenders spends much of the film's runtime following the artist around La Ribaute, his enormous studio complex in Barjac, France, lovingly scoping out his otherworldly installations of stacked concrete blocks, throwing paint onto massive canvases and torching them with a flamethrower.
Critics have been mixed on the film. Some have praised Wenders' ability to immerse audiences in Kiefer's larger-than-life world, especially the deft employment of the 3D technology and 6K (Yes, 6K! That's two more than 4K!) footage. Alex Greenberger of ArtNews, on the other hand, called it "flimsy," criticizing the director's choice to downplay his army of assistants and saying Wenders "affirms this cloying film's belief in the artist as a powerful soloist without really interrogating that line of thinking." Whether or not you've bought in on the myth of Anselm, it's undeniably as close as artist documentaries get to a genuine spectacle, and for that reason alone, it may be worth the price of admission. Friday, January 5, through Thursday, January 11, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets $11–$12.75.
Blazing Saddles at Paradigm Cinemas Gateway Fort LauderdaleYou've probably heard it a million times before from your baby boomer parents: "They could never make Blazing Saddles today!" Whether or not that's true, it's probably for the best that a film that drops as many N-bombs as this one does not get made in 2024. In fact, it's not like we even need another movie like Blazing Saddles — the original is just as hilarious and fun as it was when it debuted 50 years ago.
Screening as part of the Miami Jewish Film Festival, this cowboy comedy from director Mel Brooks and screenwriter Richard Pryor follows the adventures of Sheriff Bart (Cleavon Little), a kind-hearted Black railroad worker tasked with "protecting" the racist white settlers of Rock Ridge from a corrupt politician and his gang of hired thugs. With help from the affable gunslinger Jim (Gene Wilder), Bart manages to befriend the townsfolk and fight back the banditos, leading to a wild, fourth-wall-breaking conclusion. Some of the humor may not hold up — Brooks' cameo as a Yiddish-speaking Indian chief is a bit insensitive in the era of Killers of the Flower Moon, and the running joke behind corrupt official Heddy ("That's Hedley!") LaMarr's name might require some explaining — but this is a classic for a reason. Plus, if you'd like more Brooks and Wilder, the festival is also screening Young Frankenstein ("That's Fronken-steen!") and a documentary on Wilder. 6 p.m. Sunday, January 14, at Paradigm Cinemas Gateway Fort Lauderdale, 1820 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-678-4858; paradigmcinemas.com. Tickets $8 via miamijewishfilmfestival.org.
Ferrari at O Cinema South BeachThanks to his shepherding of Miami Vice into a cultural juggernaut, Michael Mann remains the single individual who has had the most influence in making Miami what it is today (behind Fidel Castro). Vice revitalized the city, giving it the darkly glamorous image it's held ever since, and "darkly glamorous" happens to describe perfectly the central theme of Mann's newest film, Ferrari, which doubles as one of the best of 2023. As Adam Driver's Enzo Ferrari intones to his drivers and crew midway through the film, auto racing is "our deadly passion, our terrible joy." This is the dangerous early era of motor racing, where speed is a religion and winning can be the difference between becoming immortalized as a driving god or going to heaven in a metal casket.
For Ferrari himself, winning also means keeping his company afloat. Driver balances the cool, businesslike demeanor of his racing persona with his chaotic personal life, split between his wife Laura (Penelope Cruz, in the film's best performance), who controls his finances and resents him for the death by illness of their son Dino, and his mistress Lina (Shailene Woodley) and young son Piero, whose lineage is an open secret in the small city of Modena. Mann also balances the domestic drama with intense action scenes that, as in his masterpiece Heat and his 2005 movie remake of Miami Vice, soon escalate into shocking carnage. Mann clearly understands both the beauty of the automobile and its inherently violent nature, which may surprise those expecting a staid exercise in branding. We love a beautiful sports car — God knows their owners and renters that speed around the city do — but we mustn't forget that love is destructive. As Miami continues to deal with car-centric infrastructure issues while paying host to the Formula One Miami Grand Prix, Mann's Ferrari provides much to think about. Friday, January 5, through Thursday, January 11, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets $10–$12.50. Also in wide release; check local listings.
Oppenheimer in IMAX 70mm at AutoNation IMAX TheaterOscar nominations haven't been announced yet, but there's at least one clear frontrunner for Best Picture and for Best Actor, and that's Oppenheimer and Cillian Murphy. Christopher Nolan's epic biopic swept into theaters last July and became a cultural juggernaut, far outlasting the Barbenheimer jokes. Anchored by a powerful performance from Murphy as the titular scientist, the film follows the complicated genius and legacy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, father of the atomic bomb. Though his work on the Manhattan Project forms the core of the film, and the Trinity test serves as a tense climax, Nolan intercuts between hundreds of moments in Oppenheimer's life: his education, his romances, and, in the film's most memorable, engrossing scenes, his fall from grace at the hands of opportunist Cold Warriors like Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.). The enormous supporting cast, too, is terrific: Matt Damon as frequently flustered General Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Oppenheimer's paramour Jean Tatlock and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine, Good Time actor/co-director Bennie Safdie as volatile H-bomb inventor Edward Teller, Tom Conti (Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence) as Albert Einstein, and Gary Oldman in a one-scene cameo as President Harry Truman, to name a few.
Seeing the film in 70mm IMAX — and as a reminder, Fort Lauderdale's AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum of Discovery and Science is the only true IMAX theater in Florida — is an experience in and of itself. Nolan pioneered Hollywood's use of the large-scale format, and the IMAX edition of Oppenheimer makes fine use of it, shifting aspect ratios and making the incredible special effects shots in the film even more immersive and larger-than-life. MODS' screenings of Oppenheimer during its original run last summer sold out completely, so seize this rare chance to see this monumental film as it was meant to be experienced. Friday, January 12, through Thursday, January 25, at Museum of Discovery and Science; 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4629; mods.org. Tickets $16–$18.
Razing Liberty Square at Coral Gables Art CinemaMore than many other cities, Miami is scarred by its legacy of racism, especially when it comes to real estate. Long before Overtown was rent asunder by the construction of I-95, state, local, and federal authorities conspired in the 1930s to push residents of the historically Black neighborhood out of the valuable city center and into the newly built Liberty Square housing project, separated from whites by a four-foot wall. After decades of impoverishment and neglect from the government, as well as civil rights activism and riots, a funny thing happened: With climate change threatening the billion-dollar waterfront, developers have begun to eye Liberty City, built on higher ground. As activist Valencia Gunder says in the documentary Razing Liberty City, premiering in Miami this month at Coral Gables Art Cinema, "They're gonna come take Liberty City because we don't flood."
It's against this backdrop of mistrust and systemic racism that director Katja Esson's film takes place, documenting the city's attempts to tear down the blighted Liberty Square project and build a new mixed-income housing development in its place. The process has been mired in controversy from the start — New Times' own Luther Campbell, a famous son of the neighborhood, called it a "land grab" — and Esson doesn't shy away from depicting the volatile atmosphere. She interviews residents fearful of being displaced as well as developers with good intentions. Is Liberty Square's redevelopment a harbinger of climate gentrification or a necessary step forward? Get the full story when the film premieres at Gables Art Cinema ahead of its PBS Independent Lens screening on January 29. Friday, January 26, through Thursday, February 1, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets $11–$12.75.