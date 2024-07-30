 Miami "Love Is Blind" Casting Underway for Local Singles | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Attention Miami Singles: Love Is Blind Is Now Casting

Are you ready to settle down with someone you've never seen before? If so, Love Is Blind might be the perfect show for you.
July 30, 2024
Does dating in a pod seem appealing to you? Good news — Love Is Blind is casting Miami singles.
Does dating in a pod seem appealing to you? Good news — Love Is Blind is casting Miami singles. Netflix photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

When Netflix's reality television show Love Is Blind premiered in February 2020, it was an instant hit for the streamer. The show's premise is simple: a group of men and women go on a series of speed dates where they cannot see each other physically; they will only see each other in the flesh after they are engaged.

Every season of the show has taken place in a different U.S. city. The first season was shot in Atlanta, and the latest season, which wrapped up in March, took place in Charlotte, North Carolina. So, will Miami ever host the show?

Well, the show's producer, Kinetic Content, has announced on its Instagram that it's casting for future seasons in four locations: the New England area; Columbus, Ohio; Atlanta; and Miami. "Are you ready to find out if love is truly blind? Calling all single men & women who are brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship!" the post reads.

If you're interested in finding love in such an unusual manner, you can head to libcasting.com and fill out the application. It's a lengthy form that assesses your seriousness in being in a committed relationship. Questions include: Do you want children in the future? What are your deal breakers? Why is marriage important to you?

In June, Variety interviewed Donna Driscoll, executive VP of casting and talent for Kinetic Content, on how the show goes about picking cast members. Driscoll said, "Influencers and actors are off the table. I want the people to come in and feel very authentic and raw — and that's not to say that an influencer, model or actor could not do that. But I want to steer clear of getting somebody into the pod, as much as I possibly can, for the wrong reasons."

There's no word if and when a possible Miami season of Love Is Blind may air. However, Variety previously reported that cast members get paid $1,000 per week to be on the show.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jose D. Duran is associate editor of Miami New Times where he primarily oversees the arts and culture and music beats. Jose joined the New Times staff in June 2008 but has been covering Miami culture since 2005. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015. Jose holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.
Contact: Jose D. Duran
Eyes on Miami: Brody Jenner, Marc Megna, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Brody Jenner, Marc Megna, and Others

By World Red Eye
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Events

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran, Sophia Medina and Isabel Rivera
SLS Brickell Gets New Name and Vibe

Travel

SLS Brickell Gets New Name and Vibe

By Jesse Scott
Professional Bull Riders League Brings a Rush of Adrenaline to South Florida

Sports

Professional Bull Riders League Brings a Rush of Adrenaline to South Florida

By Luis Gomez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation