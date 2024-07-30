Attention Miami Singles: Love Is Blind Is Now Casting

When Netflix's reality television show Love Is Blind premiered in February 2020, it was an instant hit for the streamer. The show's premise is simple: a group of men and women go on a series of speed dates where they cannot see each other physically; they will only see each other in the flesh after they are engaged.
Every season of the show has taken place in a different U.S. city. The first season was shot in Atlanta, and the latest season, which wrapped up in March, took place in Charlotte, North Carolina. So, will Miami ever host the show?
Well, the show's producer, Kinetic Content, has announced on its Instagram that it's casting for future seasons in four locations: the New England area; Columbus, Ohio; Atlanta; and Miami. "Are you ready to find out if love is truly blind? Calling all single men & women who are brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship!" the post reads.
If you're interested in finding love in such an unusual manner, you can head to libcasting.com and fill out the application. It's a lengthy form that assesses your seriousness in being in a committed relationship. Questions include: Do you want children in the future? What are your deal breakers? Why is marriage important to you?
In June, Variety interviewed Donna Driscoll, executive VP of casting and talent for Kinetic Content, on how the show goes about picking cast members. Driscoll said, "Influencers and actors are off the table. I want the people to come in and feel very authentic and raw — and that's not to say that an influencer, model or actor could not do that. But I want to steer clear of getting somebody into the pod, as much as I possibly can, for the wrong reasons."
There's no word if and when a possible Miami season of Love Is Blind may air. However, Variety previously reported that cast members get paid $1,000 per week to be on the show.