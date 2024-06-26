Your Guide to Fourth of July Fireworks in South Florida

Coconut Grove

As America's 248th birthday dawns on us, South Floridians are here to remind the rest of the country that there just ain't no party like a SoFlo party. The Fourth of July bears no exception.This year's Independence Day celebrations are outfitted with impressive fireworks displays and drone shows that promise to light up the Magic City sky in all its glory, but considering our middle name might as well be "extra," locals can expect several festive add-ons.From roller discos and flyovers to beer gardens and classical music, here are eleven of the best fireworks displays South Florida has to offer.If there's any place that could turn a day at the park into a ritzy affair, it's the Grove. The Miami Symphony Orchestra will take the stage at Peacock Park for its annual Independence Day celebration. Patriotic anthems the likes of Frank Von Suppé's "Light Cavalry Overture" and John Philip Sousa's iconic "The Stars and Stripes Forever" are sure to sweep you off your feet as a themed drone show soars above you. You're encouraged to bring your own picnic blanket or lawn chair.The historic Biltmore Hotel will open its golf course grounds for its signature Fourth of July celebration in partnership with the City of Coral Gables. A pre-show headlined by the Navy Band Southeast starts at 5 p.m. before the Greater Miami Symphonic Band joins at 7 p.m. for a pre-fireworks concert. By 9 p.m., you can count on a lit-up Coral Gables sky.It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a U.S. Air Force flyover happening only at Cutler Bay's 55th annual Fourth of July Celebration! Head over to Whispering Pines Park for an impressive aerobatic show coupled with a golf cart parade, cookout, music, inflatables, and more. As no American holiday is complete without blowing stuff up, feel free to follow the festivities up with one of the multiple evening fireworks shows listed in this guide.For residents of Little Venezuela — sorry, Doral — enjoy an exclusive, 20-minute firework display from Trump National Doral. Admission is ticket-based and limited, but if you miss the window, hop on the city's Facebook and YouTube livestream of the display at 9 p.m. If a home barbecue and rusty lawn chair are calling your name, Doral Glades Park will host a separate fireworks show at 9:20 p.m. that can be enjoyed from several miles — and backyards — away.If you're looking to make more than just an evening out of your holiday, look no further than Fort Lauderdale's 4th of July Spectacular. The nine-hour event has an enviable itinerary that kicks off at noon with family activities like water slides and face painting and a lineup of live music covering virtually every genre from country to pop chart-toppers. Iconic R&B girl group En Vogue will build up to the 23-minute fireworks finale with hits like "Free Your Mind" and "Whatta Man," priming you to drop it low under the pyrotechnic glow.." Feel free to join the more than 18,000 locals who flock to Hialeah Park's Independence Day Celebration each year. The event's sizeable attendance comes as no surprise, considering it's won multiple awards from the Florida Festivals & Events Association. Cuban mainstays Lenier, Ricky Valido, and Marlon Fernandez will headline the event, and DJs Yus and A10 will keep the party going while attendees munch on local food trucks. A 30-minute fireworks display and laser show are scheduled to end the night with a bang — literally.Waste away your holiday weekend at Margaritaville Hollywood Resort for the Star-Spangled Spectacular Celebration at the Hollywood Beach Theater. A live DJ will kick the event off at the beach's bandshell at 6 p.m. before the Viva Band takes the resort stage at 7:30 p.m. Be ready to kick off your flip flops at 9 p.m. sharp for offshore fireworks that'll illuminate the 2.5-mile boardwalk.Speed over to Race to the 4th! Independence Day Celebration at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. Live music performances start the night off at 6 p.m., followed by kid-friendly rides and food trucks offering treats ranging from savory to sweet. Like something out of an '80s coming-of-age classic, fireworks will go off at sunset while synchronized with pop hits and patriotic tunes. Buy a beer, bring a broad, and you've got yourself a quintessentially American evening.The City of Miami and the Miami Downtown Development Authority will present the patriotic festivities at Bayfront Park downtown. The afternoon starts with a hot-dog-eating contest at 4:30 p.m., where the winner can take home a $200 cash prize. The party continues until sundown with food vendors and live performances, including the U.S. Navy Band. At sundown, expect the sky above Biscayne Bay with dazzling colors.Starting off our list is Miami Beach's two-fold celebrations at either end of the island. Visit North Beach's annual Fire on the Fourth, where the fun kicks off at 3 p.m. with family fun zones and food trucks, followed by live music and DJ sets at 5 p.m. Then, sneak off to the Miami Beach Bandshell, where you can tear up the dance floor alongside Sweat Records' Lolo and DJ Hottpants at the July Fourth Roller Disco. South Beach will be classing it up with performances by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival Orchestra at its Independence Day Fireworks Patriotic and Patriotic Concert. Catch patriotic tunes like Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" and the Armed Forces Salute before Ocean Drive lights up at 9 p.m. for its fireworks display.Sunrise has plenty on the horizon for families this Fourth of July. An "Under the Sea" parade featuring a kids' splash zone, rock wall, and snow cones launches the event from 9 a.m. to noon. Take a breather before heading to the Panthers' stomping grounds, Amerant Bank Arena, at 6 p.m. for a fireworks display set to an '80s freestyle concert featuring DJ Johnny Quest, the Cover Girls, and Lisa Lisa. Admission and parking is free. What more could you want?Though Tropical Park will be ringing in Independence Day and National Parks Month with its Fourth of July Kickoff Celebration, we think it's the bash to end all bashes. The four-hour event will cram a cycling class, Zumba session, aquatic performance, and drone show in its pre-fireworks itinerary. The pyrotechnic finale is set to start at 8:30 p.m., and lawn space is limited, so plan on arriving early.