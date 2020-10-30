Eyes on Miami: Pura Vida, Gustavo Oviedo, Bal Harbour Shops, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Assouline has opened its new Bal Harbour pop-up boutique, located on the main floor of one of South Florida’s most sought-after, luxury designer shopping centers – Bal Harbour Shops. Set to run as a limited-time, six-month pop-up, and designed as a salon for the Ultimate collection, this new boutique stands out from the classic Assouline boutiques. Inspired by Miami’s lively and colorful appeal, this brand-new space embodies a radiant and vibrant spirit. Offering the brand’s full collection of luxuriously crafted books, rare objects, and thoughtful gifts, the store embraces Miami’s casual, yet undeniable playfulness throughout.

South Florida’s favorite health-conscious, all-day café and lifestyle brand, Pura Vida, celebrated the debut of its fifth and largest South Florida location situated at 959 West Ave. in Miami Beach. Boasting 4,000 square feet of expansive indoor and outdoor space, complemented in Pura Vida’s signature tropical and casual aesthetic, the new locale will continue serving its classic nutritious and fresh menu items patrons have grown to love, sourced using local and organic ingredients whenever available. New standout items at the West Avenue location will include the Blue Majik smoothie bowl, pumpkin spice latte, Jen’s herb salad, and gluten-free chocolate cake and lemon polenta.

Bal Harbour Shops launched its new Access Membership and Rewards Program via the new Bal Harbour Shops App. Bal Harbour Shops’ Access members earn rewards for shopping, dining, and more. Customers simply download the Bal Harbour Shops App, join the Access membership and automatically receive a Welcome Gift of a complimentary parking pass. Access Members receive monthly membership benefits featuring exclusive store offers and experiences, complimentary services, member-only invites, gifts with purchases, birthday gifts, and more.

On Friday, October 16, the “Art of Fast” tour made its stop at The Collection Maserati in Coral Gables. Guests were among the first in the world to discover the breathtaking design of Maserati’s newest supercar, the MC20, live and in person. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 generates 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque and is capable of powering the MC20 to 60 mph in less than 2.9 seconds. Able to go from zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, Maserati is calling the supercar the first in its new era of luxury sports cars.

Gustavo Oviedo’s "Symbiosis" at the Museum of Graffiti includes large paintings of loose sea-like forms, mixed-media collages, and visual representations of otherworldliness devoid of human language or graffiti letters. His ocean discoveries of shipwrecks, corals, and found pieces of pollution give power to his creative output and to a body of work that is rooted in marine life and the impact of the streets of Miami he once painted. Oviedo’s work conveys the beauty of our waters but screams out that he is not naïve to the recurring problem of mankind’s disrespect for this natural resource. A main focus of the show is a piece entitled Low Tide Shopping, a massive suspended sculpture comprised of Styrofoam buoys found tangled in the mangroves along South Florida’s coastline. Another mixed-media sculpture entitled Biscayne Bay Bottles features glass bottles carelessly discarded into the Bay, dating back to the 1950s, now making their way back to shore thanks to Oviedo.

It was a week full of camaraderie, cappuccinos, and clear skies at Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale. The South Florida Ferrari dealer was one of the first in the US to activate the Esperienza Ferrari Test Drive Program with the all-new Ferrari Roma. Along with warm hospitality and live entertainment, guests were invited to experience the allure and breathtaking performance of the Roma with a private test drive. Over a four-day period, upwards of 100 guests were able to experience the thrilling new vehicle from Ferrari.

On October 20, 2020, Brian A. Sidman of BAS Holdings Investments and David Burstyn of Winston Capital Management broke ground on their 112-unit, lake-view housing development at Mirage at Sailboat Cove in Opa-Locka, Florida. City National Bank of Florida provided a $19 million construction loan and CoastLand Construction is the general contractor. Mayor Matthew Pigatt was in attendance along with other City of Opa-Locka officials.

Description: Maserati debuted its newest supercar, the MC20, in South Florida at Maserati of Fort Lauderdale. The event took place at Maserati of Fort Lauderdale’s brand new state-of-the-art showroom, covering over 150,000 square feet. The extravaganza, hosted by Garrett and Patricia Hayim, welcomed Maserati of North America president Ross McGinnis, Maserati’s head of marketing Jeff Cha, and an exclusive list of clients to privately view the MC20, which Maserati is calling the first supercar of its kind. It is powered by a Maserati-developed, 90-degree, twin-turbo, 3.0-liter, V-6 engine producing 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. Maserati calls this new engine the “Nettuno,” meaning Neptune in Italian.

The Miami Design District hosted an intimate panel of thought-provoking conversations with industry experts to discuss topics such as the "New Normal," fashion’s reinvention, wellness, and consumer trends.

From October 16-20, the Collection Ferrari and Ferrari of Miami opened their doors to La Nuova Dolce Vita as guests were invited to witness and experience the all-new Ferrari Roma, this time from behind the wheel. Following CDC guidelines and to ensure the safety and well-being of all guests, social distancing, and masks were required. With two locations to better serve our community, each guest was welcomed to join us in the location of their choice beginning at Ferrari of Miami on Friday, October 16. At both locations, guests marveled at the Ferrari Roma and shared their admiration for the prancing horse. Guests were then able to experience the Ferrari Roma first-hand and seized the open road for test-drives. The Ferrari Roma, the new mid-front-engined 2+ coupé of the Prancing Horse, features refined proportions and timeless design combined with unparalleled performance and handling. With its distinctive flair and style, the car is a contemporary representation of the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterized Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s.