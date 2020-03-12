Miami Coronavirus Cancellations: Cultural Events

While the managers of many of Miami's cultural institutions and annual events have been trying to cope with the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Thursday, March 12, that all major gatherings would be suspended. Expect to see a lot of cancellation notices in the coming days.

Here is a list of all changes, postponements, and cancellations of Miami cultural events that we know of to date. And if you hear of an event cancellation, email calendar@miaminewtimes.com.

As Much as I Can at Little Haiti Cultural Center. The off-Broadway show and immersive theater production, presented by Harley & Co. and ViiV Healthcare, has been canceled. "The company’s first priority is the well-being and safety of the HIV community, partners in the Miami area, and its employees." The show was scheduled to run Thursday, March 12, through Sunday, March 13.

The Bass. The Miami Beach art museum has canceled all upcoming events and programming involving hands-on art-making or large groups throughout March. Postponed events included the benefactor and member visit to the Bunker Artspace on Friday, March 13, and the Breakfast at the Bass Event with Lara Favarett on Sunday, March 15.

Calle Ocho Music Festival. The annual Little Havana event was set for Sunday, March 15. It was canceled after City of Miami officials denied permitting for fear of the spread of the novel coronavirus. "The effect this will have on the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana will be detrimental to the organization’s ability to provide services and programs to underserved kids in the City for the upcoming year. Nonetheless, we understand the City’s priority is to protect the safety and welfare to all residents, visitors, and businesses in Miami," Kiwanis of Little Havana president Jorge Fernandez said in a statement.

MIA Runway 5K. On Thursday, March 12, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez suspended all major events countywide, including the MIA Runway 5K. The event was set to take place Saturday, March 14.

Miami-Dade County Fair. On Thursday, March 12, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez suspended all major events countywide, including the Youth Fair. The event was set to take place Thursday, March 12, through April 5.

Miami International Map Fair. Originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, through Sunday, March 15, HistoryMiami has canceled the 2020 edition of the fair. "As a precautionary measure for the health and well-being of our valued dealers and guests, HistoryMiami Museum has canceled the 2020 Miami International Map Fair and all related events."

Miami Open. On Thursday, March 12, Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared all major events in the county have been suspended, including the Miami Open. The event was set to take place March 23 through April 5.

O, Miami. The annual poetry festival announced it was canceled all public events. However, instead of being canceled outright, the event is moving online. Organizers say they will be "crediting original digital programming that will come to you via email, social media, and other digital platforms." The online-only O, Miami will take place throughout the month of April.

Talks: Rita Gonzalez. Oolite Arts and Locust Projects' talk with Rita Gonzales at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex on Wednesday, March 11, has been postponed.