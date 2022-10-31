Support Us

Eyes on Miami: Rosalía, Pharrell Williams, Jhay Cortez, and Others

October 31, 2022 9:00AM

World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Rosalía
III Points 2022 – Day 2

III Points, an alternative music festival in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, returned to Mana Wynwood for two days of music, art, and technology. This year's stellar lineup was the best one yet, featuring headliners such as Rosalía, LCD Soundsystem, Flume, Black Coffee, and Busta Rhymes.
Bal Harbour Shops Collectors Brunch Hosted by Richard Mille and Car Show

Bal Harbour Shops hosted an exclusive car show presented by Curated on Saturday, October 22, in a closing celebration for its three-day Bespoke Bal Harbour event.
Tel Aviv University in Miami Celebrating the University and Its Contributions at Rubell Art Museum

Tel Aviv University (TAU) held its inaugural Fall 4 TAU event to support and celebrate the university's mission to advance the world through innovation, education, and impact.
Raymond Jungles and Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard
Raymond Jungles Personal Appearance at Bal Harbour Shops

Bal Harbour Village and Bal Harbour magazine invited guests to an Unscripted Bal Harbour Art Chat with celebrated landscape architect Raymond Jungles on Friday, October 21.
Aris Nanos
Papi Steak Celebrates Aris Nanos

Aris Nanos celebrated with his closest friends and family at Papi Steak, where they enjoyed an exquisite dinner, handcrafted cocktails, and endless bottle parades.
Pink Yoga x Fashion Strikes Cancer in the Miami Design District

It was a yogi-embraced event in the Miami Design District. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Angeles Almuna, founder of Fashion Strikes Cancer, and Dawn Feinberg, founder of Ahana Yoga, hosted an uplifting yoga class under the pink Fly's Eye Dome and sunset skies.
Official Launch of the North American Tour of Magic Mike Live: The Tour

Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live: The Tour celebrated the launch of its first North American tour in Miami on October 20 with a sold-out performance and late-night after-party with live music, food stations from Wildfire by Meat N' Bone, and signature cocktails featuring Steven Soderbergh's spirit brand Singani 63.
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams

Grand Opening of the Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM Miami Flagship with Pharrell Williams & Special Guests

Pharrell Williams and special guests celebrate the BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship grand opening on Thursday, October 20. In the heart of Miami's art district, the 5,000-square-foot flagship is located next to Wynwood Walls, bringing a curation of premium streetwear and lifestyle brands, including Billionaire Boys Club, ICECREAM, Billionaire Girls Club, Human Made, and CDG Play.
Jhay Cortez Celebrates Release of Latest Single "En La De Ella" at Kiki on the River

On Thursday night, Jhay Cortez hosted a release party for his latest single, "En La De Ella," where he celebrated at Kiki on the River with his close friends and family.
David Grutman and Victoria Beckham
World Red Eye

The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU

The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU continues, where 400 students attended the seminar where Grutman spoke about Groot Hospitality, his evolution in the hospitality industry, and more. Grutman's classes are renowned for their celebrity guest appearances, and last week was no exception, as Victoria Beckham and DJ Black Coffee stopped by.
Bagatelle Saturdays

It was an iconic night at Bagatelle, where guests celebrated Saturday night, dancing on tables and enjoying a delicious dinner all night.
Mayami Fridays

Friday night at Mayami was one to remember as guests headed to the Wynwood restaurant for a dining and nightlife experience like no other.
Rich Torrisi, Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Alex Pirez
World Red Eye

Major Food Group Launches Contessa

Major Food Group, the acclaimed hospitality brand, hosted the grand opening of its Italian concept Contessa in the heart of the Miami Design District. Inspired by the Old World sophistication of Northern Italy's iconic villas and estates, Contessa is a classic yet thoroughly contemporary dining destination by MFG cofounders and creative forces Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi.
Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd
World Red Eye

Rae Sremmurd at E11even Saturdays

Rae Sremmurd took over the stage at E11even and had the crowd raging to their favorite songs. The neon lights shone on the crowd as they ordered endless bottle parades and danced until sunrise.
Ski Mask the Slump God
World Red Eye

Ski Mask the Slump God and TroyBoi at Katana Saturdays at Komodo

Komodo Lounge was packed from wall to wall as Ski Mask the Slump God and TroyBoi were spotted partying with their crew, and guests danced the night away during the lounge's Katana Saturdays.
Kodak Black
Kodak Black

Kodak Black and Zoey Dollaz at Story Saturdays

On Saturday night, Kodak Black took over the stage at Story and gave a performance that the crowd will never forget. The vibes were at an all-time high as Zoey Dollaz supported the rapper.
Gryffin and David Guetta
World Red Eye

David Guetta and Gryffin at LIV

It was a "Scandalous" night at LIV, where David Guetta and Gryffin took over the decks and played an epic set! Confetti flooded the room as the neon light shined on the crowd as they danced to the sick beats all night long.
Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

It was a fun-filled day at Hyde Beach's famous Swim Club Saturdays. Partygoers wore their best bathing suits and soaked in the rays as they sipped on mimosas and danced to the sick beats.
Thursday Soirée at Marion

Dinner, drinks, live entertainment, and endless bottle parades are all things to expect at Marion's Thursday soirée, where the vibes are always at an all-time high.
