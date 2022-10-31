Eyes on Miami: Rosalía, Pharrell Williams, Jhay Cortez, and Others

click to enlarge Rosalía World Red Eye

New TimesIII Points, an alternative music festival in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, returned to Mana Wynwood for two days of music, art, and technology. This year's stellar lineup was the best one yet, featuring headliners such as Rosalía, LCD Soundsystem, Flume, Black Coffee, and Busta Rhymes.Bal Harbour Shops hosted an exclusive car show presented by Curated on Saturday, October 22, in a closing celebration for its three-day Bespoke Bal Harbour event.Tel Aviv University (TAU) held its inaugural Fall 4 TAU event to support and celebrate the university's mission to advance the world through innovation, education, and impact.Bal Harbour Village andmagazine invited guests to an Unscripted Bal Harbour Art Chat with celebrated landscape architect Raymond Jungles on Friday, October 21.Aris Nanos celebrated with his closest friends and family at Papi Steak, where they enjoyed an exquisite dinner, handcrafted cocktails, and endless bottle parades.It was a yogi-embraced event in the Miami Design District. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Angeles Almuna, founder of Fashion Strikes Cancer, and Dawn Feinberg, founder of Ahana Yoga, hosted an uplifting yoga class under the pink Fly's Eye Dome and sunset skies.Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live: The Tour celebrated the launch of its first North American tour in Miami on October 20 with a sold-out performance and late-night after-party with live music, food stations from Wildfire by Meat N' Bone, and signature cocktails featuring Steven Soderbergh's spirit brand Singani 63.Pharrell Williams and special guests celebrate the BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship grand opening on Thursday, October 20. In the heart of Miami's art district, the 5,000-square-foot flagship is located next to Wynwood Walls, bringing a curation of premium streetwear and lifestyle brands, including Billionaire Boys Club, ICECREAM, Billionaire Girls Club, Human Made, and CDG Play.On Thursday night, Jhay Cortez hosted a release party for his latest single, "En La De Ella," where he celebrated at Kiki on the River with his close friends and family.The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU continues, where 400 students attended the seminar where Grutman spoke about Groot Hospitality, his evolution in the hospitality industry, and more. Grutman's classes are renowned for their celebrity guest appearances, and last week was no exception, as Victoria Beckham and DJ Black Coffee stopped by.It was an iconic night at Bagatelle, where guests celebrated Saturday night, dancing on tables and enjoying a delicious dinner all night.Friday night at Mayami was one to remember as guests headed to the Wynwood restaurant for a dining and nightlife experience like no other.Major Food Group, the acclaimed hospitality brand, hosted the grand opening of its Italian concept Contessa in the heart of the Miami Design District. Inspired by the Old World sophistication of Northern Italy's iconic villas and estates, Contessa is a classic yet thoroughly contemporary dining destination by MFG cofounders and creative forces Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi.Rae Sremmurd took over the stage at E11even and had the crowd raging to their favorite songs. The neon lights shone on the crowd as they ordered endless bottle parades and danced until sunrise.Komodo Lounge was packed from wall to wall as Ski Mask the Slump God and TroyBoi were spotted partying with their crew, and guests danced the night away during the lounge's Katana Saturdays.On Saturday night, Kodak Black took over the stage at Story and gave a performance that the crowd will never forget. The vibes were at an all-time high as Zoey Dollaz supported the rapper.It was a "Scandalous" night at LIV, where David Guetta and Gryffin took over the decks and played an epic set! Confetti flooded the room as the neon light shined on the crowd as they danced to the sick beats all night long.It was a fun-filled day at Hyde Beach's famous Swim Club Saturdays. Partygoers wore their best bathing suits and soaked in the rays as they sipped on mimosas and danced to the sick beats.Dinner, drinks, live entertainment, and endless bottle parades are all things to expect at Marion's Thursday soirée, where the vibes are always at an all-time high.