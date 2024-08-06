Bravo Fan Fest Will Descend on Miami in November

Do you own a mug that says, "Happy wife, happy life?" Is "If you don't have anything nice to say, come sit next to me" your tagline at family holiday gatherings? Is your most visited group chat titled "Scandoval"?
If so, get ready to flip at this breaking news like Teresa Giudice flipped that unsuspecting table in RHONJ season one.
This November, Bravo will host three days of nonstop reality TV action at Miami's Ice Palace Studios. Bravoholics can get a front-seat peek inside the Bravo Clubhouse with tickets to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The show will hold five live tapings on November 21 and 22. Superfans can also jump on the chance to meet more than 25 of the franchises' biggest names at Bravo Fan Fest November 23.
After three consecutive and popular BravoCons, the network announced it would skip its signature event this year but locked down Las Vegas in 2025, promising mini-events in the meantime. Bravo Fan Fest is a chance to worship at the altar of larger-than-life superstars of the small screen in '24.
While the full lineup will be announced later, know that this con has themed activations, panels, and intimate photo ops with folks from Below Deck, Married to Medicine, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of Miami, Real Housewives of New York City, Real Housewives of Potomac, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Southern Charm, and Summer House.
Mark your calendar now to snag your spot when tickets drop at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 9. Drama has a draw, and they will go fast.
Bravo Fan Fest. Thursday, November 21, through Saturday, November 23, at Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; bravofanfest.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9, at 1 p.m.