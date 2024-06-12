Here's Your Guide to Miami Art Shows in June 2024

Alongside openings at Andrew Reed and Voloshyn, KDR showed off architectural sculptures by Sam Stewart, while Mindy Solomon had a terrific program with Korean pottery from Jane Yang-D'Haene, ink-on-chiffon paintings from Siennie Lee, and a collaborative show from South Florida stalwarts Frances Tromby and Leyden Rodriguez-Casanova, owners of Dimensions Variable. Two of the area's private museums, El Espacio 23 and the Rubell Museum, also got in on the action, and the Rubell even handed out wine at the front desk. Marquez Art Projects and Superblue did not participate, although the latter did host a block party last month.
The evening, which also saw the kickoff of Women Artists' Art Week Miami and a season-finale event for Commissioner at Locust Projects, was a chance for me to get reacquainted with the Rubell's excellent 2023 rehang, which includes the museum-wide show "Singular Views: Los Angeles." In the museum's eyes, L.A. is a font for creative chaos, and the works on view are as diverse in terms of style and medium as the sprawling city is in its demographics. My favorite displays include Nehemiah Cisneros' "Wicked City" series, in which the artist paints theatrical tableaux of lurid Americana, anime erotica, sex workers, and AI dating app ads; Sharif Farrag's bizarre, mutated religious idol sculpture Weighing of the Heart (angel of LA); and Danie Cansino's beautiful sunset landscape I'm Starting to Forget What You Feel Like (Danie's 12th move)." Noah Davis' stark, morose portraits and Patrick Martinez's neon light sculptures also impress.
Another local institution will present a show later this month featuring significant art from Southern California. Read about the Pérez Art Museum Miami's new shows and other key art exhibitions in June below.
Unless otherwise noted, all listed events are free to attend and open to the public.