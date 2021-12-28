Eight Cultural Events to Look Forward to in 2022

"Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience" at Ice Palace Studios
Love it or hate it, it seems like "immersive" art experiences are here to stay. The trend kicked off last spring when digital shows featuring Vicent van Gogh's work popped up all over the country — including Miami, where two dueling van Gogh shows opened at Ice Palace Studios and Olympia Theater around the same time. (For what it's worth, the Olympia show was actually worth the price of admission
thanks to the careful thought put into the show that put the Dutch master's work into context.) "Beyond Monet" will offer more of the same, but instead will focus on French impressionist paint Claude Monet, who is best known for his works "Impression, Sunrise," "Water Lilies" (of which there are many variations), and "On the Bank of the Seine, Bennecourt." Opens Friday, January 7, at Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N, Miami Ave., Miami; miamimonet.com. Tickets cost $23.99 to $42.99.
GringoLandia at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
A part of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts' Theater Up Close series, GringoLandia
tells the story of a Cuban family from Miami who embarks on a journey of closure, truth, and cultural connection. Written by Miami native Hannah Benitez, the production is put on by local theater company Zoetic Stage and features live music and video. The mixed-media presentation promises to transport audiences to the island that is so close yet feels far away. The all-Miami cast features James Puig, Alicia Cruz, Stephanie Vazquez, Gabriell Salgado and Yarelis Gandul. Thursday, January 13, through January 30, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $55 to $60.
Nadav Lapid's Ahed's Knee will screen at the Miami Jewish Film Festival.
Photo courtesy of Miami Jewish Film Festival
Miami Jewish Film Festival
The Miami Jewish Film Festival will return January 13-27 to celebrate its 25th anniversary with its most extensive lineup of films yet. The festival will once again offer a mixture of virtual and in-person screening. Things kick off on January 13 with a screening of iMordecai
, a coming-of-age comedy focusing on a stubborn man who reconnects with his family when he upgrades from a flip phone to an iPhone. Also on the lineup: the Belarusian Oscar entry Persian Lessons
, Israel's Oscar hopeful Let It Be Morning
, the Jane Birkin documentary Jane by Charlotte
, and the 2021 Jury Prize winner at the Cannes Film Festival Ahed's Knee
. Thursday, January 13, through Thursday, January 27, at various locations; miamijewishfilmfestival.org.
The White Card at GableStage
Claudia Rankine's first published play, The White Card
, will make its Florida premiere at GableStage. The production, directed by Lydia Fort, poses the question: Can American society progress if whiteness remains invisible? "The White Card
is a work of narrative dramatic realism, whose characters speak for themselves in language that is not poetically heightened but strives to sound like everyday speech," The Nation's
Alisa Solomon wrote in her profile of Rankine
. The White Card
is GableStage's third production of its 2021-22 season, the first season under the helm of artistic director Bari Newport. Sunday, January 15, through Sunday, February 13, at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $35 to $65.
New World Symphony 34th Anniversary Gala: "Broadway and Beyond"
As part of its 34th-anniversary celebration gala, the New World Symphony presents "Broadway and Beyond." The event will feature Hamilton
star Leslie Odom Jr. The symphony will be led by cofounder and artistic director Michael Tilson Thomas. The event should prove an excellent reminder that for all that glitzy excess Miami is known for, it's also home to one of the most prestigious orchestral academies in the U.S. Saturday, February 26, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-680-5877; nws.edu.
Miami Film Festival
While the 2022 Miami Film Festival lineup isn't out yet, one just needs to look at last November's Gems lineup, which included an enviable crop of films, including King Richard
, Parallel Mothers
, and Belfast
. The 39th edition will take place March 4-13 and will once again focus on films from all over the world, but particular Ibero-American works along with homegrown filmmakers. The festival will also hand out more than $100,000 in its competition categories. Friday, March 4, through Sunday, March 13, at various locations; miamifilmfestival.com.
Miami City Ballet's Jewels
Miami City Ballet kicks off its season in February with its production of Swan Lake
. However, its second show of the season, Jewels
, will let you see the versatile of the company's dancers through three unique mini-ballets by famed choreographer George Balanchine. "Emeralds" kicks off the show, invoking 19th-century France and featuring the music of Gabriel Fauré, while "Rubies" features a jazzier score with music by Igor Stravinsky. Finally, "Diamonds" features what most would consider classical ballet, paying tribute to Imperial Russia with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The show debuts on March 18 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, but Miami audiences will have to wait until April 1 for its staging at the Adrienne Arsht Center. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $30 to $110.
Jesus Christ Superstar brings its campy glory to the Adrienne Arsht Center.
Photo by Matthew Murphy
Jesus Christ Superstar at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
The Broadway in Miami season kicked off in December with Hairspray
, and Dear Evan Hansen
follows that in February and Anastasia
in March. It will close out at the end of the year with the much-talked-about Hadestown
, but don't overlook the Andrew Lloyd Webber rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar
in May. The show is celebrating its 50th anniversary and should be a must for anyone who has never seen it perform on the stage. There's, of course, the unintentionally campy 1973 film of the same name, but nothing compares to hearing "Superstar" belted live. Webber's work can either be pure WTF (see: Cats
) or majestic (see: The Phantom of the Opera
). Jesus Christ Superstar
, one of Webber's earliest works, lives somewhere in between. Tuesday, May 31, through Sunday, June 5, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org.