Eight Cultural Events to Look Forward to in 2022

Love it or hate it, it seems like "immersive" art experiences are here to stay. The trend kicked off last spring when digital shows featuring Vicent van Gogh's work popped up all over the country — including Miami, where two dueling van Gogh shows opened at Ice Palace Studios and Olympia Theater around the same time. (For what it's worth, the Olympia show was actually worth the price of admission thanks to the careful thought put into the show that put the Dutch master's work into context.) "Beyond Monet" will offer more of the same, but instead will focus on French impressionist paint Claude Monet, who is best known for his works "Impression, Sunrise," "Water Lilies" (of which there are many variations), and "On the Bank of the Seine, Bennecourt."A part of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts' Theater Up Close series,tells the story of a Cuban family from Miami who embarks on a journey of closure, truth, and cultural connection. Written by Miami native Hannah Benitez, the production is put on by local theater company Zoetic Stage and features live music and video. The mixed-media presentation promises to transport audiences to the island that is so close yet feels far away. The all-Miami cast features James Puig, Alicia Cruz, Stephanie Vazquez, Gabriell Salgado and Yarelis Gandul.The Miami Jewish Film Festival will return January 13-27 to celebrate its 25th anniversary with its most extensive lineup of films yet. The festival will once again offer a mixture of virtual and in-person screening. Things kick off on January 13 with a screening of, a coming-of-age comedy focusing on a stubborn man who reconnects with his family when he upgrades from a flip phone to an iPhone. Also on the lineup: the Belarusian Oscar entry, Israel's Oscar hopeful, the Jane Birkin documentary, and the 2021 Jury Prize winner at the Cannes Film FestivalClaudia Rankine's first published play,, will make its Florida premiere at GableStage. The production, directed by Lydia Fort, poses the question: Can American society progress if whiteness remains invisible? "is a work of narrative dramatic realism, whose characters speak for themselves in language that is not poetically heightened but strives to sound like everyday speech,"Alisa Solomon wrote in her profile of Rankine is GableStage's third production of its 2021-22 season, the first season under the helm of artistic director Bari Newport.As part of its 34th-anniversary celebration gala, the New World Symphony presents "Broadway and Beyond." The event will featurestar Leslie Odom Jr. The symphony will be led by cofounder and artistic director Michael Tilson Thomas. The event should prove an excellent reminder that for all that glitzy excess Miami is known for, it's also home to one of the most prestigious orchestral academies in the U.S.While the 2022 Miami Film Festival lineup isn't out yet, one just needs to look at last November's Gems lineup, which included an enviable crop of films, including, and. The 39th edition will take place March 4-13 and will once again focus on films from all over the world, but particular Ibero-American works along with homegrown filmmakers. The festival will also hand out more than $100,000 in its competition categories.Miami City Ballet kicks off its season in February with its production of. However, its second show of the season,, will let you see the versatile of the company's dancers through three unique mini-ballets by famed choreographer George Balanchine. "Emeralds" kicks off the show, invoking 19th-century France and featuring the music of Gabriel Fauré, while "Rubies" features a jazzier score with music by Igor Stravinsky. Finally, "Diamonds" features what most would consider classical ballet, paying tribute to Imperial Russia with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The show debuts on March 18 at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, but Miami audiences will have to wait until April 1 for its staging at the Adrienne Arsht Center.The Broadway in Miami season kicked off in December with, andfollows that in February andin March. It will close out at the end of the year with the much-talked-about, but don't overlook the Andrew Lloyd Webber rock operain May. The show is celebrating its 50th anniversary and should be a must for anyone who has never seen it perform on the stage. There's, of course, the unintentionally campy 1973 film of the same name, but nothing compares to hearing "Superstar" belted live. Webber's work can either be pure WTF (see:) or majestic (see:)., one of Webber's earliest works, lives somewhere in between.