How to Get "Mentally Fit," According to Memory Champion Nelson Dellis

Close your eyes and imagine a place familiar to you. Almost as if you're painting a canvas, fill the scene with lucid color, detail upon detail forming in your mind. Picture a walkway assembling itself on the ground ahead, puzzle pieces of a passage whirling through the air before settling on the path below. Now stroll along this visual trail as you take in all of the memories stored amid the dreamscape scenery.

USA Memory Champion Nelson Dellis calls this mental reimagining a "memory palace." He uses the technique, along with myriad other exercises, to strengthen his brain’s recall capacity every day.

Dellis, a Miami resident, is one of 154 people in the world to hold the title of Grandmaster of Memory. He’s memorized sequences of 1,000 numbers and the order of ten decks of playing cards in an hour — and one deck in less than two minutes. Astronomical accomplishments such as those come across as inconceivable for those of us who forget where we put our keys on a daily basis.