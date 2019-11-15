With Lot 11, Miami Finally Gets Its Long-Overdue Public Skate Park

For Nick Katz, skateboarding has been a major part of life for as long as he can remember. Growing up in the suburbs of South Miami-Dade, Katz was introduced to the sport by his older brother at the age of ten and got his first board as a present.

"I asked for a skateboard one Hanukkah. I picked it out on [the mail-order skate shop] CCS, and that’s how it all started," Katz says.

He soon began taking the Metrorail to downtown Miami, where local street skaters congregated. "I made all my friends doing that. I met kids from all over the place: kids from Liberty City, kids from Kendall, Little Haiti, Little Havana. It shaped my adolescence," Katz says.

There has long been a skateboard scene in Miami — skaters from all over travel to skate Miami's unique blend of architecture and tropical landscapes — and for just as long there has been a gaping hole in the city’s recreational services for skaters. "I grew up with no skateparks," Katz says. "There was nowhere centrally located or accessible for the Miami skate population. The only places to go were the street or privately owned skateparks."

That has changed with the opening of Lot 11, downtown’s first state-of-the-art skatepark. Katz has spent almost a decade making the project a reality.

The idea for the park came when Brad Knoefler and Aramis Lorie, owners of the now-defunct music venue Grand Central, offered Katz an opportunity to try his hand at skate-park design when they got a Community Redevelopment Agency grant to build a temporary park at the site of the old Miami Arena.

Katz had moved to Los Angeles for college based on the city's reputation as a skateboarding epicenter, and he took what he'd learned in L.A. and applied it to the pilot skatepark project.

“L.A. was the backdrop of all the skate videos I watched when I was growing up, so I had to go,” Katz says, adding that he was inspired not only by the Southern California skate community but also by how L.A. had evolved to meet the demand.

While working on the temporary skatepark, Katz met restaurateur Richie Effs and professional skateboarder Danny Fuenzalida, who shared his passion for championing the sport in the city. Together they set out to create an organization committed to promoting the sport of skateboarding: Skate Free, which took on a not-so-simple mission: to build a skatepark in downtown Miami.

EXPAND Lot 11 under construction. Photo courtesy of Nick Katz

Historically, city governments have treated skateboarding as a nuisance, but Katz wasn't surprised at the positive reaction the group received when they pitched their idea to the City of Miami.

"I proved that if you built a park, whether complex or rudimentary, it created a home for skateboarders that took their attention away from private property," Katz says, referring to the success of the temporary park. "Cops would come by on their lunch break and tell me, ever since you built Grand Central Skatepark, we’ve had a lot less trespassing calls down at Bayfront.”

Encouraged by city officials, Katz, Effs, and Fuenzalida began scouting potential sites downtown. The location was imperative, Katz says, owing to the area's historic ties to skateboarding and its access to public transportation, the latter of which eliminated the issue of accessibility for the majority of Miami youth. “What I had seen in other cities was that skateparks had been given underutilized and unprofitable spaces, mainly underneath interstate overpasses. So we started looking into who owned those spaces.”

After pinpointing an underutilized parking lot under I-95 in Overtown, only two blocks away from the Government Center Metrorail station, Katz tracked down officials at the Miami Parking Authority (MPA).

“It was a match made in heaven. We were going to make these spaces useful,” he says.

Still, transforming an MPA-managed space into a recreational facility would prove to be a challenge.

Katz had spent some time at a park in the Tampa area called Bradenton Skatepark, which had also been partially built under a highway overpass. The team reached out to the city of Bradenton and asked for the documents, plans, and lease agreements with the Florida Department of Transportation. Using this as the legal architecture for their argument to the local Miami authorities, their fight waged on — for another two years.

After finally reaching an agreement to repurpose the lot, the trio began reaching out to specialty contractors to start drawing up the designs of the park. However, the obstacles continued to pile up. The arduous task of overcoming bureaucracy took the better part of four years, and the trio had perhaps underestimated the challenge of finding funds for the project. “It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Katz says. “We went and met with every organization you can think of, every CRA, every local municipality, local charity group, and we had a very hard time getting them to want to support our project.”

EXPAND Phase one of Lot 11. Photo courtesy of Nick Katz

While several city commissioners offered to make small contributions, the project was at a standstill until the team could drum up enough financial support to get the project off the ground. By 2016, Katz was losing steam. The fatigue he felt at being told no after all this groundwork was almost too much to bear.

Katz finally went to his family, who had created a charitable foundation the previous year. This was his last resort, faced with the risk of losing the agreements he had already made with the city. His family wrote him a promissory note for 50 percent of the park’s total budget. With this money pledged, Katz finally had the leverage to convince Miami commissioners to match this grant.

With the money in hand, the project was greenlit. Construction began in March of this year and will be officially unveiled on Saturday, November 16. Decked out with food trucks, live music, giveaways, and, of course, a tricks contest, the celebrations will run from noon to 8 p.m.

Katz’s relief and excitement of the park's completion is palpable. He says that as much as its a personal feat, it also shows how it takes the advocacy of community members to get the ball rolling.

It took the State of Florida, the City of Miami, the Miami Parking Authority, and two private nonprofits to build the public skatepark, “but I guess in the end it’s fuckin’ dope,” Katz says.

Lot 11 Grand Opening. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 348 NW Second St., Miami; skatefree.org. Admission is free.