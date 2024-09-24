 Katia David Rosenthal Talks About Her Miami Art Gallery, KDR | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

KDR Carves Out a Space for Itself in Allapattah

Katia David Rosenthal's intimate gallery in Allapattah has quickly become one of the city's best contemporary art spaces.
September 24, 2024
A year ago, Katia David Rosenthal opened her gallery, KDR, in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood.
A year ago, Katia David Rosenthal opened her gallery, KDR, in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood. Photo by Vanessa Diaz
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

From the outside, KDR looks like a standard concrete square box. Once inside, the Allapattah gallery's white walls vibrate with the stories of various works of art.

Gallerist and owner Katia David Rosenthal opened her intimate alcove in late 2023 after operating a gallery out of her Little Havana home. On the heels of KDR's first anniversary, Rosenthal reminisces on its opening night reception with a villainous smile.

Although Rosenthal received the keys to her new space in 2022, it took nearly a year to complete all the renovations. Even then, for her friend and artist Nick Irzyk's opening show, remnants of the construction remained.

"I had a bulldozer out front. There was a giant hole. I was covering holes with planks of wood so that people wouldn't fall in during my opening. The Rubells were sitting in lawn chairs. It was a disaster in my mind," Rosenthal says. Letting out a sigh of relief, she adds, "But I was so happy just to open my doors."

Rosenthal sits behind a large wooden desk on the second floor of her gallery. Her chocolate Oxford shirt dress is neatly pressed, and her bouncy curls are pulled back into a loose bun. Behind her, on the floating shelves, a large terracotta piece by Joel Gaitan is proudly displayed.

"Joel was the first artist that I ever worked with at my gallery, and he was the best artist to collaborate with as my first outing as a little gallery in Little Havana," she says, twisting around to get a good look at the vase.

Her desk has the usual amount of scattered papers and envelopes. In one corner, there's a photo of a man in sunglasses driving a car and offering a thumbs-up. While speaking about her success, Rosenthal glances over at the image of the late gallerist Bill Brady, who died in early 2023. Her eyes glisten.

"I knew that Bill was going to be the last person I worked for," she recalls. "I was always observing, listening to what he had to say because it was the same way I wanted to run my gallery. He was very intuitive."

The young gallerist first met Brady in New York City, where she was living and working in the art scene. The art veteran took a shine to Rosenthal and asked her to work for him at his gallery in Miami.

"Bill brought me back to Miami," she says lovingly.
click to enlarge Katia David Rosenthal standing inside of KDR
"I love the fact that I am able to have this space and show artists that I love," says Katia David Rosenthal.
Photo by Vanessa Diaz
Born and raised in Miami, Rosenthal studied at the Maryland Institute College of Art before moving to NYC. She tried her hand at creating art but quickly discovered curating brought her more joy.

"I had a lot more joy and satisfaction in watching others that I helped cultivate their work than I had in making art myself. The joy for me comes from creating the shows with the artists," she explains.

Before her kismet meeting with Brady, Rosenthal worked at various galleries in NYC. Later, between 2016 and 2023, she assumed the role of director of the Bill Brady Gallery, absorbing every morsel of education from her mentor.

After a few years, it was time to pursue her dreams of opening up her own space. She acquired the funds and took a leap. The first-ever KDR gallery location was on the first floor of her Little Havana home.

"The small, converted Florida room was the beginning of KDR," she says, widening her eyes in disbelief at her trajectory. "I had openings at my house and got a community together. It was a lot of fun. But what I found was that artists weren't making things that were just, you know, 20 by 16. They were making art that was like six feet by eight feet, and they really wanted to show that."

It wasn't long until construction on KDR's current home in Allapattah began. Rosenthal carved out a beautiful home for artists right off NW 22nd Street, walking distance from Mindy Solomon Gallery, Andrew Reed Gallery, and Voloshyn Gallery.

The gallery space is constantly changing and evolving. One month, KDR will showcase clay sculptures. A few weeks later, large marlin fish made out of metal hang on the wall. Or, in the case of its current exhibition, warm and wild paintings adorn every corner. That's the beauty of owning your own gallery.

"I love the fact that I am able to have this space and show artists that I love," she adds. "Every gallery has its own strengths and tastes. I was under so many different tastes for so many years that it's finally nice to have my taste exhibited at my gallery."

KDR's latest show, "Almost Paradise" by Jeff Wigman, runs through October 12. The gallery successfully showcased Wigman's pieces at the NADA Art Fair last year.

"Jeff does this kind of 600-year-old method of painting, and his work looks like these beautiful Flemish paintings. They're amazing," she praises.

KDR. 790 NW 22nd St., Miami; 305-392-0416; kdr305.com. Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Carolina del Busto is a freelance writer for Miami New Times. She nurtured her love of words at Boston College before moving back home to Miami and has been covering arts and culture in the Magic City since 2013.
Contact: Carolina del Busto
Move Over, Moo Deng! Endangered Malayan Tapir Born at Zoo Miami

Animals

Move Over, Moo Deng! Endangered Malayan Tapir Born at Zoo Miami

By Alex DeLuca
Miami Vice at 40: You Can't Go Home Again

History

Miami Vice at 40: You Can't Go Home Again

By Chaim Roth
Eyes on Miami: Shakira, Winnie Harlow, Anitta, and Others

Celebrities

Eyes on Miami: Shakira, Winnie Harlow, Anitta, and Others

By World Red Eye
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Events

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation