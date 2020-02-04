Arsht Center Announces $10 Hamilton Lottery Tickets

Five years since its original production, Hamilton: An American Musical continues its world domination. The wildly popular Broadway musical saw its South Florida debut at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts during the 2018-19 theater season, but Hamilton will finally land in Miami February 18 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, where it will remain through March 15.

Tickets for the Miami run of Hamilton are dwindling fast. The majority of dates have sold out, and only a handful of seats, costing anywhere from $99 to $449, remain. Luckily for theater enthusiasts, the Arsht Center and the producer of the musical, Jeffery Seller, announced today that a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will be available for patrons looking to catch the cultural phenomenon in Miami. Sweetening the deal, the tickets will cost only $10.

Beginning Sunday, February 16, two days before the show opens in the Magic City, lottery entrants can vie for the chance to win the $10 tickets. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each show, and a total of 40 discounted tickets will be sold for every performance. Participants must be 18 or older and can participate in the raffle by visiting the play's official website or using the Hamilton mobile app. Each lottery will open at 11 a.m. and close at 9 a.m. the following day.

The hit musical, written by the now-household name Lin-Manuel Miranda, has shattered records, grossing more than an estimated $1.8 billion as of last year. Tickets to shows have been notoriously difficult to snag despite their high price, surging to almost $1,000 during select periods.

Hamilton: An American Musical. Tuesday, February 18, through Sunday, March 15, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $70 to $399.