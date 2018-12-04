 


4
The Broward run of Hamilton: An American Musical has somehow not yet entirely sold out.EXPAND
Photo by Joan Marcus
Photo by Joan Marcus

You Can Buy Hamilton Tickets for $10 Each Through the #Ham4Ham Lottery

Ciara LaVelle | December 4, 2018 | 10:23am
Did you wait too long to get tickets to this month's run of Hamilton at the Broward Center? The box office sold out quickly, but you still have one more shot to see the show.

A lottery of tickets cheekily named #Ham4Ham will offer 40 tickets to each show of the December 18 - January 20 run — for $10 each. You've just gotta be lucky enough to snag one.

The tickets will be doled out digitally, with the lottery opening at 11 a.m. Sunday, December 16.

Fans of Hamilton have waited years for the show to make its way to local stages; its most fervent admirers have traveled to see the touring production in cities from Chicago to Des Moines, Iowa. Now, the Tony Award-winning story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton is set to open in Fort Lauderdale in just a few weeks. The show will travel to Miami's Arsht Center in 2020.

Here's how to sign up for the lottery:

  • Register using the official Hamilton app or at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery. The lottery will open at 11 a.m. ET two days prior to the performance date and close for entry at 9 a.m. ET the day prior to the performance.
  • Winners and nonwinners will be notified at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS.
  • Each winner may purchase up to two tickets. Purchasing instructions will be included in the winners' notifications.
  • Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. ET the day prior to the performance. Unclaimed tickets will be forfeited.
  • Winners can pick up their tickets at Will Call starting two hours before the show.

Good luck, Hamilfans.

Hamilton. December 18, 2018, to January 20, 2019, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets are sold out; lottery tickets cost $10.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

