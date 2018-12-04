You Can Buy Hamilton Tickets for $10 Each Through the #Ham4Ham Lottery

The Broward run of Hamilton: An American Musical has somehow not yet entirely sold out.

Did you wait too long to get tickets to this month's run of Hamilton at the Broward Center? The box office sold out quickly, but you still have one more shot to see the show.

A lottery of tickets cheekily named #Ham4Ham will offer 40 tickets to each show of the December 18 - January 20 run — for $10 each. You've just gotta be lucky enough to snag one.

