The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Fountainhead Residency Open House

Founded in 2008, Fountainhead has been provided space to visual artists to create and experiment. On Tuesday, the organization will hold its June open house, featuring the works of current residents Alisa Sikelianos-Carter, Anna Tsouhlarakis, and Leticia Bajuyo. It's a casual event that allows the public to meet with the artists and learn a bit more about their work and its inspiration. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Fountainhead Residency, 690 NE 56th St., Miami; fountainheadresidency.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Thursday Jazz at the Anderson

Take a midweek break at the Anderson on Thursday night with the sounds of Tim Watson, Dion Kerr, and Johnathan Hulett. The trio will perform a jazz set while you sip on expertly made cocktails. If you're feeling peckish, grab a bite from El Toro, which offers a menu of tacos, guacamole, and salsas. 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free.

Full Moon at the Gale South Beach

On Thursday, center yourself under the full Strawberry Moon on the rooftop of the Gale South Beach. Start your "unforgettable yoga and DJ experience" with a class courtesy of JackandJillYoga. Afterward, stay for a drink or two while you enjoy the sounds of DJ Hardcandy. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Gale South Beach, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami; 305-673-0199; galehotel.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Pridelines Pop-Up Festival

Pride Month is drawing to a close, but the celebrations don't stop. On Saturday, nonprofit organization Pridelines hosts a pop-up festival at its Upper Eastside headquarters. The free, family-friendly event will feature a drag performance by Malaysia Babydoll Foxx and a DJ set by Ill-Set. Also, prepare to walk the runway in the mini-ballroom competition (with cash prizes). On-site vendors and organizations include Starbucks, Glow Goddess, Sex & Candle, Bags for Day, and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Pridelines, 6360 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-571-9601; pridelines.org. Admission is free.

The Abbey Silver Anniversary +1

The Abbey has been whetting beer aficionados' whistles for over 25 years (i.e., long before craft breweries were a thing). In 2020, the bar couldn't celebrate its 25-year milestone, so this weekend it's making up for lost time with a two-day celebration to mark its 25th and 26th anniversaries. Expect a lineup of craft beers, cocktails, and shots for just $6, plus a complimentary pig roast. 1 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the Abbey Brewing Company, 1115-1117 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110; abbeybrewinginc.com. Admission is free.

Irie's Birthday Celebration at the Oasis

Irie has long been a fixture on Miami's nightlife and event scene, so any birthday bash for the DJ is bound to be a spectacle. This year, he's throwing a "party of the people" in honor of everyone who couldn't celebrate their birthday in a big way last year. Best of all: It's free and at the Oasis, the newest outdoor venue in Wynwood. The space features plenty of room to spread around and food vendors like Mr. Mandolin, Buya, and Prince Street Pizza. 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, at the Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Summer Exhibition Opening at Mindy Solomon Gallery

On Sunday, Mindy Solomon Gallery in Allapattah will debut its summer exhibitions, featuring the works of Natalia Arbelaez, Moises Salazar, and Malaika Temba (scroll down). Temba, who recently won the National YoungArts Foundation's $25,000 Jorge M. Pérez Award, is high on the list of artists to watch. The New York-based, Tanzanian-American artist is known for the way she uses textiles to weave her unique perspective. 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Mindy Solomon Gallery, 848 NW 22nd St., Miami; 786-953-6917; mindysolomon.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.