FIBO USA, World's Largest Fitness Festival, Relocates to Miami

Get moving with a group class or stroll through a massive exhibit hall at FIBO USA.

It’s not too early to start stretching, people. Billed as “the world’s largest fitness festival,” the second-ever FIBO USA will land in Miami Beach October 17 through 20.

The inaugural U.S. event took place in Orlando last year, but it’s looking like the 305 may become a long-term host for the festival's stateside version.

“The southeast is the second-most populated region of the country for the fitness community; just behind California,” says Katie Genovese, marketing director for FIBO USA. “In Florida, we didn’t see any events that brought together professionals and consumers within the fitness and health ecosystem, so here we are. It’s really for everyone and our goal is to lock in Miami as our home.”

FIBO Global Fitness launched in Cologne, Germany in 1985. According to Genovese, that event draws more than 150,000 attendees annually. Other FIBO events take place in China and South Africa, among other international locations.

At its core, the event exists to get people pumped about health and wellness. For fitness professionals, there are training events, networking gatherings, and opportunities to shop for new equipment. Consumers can try new workouts, meet their favorite fitness celebrities, and find new ways to live an active lifestyle.

In total, there will be more than 100 group workouts hosted by companies including Beachbody, Pound, Zumba, Les Mills, and Soulbody.

Admission to the exhibit and event hall costs $15 and includes select workout demos, competitions, and celebrity meet and greets. For $40 per day (or $60 for three days), participants can buy a FitPass which unlocks access to more than 50 additional workouts, workshops, and presentations.

Another can’t-miss factor, according to Genovese, will be FIBO USA’s selection of new technology and onsite demos. The show will showcase everything from electric muscle stimulation suits to cryotherapy facials.

So, how can you get the most out of this fitness-filled weekend?

Noting the event’s website and mobile-friendly platform, Genovese advises, “you’ll definitely want to plan your days ahead of time.”

FIBO USA. Thursday, October 17, through Sunday, October 20, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-2600; miamibeachconvention.com. Tickets cost $15 to $295 via fibo-usa.com.