Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Art

Anabella Bergero Sews Color and Culture Together at Faena Arts

May 26, 2023 8:00AM

Anabella Bergero's exhibition, "Heart of Community," is now on view at the Faena Arts Project Room through July 28.
Anabella Bergero's exhibition, "Heart of Community," is now on view at the Faena Arts Project Room through July 28. Photo by Sol Alonso/Faena Arts
For months, Anabella Bergero would walk past the Faena Arts Project Room along Collins Avenue, dreaming of one day putting on her own show in the highly visible gallery. Unsurprisingly, the space was never empty for long between shows. So this past April, on the opening night of her exhibition, "Heart of Community," the artist and designer is beaming with pride.

"I knew what I wanted to do within the space, so finally seeing it come to fruition was very emotional for me," Bergero says.

"Heart of Community," on view through July 28, is a culmination of years of research by the artist. She first began photographing and exploring different parts of Mexico in 2019 as a project for her master's degree. Born in Argentina but raised in Mexico, Bergero says bright, happy colors have always been a part of her life and art.

"Part of the exhibition is that it is an expression of joy, and it's using art as a state of encounter," Bergero explains, adding how she enjoys how each visitor imbues something unique to the space. It's all about the vibrations left behind.
click to enlarge
Installation view of Anabella Bergero's "Heart of Community" at the Faena Art Project Room
Photo by Sol Alonso/Faena Arts
As the viewer enters the space, they're immediately confronted with an overwhelming explosion of color and fabric. From the large quinceañera-inspired dress hanging from the ceiling to the other large heart-shaped cushions floating around to the vibrant wallpaper and neon signs covering the walls, there is much to look at.

"I grew up surrounded by color," Bergero says, motioning to all the work around her. "And I feel that oftentimes modern, contemporary art loses a little bit of color, so I wanted to take the colors I grew up with and just put them everywhere."

Every photo featured in the exhibition was an image captured by Bergero. There are also prints of personal documents, like an old passport, that she's printed on fabric and sewn into beautiful creations. While the works are deeply personal for Bergero, they are also entirely relatable — especially to a Miami audience.

The exhibition aims to construct and reconstruct familiar narratives surrounding the Latin people.
click to enlarge
Installation view of Anabella Bergero's "Heart of Community" at the Faena Art Project Room
Photo by Sol Alonso/Faena Arts
"I wanted to challenge those stereotypes with a narrative in this space that transmits joy and celebrates our culture while also exploring the ideas of femininity and what it means to be a woman in Latin America," she adds.

"Heart of Community," like all the other exhibits featured in the Project Room, is made possible by Faena Arts. Executive director Nicole Comotti says the program's mission is to support local artists and give back to the community.

"What's so important for Faena Art is really being able to give a space to artists within the community," Comotti says. "To support them in a way that they can do cutting-edge programming. They can push their own boundaries, and we can be a platform to really expose them and give them opportunities. And also to help launch emerging artists."
click to enlarge
Installation view of Anabella Bergero's "Heart of Community" at the Faena Art Project Room
Photo by Sol Alonso/Faena Arts
Faena Arts does about three to four exhibitions in the Project Room a year, each with special programming that allows the community to be involved. As part of "Heart of Community," Bergero is recording a podcast from within the space and offering tie-dye sessions for children that are free and open to the public.

"Everything is really about throwing it back into the community," Comotti adds. "We make art accessible to all."

"Anabella Bergero: Heart of Community." On view through July 28, at the Faena Arts Project Room, 3420 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; faenaart.org. Admission is free.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Carolina del Busto is a freelance writer for Miami New Times. She nurtured her love of words at Boston College before moving back home to Miami and has been covering arts and culture in the Magic City since 2013.
Contact: Carolina del Busto

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Afro Nation Occupation

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation