Miami-Dade County Fair Returns With a New Theme, Rides, and Food

If you were raised in South Florida — or hey, even if you weren't — you're familiar with the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition (AKA the Youth Fair). It's been around for 72 years, and not a lot has changed. Still, the organizers managed to keep carnival food, rides, and exhibits feeling fresh and new. Taking place this year from March 14 to April 7, the Fair has revamped its offerings with a "Space Venture" theme, a new ride, and lots of classics."It's amazing how [fair food] has really just stood the test of time," says president Eddie Cora. "Traditional fair food has become one of those staples over the years. The tradition that we all grew up with is the same. It's really the fair that we knew and loved growing up."The Fair you grew up loving has gotten a futuristic makeover, and the theming isn't just on posters and flyers. The food vendors, the student projects, the parades, and even murals will all be tuned in to space and the future. "It's just an idea to have more fun with it," Cora adds. "It's really creative, and it helps us narrow our focus to provide the best entertainment for the guests."The space theme even trickles down to the entertainment, with the Stormtrooper-clad dance group Boogie Storm making an appearance at the Fair.The Youth Fair is all about introducing more fun this year, bringing along a new ride for a total of 84. The X-Drive, which had supply chain issues and was stuck on a dock for two years, will finally be introduced to the public. For the fearless, you can expect a thrilling experience that takes you up, down, right, left, and spins you in circles. But don't worry if you aren't up for the task — all of the classic rides, includinggiant swing towers, will return.But it's ultimately more than just the food, rides, exhibits, animals, and live shows. The Fair is held every year to raise funds."The Fair is our biggest fundraiser," Cora explains. "And scholarships are a big component of our whole philanthropic plan." The scholarships start at $1,000; in some years, the Fair has awarded students as much as $170,000. The organization also recognizes middle and high school students in its "Youth Hall of Fame" for their contribution to the community, including raising money to cure cancer, help children in developing countries, and improve access to clean water."It's amazing the projects these kids have taken on, the enormity of some of these projects," Cora says. The Youth Fair is also very involved with the Elie Wiesel Ethics in Essay contest. "It's the only high school version of this contest in the country," Cora says. "We have been the title sponsor since its inception, more than a decade ago."This year, Cora estimates that $300,000 to $500,000 will be given away during the fair in projects.The Fair also uses some of the money it raises to maintain the fairgrounds. "A lot of people don't realize that we also maintain this property on our own," Cora says. "The county doesn't do anything here for maintenance, and this is an emergency response center."In the past, the grounds have served as a field hospital, a hurricane evacuation shelter, a testing site during the pandemic, and even a place for residents to go when a building in North Miami Beach was condemned. "You can't hold off an emergency," Cora says. "So we have this property at the ready 24 hours a day, any day of the year, in case the community needs it. So that's where all the money goes."It's also ready for all of the events that take place on the ground throughout the year. It all boils down to being there for the community. That's likely why the student projects and exhibitions are so popular. "The heart of the fair is the student projects," Cora says. "Watch the robotics. Look at the fine arts. Watch the culinary contest. And you're going to realize just how much talent there is in this town."As for Cora's tip for mastering the Youth Fair? Get there early. "Come when we open," Cora says. "Get an unlimited ride pass. Ride to your heart's content with little to no lines. People like to come at 8 o'clock at night and expect to walk right up to a ride. It ain't happening. You and 40,000 of your closest friends are out here thinking the same thing. Come early."Another hack Cora swears by after working for the Youth Fair for more than 20 years? Take advantage of everything the Fair has to offer. "If it gets a little warm, we have a free circus," Cora says. "We also have the ice show. You can come to the buildings and see the student projects. There are a lot of places to sit down and enjoy music and entertainment."If you're looking for a deal, you can take advantage of coming Monday through Friday before 6 p.m. for half-priced tickets, as well as $6 items from some of the food vendors.But the best advice of them all? Download the little-known app. Available for iOS and Android, the app lets you know where you can find your favorite food vendor, showtimes, and answers to frequently asked questions. You can even find out where to find the space-themed food and even the space murals painted on the sides of three giant shipping containers.So whether you're interested in eating, riding, exploring, people-watching, or all of the above, you'll get to do it all at the Fair.