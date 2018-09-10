 


Beginning November 10, visitors can view more than 50 of the TV series’ official costumes.EXPAND
Beginning November 10, visitors can view more than 50 of the TV series’ official costumes.
NBCUniversal International Studios

Downton Abbey Exhibition to Open in West Palm Beach November 10

Jesse Scott | September 10, 2018 | 8:39am
Downton Abbey fanatics already know a movie is in the works. And as icing on the post-Edwardian cake for local fans, a big-time exhibition is about to set up shop in South Florida.

After a highly celebrated debut in New York City, "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" will be on display in West Palm Beach. The show will open at CityPlace November 10.

“Having been in Billionaires’ Row in New York City, we thought it would only be appropriate to call the holiday home of the Vanderbilts and Rockefellers our next home for this exhibition,” Dominic Burns, senior vice president of brand management for NBCUniversal International Studios, says by phone from London. “After being in the Northeast, it’s now time to attract our friends from the Southern states.”

Lady Rose is among the several Downton Abbey characters included in the interactive exhibition.EXPAND
Lady Rose is among the several Downton Abbey characters included in the interactive exhibition.
NBCUniversal International Studios

The West Palm Beach exhibition, which organizers say will be larger than its NYC predecessor, transports visitors through the home of Downton Abbey, with a unique look into the lives of the Crawleys and those who served them, from Lady Mary’s bedroom to the servants’ quarters.

Folks can walk through a handful of the series’ most cherished sets, enjoy exclusive footage, and gawk at more than 50 costumes from the show. The costumes were worn by fan faves such as Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, and Dame Maggie Smith.

“Three years ago, when we were thinking about our 200 million fans of the show, we thought about the opportunities to engage with them,” Burns says. “There was a small costume exhibition that was part of the inspiration for this new exhibition, which actually ended its run in Florida. We wanted to do something on a much bigger scale... so we have double the number of costumes, a huge amount of video content, props and so much more.”

"Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" includes several beloved rooms from the TV series, including the Crawleys’ dining room.EXPAND
"Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" includes several beloved rooms from the TV series, including the Crawleys’ dining room.
NBCUniversal International Studios

The exhibition will be on display through early 2019, including Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. VIP packages, promotions, and hotel packages will be announced closer to opening day.

As for a must-see, according to Burns: Well, it's almost like picking a favorite child.

“With an exhibition of this type, we want everyone to have at least two or three ‘wow' moments,” he says. “The heart of the show is the sets... and that feeling they will get when they step foot in Downton Abbey will be like no other.”

"Downton Abbey: The Exhibition." Saturday, November 10, through early 2019 at CityPlace, 575 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach; downtonexhibition.com. Tickets cost $35; children under 14 get in free. 

 
Jesse Scott is a freelance writer for Miami New Times covering culture and entertainment. He moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2016 and previously resided in (and played ungodly amounts of roulette in) Sin City. He is a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has covered entertainment for his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, for more than 15 years.

