 David LaChapelle Talks About Miami Beach Art Exhibition | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Visual Art

Photographer David LaChapelle Returns to Miami With Exhibit at Visu Contemporary

To celebrate its first anniversary, Visu Contemporary has staged a solo exhibition by celebrity photographer David LaChapelle.
February 2, 2024
"David LaChapelle: Happy Together" is currently on view at Visu Contemporary in Miami Beach through Saturday, March 2. Above: This Is My House, New York, 1997
"David LaChapelle: Happy Together" is currently on view at Visu Contemporary in Miami Beach through Saturday, March 2. Above: This Is My House, New York, 1997 Photo by David LaChapelle, Courtesy of VISU Contemporary
Share this:
Across the street from the Bass and steps away from where the Miami City Ballet ballerinas rehearse is a white brick building with a façade that curves and bends in the typical art deco style of the area. Here, on the first floor, you'll find Visu Contemporary, which is celebrating its first anniversary in the space with the exhibition "David LaChapelle: Happy Together."

Although the celebrity photographer has exhibited all over the world, the show at Visu marks LaChapelle's first solo show in Miami Beach. (LaChapelle's last solo exhibition in South Florida was 2008's "Jesus Is My Homeboy" at Wolfgang Roth & Partners in Miami's Design District.) The exhibition came about when gallery owners Bruce Halpryn and Blake Pearson reached out to the artist. The duo wanted to commemorate their gallery's first year with a bang and have been fans of the photographer for a long time.

On the night before the show is slated to open to the public, Visu is hosting a collector's preview at the gallery. People spill into the small gallery, drinks in hand and sparkles galore. Dressed in comfortable streetwear, LaChapelle is wearing a bright red Chicago Bulls cap paired with a matching blood-red T-shirt. It's easy to spot him among the crowd of collectors. His demeanor is inviting and approachable, and he never seems to run out of stories to tell or conversation topics to discuss.

The photographer, who splits his time between Los Angeles and Maui, takes a break in the small office space of the gallery. He takes a seat next to a wooden display case that features a collection of photo books, two of which are his and placed perfectly within eye level.

After a short breath, LaChapelle crosses his legs and begins talking. Born in Harford, Connecticut, LaChapelle was a teen when he dropped out of high school and taught himself the art of photography. He credits his time working with the late, great artist Andy Warhol as his most formative.

"That was my college," says LaChapelle, placing his right hand on his chest. "Working for Interview magazine was my college."
click to enlarge Woman in a motorcycle helmet crawling on her hands and knees
Breakfast of Champions, Los Angeles, 2001
Photo by David LaChapelle, Courtesy of VISU Contemporary
He shares a brief story about the first time he came to Miami on an assignment for Warhol. The year was 1986, and a then 22-year-old arrived in a version of Miami that was very different from the one he stands in today. "Andy was very ahead of his time," he says. "He sent me down here to photograph Miami because he saw something in the city. He said this was going to be the next big city, the next happening city. When I got here, there was one tiny hotel on Ocean Drive — one art deco hotel that had been refurbished and renovated, and that's it."

While there aren't any photos on display from that first trip to Miami, Visu has selected 30 images from the photographer's vast career to display, many of which were taken in Los Angeles and New York.

"I really let go and let the gallery choose [the images]," says LaChapelle, "and I'm so happy with their selection. Usually, I'll come in and move some photos around after they've been hung," he says. Looking at his close friend and manager standing nearby, LaChapelle adds, "But this is the first time I didn't move a single picture. Not one. Bruce and Blake did a beautiful job selecting and hanging my images."

On display are works from the artist's decades-long career, including a photo of Travis Scott, and many of which are religiously charged, like a reimagining of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper with archangels and a blue man with a crown of thorns. It's a collection of images that will surely leave an impression.
click to enlarge An image of a flowering heliconia
Magenta Heliconia No. 1, Hawaii, 2019
Photo by David LaChapelle, Courtesy of VISU Contemporary
Among the sea of wild poses and vibrant backdrops, there stands one photo of a heliconia flower. It's a quiet image — and a welcomed visual break. Its simplicity is striking. LaChapelle took that photo circa 2019 near his home in Maui. The image is part of a collection inspired by fellow artist Georgia O'Keeffe. "I didn't realize, but O'Keeffe spent so much time in Maui, right on the same property that I own today," says a dumbstruck LaChapelle.

The series he did in her honor is extra special to the photographer because of his deep connection with O'Keeffe. He remembers fondly a time when he visited his guidance counselor in fourth grade, and she asked a then doodle-obsessed LaChapelle who his favorite artists were. "I told her: Andy Warhol and Georgia O'Keeffe," he remembers.

The photographer has many tattoos all over his body. On his wrist, inked onto his skin, is the phrase "Don't Dream It, Be It." The phrase can perfectly sum up how LaChapelle lives his life. He not only dreams big but also makes those same dreams materialize in the real world.

"When I was a kid, I had three dreams," he says. Using his right hand to keep count, he begins, "One, to make a living as a photographer. Two, to work for Andy Warhol. And three, to own a home in Hawaii. And all three of those dreams have come true."

"David LaChapelle: Happy Together." On view through Saturday, March 2, at Visu Contemporary, 2160 Park Ave., Miami Beach; 305-496-5180; visugallery.com. Admission is free.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Carolina del Busto is a freelance writer for Miami New Times. She nurtured her love of words at Boston College before moving back home to Miami and has been covering arts and culture in the Magic City since 2013.
Contact: Carolina del Busto

Trending

Dead Giveaways That Netflix's Griselda Wasn't Shot in Miami

Film & TV

Dead Giveaways That Netflix's Griselda Wasn't Shot in Miami

By Naomi Feinstein
Erotika Biennale Diverts the Male Gaze and Builds Empowered Community

Sex & Gender

Erotika Biennale Diverts the Male Gaze and Builds Empowered Community

By Liz Tracy
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour Is Coming to Doral

Things To Do

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour Is Coming to Doral

By Jose D. Duran
This Year's Miami Open Will Feature Tennis and Pickleball Matches

Sports

This Year's Miami Open Will Feature Tennis and Pickleball Matches

By Jesse Scott
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation