Photographer David LaChapelle Returns to Miami With Exhibit at Visu Contemporary

Across the street from the Bass and steps away from where the Miami City Ballet ballerinas rehearse is a white brick building with a façade that curves and bends in the typical art deco style of the area. Here, on the first floor, you'll find Visu Contemporary, which is celebrating its first anniversary in the space with the exhibition "David LaChapelle: Happy Together."
Although the celebrity photographer has exhibited all over the world, the show at Visu marks LaChapelle's first solo show in Miami Beach. (LaChapelle's last solo exhibition in South Florida was 2008's "Jesus Is My Homeboy" at Wolfgang Roth & Partners in Miami's Design District.) The exhibition came about when gallery owners Bruce Halpryn and Blake Pearson reached out to the artist. The duo wanted to commemorate their gallery's first year with a bang and have been fans of the photographer for a long time.
On the night before the show is slated to open to the public, Visu is hosting a collector's preview at the gallery. People spill into the small gallery, drinks in hand and sparkles galore. Dressed in comfortable streetwear, LaChapelle is wearing a bright red Chicago Bulls cap paired with a matching blood-red T-shirt. It's easy to spot him among the crowd of collectors. His demeanor is inviting and approachable, and he never seems to run out of stories to tell or conversation topics to discuss.
The photographer, who splits his time between Los Angeles and Maui, takes a break in the small office space of the gallery. He takes a seat next to a wooden display case that features a collection of photo books, two of which are his and placed perfectly within eye level.
After a short breath, LaChapelle crosses his legs and begins talking. Born in Harford, Connecticut, LaChapelle was a teen when he dropped out of high school and taught himself the art of photography. He credits his time working with the late, great artist Andy Warhol as his most formative.
"That was my college," says LaChapelle, placing his right hand on his chest. "Working for Interview magazine was my college."
While there aren't any photos on display from that first trip to Miami, Visu has selected 30 images from the photographer's vast career to display, many of which were taken in Los Angeles and New York.
"I really let go and let the gallery choose [the images]," says LaChapelle, "and I'm so happy with their selection. Usually, I'll come in and move some photos around after they've been hung," he says. Looking at his close friend and manager standing nearby, LaChapelle adds, "But this is the first time I didn't move a single picture. Not one. Bruce and Blake did a beautiful job selecting and hanging my images."
On display are works from the artist's decades-long career, including a photo of Travis Scott, and many of which are religiously charged, like a reimagining of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper with archangels and a blue man with a crown of thorns. It's a collection of images that will surely leave an impression.
The series he did in her honor is extra special to the photographer because of his deep connection with O'Keeffe. He remembers fondly a time when he visited his guidance counselor in fourth grade, and she asked a then doodle-obsessed LaChapelle who his favorite artists were. "I told her: Andy Warhol and Georgia O'Keeffe," he remembers.
The photographer has many tattoos all over his body. On his wrist, inked onto his skin, is the phrase "Don't Dream It, Be It." The phrase can perfectly sum up how LaChapelle lives his life. He not only dreams big but also makes those same dreams materialize in the real world.
"When I was a kid, I had three dreams," he says. Using his right hand to keep count, he begins, "One, to make a living as a photographer. Two, to work for Andy Warhol. And three, to own a home in Hawaii. And all three of those dreams have come true."
"David LaChapelle: Happy Together." On view through Saturday, March 2, at Visu Contemporary, 2160 Park Ave., Miami Beach; 305-496-5180; visugallery.com. Admission is free.