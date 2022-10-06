The 12 Best Things to Do in MiamI This Weekend

Friday, October 7Yung Bae, along with Washed Out, Roosevelt, Saint Pepsi, and Vantage, drops in at Oasis Wynwood on Friday as part of his Groove Continental Tour. The baby-faced producer is known for funk sounds blended with Japanese city pop and disco. A Portland, Oregon, native, Yung Bae rose to prominence in 2014 with his Japanese Disco Edits series. In 2019, he signed a deal with Arista and released his major-label debut, Groove Continental: Side A, earlier this year, building on his vaporwave sound. 7 p.m. Friday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 to $85 via oasismiami.tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Hold on tight; It's going to be a boozy ride! The Craft: Spirits 'n Cocktails (FKA Craft Spirits Fest) returns to the Cruz Building for its ninth edition. During the event, thirsty attendees can imbibe the finest booze from around the country — more than 100 different spirits to indulge in, along with treats from various vendors and restaurants. Live jazz and dance music will elevate the event and soundtrack your buzz. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at the Cruz Building, 3157 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove; craftspiritsfest.com. Tickets cost $35 to $100 via snc2022.eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
In late 2019, Nu Deco Ensemble announced that after four seasons at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse in Wynwood, it had found a new home at the Citadel in Little River. Of course, the pandemic tore up those plans, and the orchestra has been performing mainly at the Miami Beach Bandshell ever since. Nu Deco will play at various venues during its upcoming season, which kicks off Friday at the Colony Theatre. Joining Nu Deco onstage: Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at the Colony Theater, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; nu-deco.org. Tickets cost $71.50 to $101.50 via miaminewdrama.org. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Friday, Glender Blender, the monthly queer party that used to take place at Las Rosas, throws a Haus Party at Gramps. Headlining the night is RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 winner Yvie Oddly, along with local talents Persephone Von Lips, Lady Paraiso, Opal Am Rah, Sofia Luna, Viola Putx, Opulence, and Sin Silva. Providing the music are Roxx Revolt & the Velvets and DJ Zehno. All proceeds of the event benefit Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH), a nonprofit that builds and operates affordable housing. 9 p.m. Friday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, October 8Every year, Zoo Miami invites everyone to run like a pack of wild gazelles in the Serengeti during its annual ZooRun event. Cohosted by West Kendall Baptist Hospital, the run celebrates its tenth year with races for all skill levels. Participants can run or walk through the different areas of Zoo Miami and take part in the ZooRun5K, ZooRun10K, or ZooKidsDash. (There's also a virtual 5K race for the treadmill crowd.) To make it even more fun, animal-themed costumes are encouraged. 7 a.m. Saturday, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Registration costs $25 to $65. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Come hungry to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's inaugural Bacon & BBQ Classic on Saturday. This savory food event offers a selection of finger-lickin' meats and treats from vendors including La Traila, Bodega, Cocina Mexicana, and Pig Floyd. Beer tastings and bourbon flights will be provided for those looking to take their barbecue experience to the next level, and the family crowd will be treated to a watermelon-eating contest, scavenger hunts, and bunny-sack races, among other activities. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $12 to $25. Sophia Medina
Billed as the largest e-mobility event in North America, Electrify Expo quietly drives into Coconut Grove's Regatta Park on Saturday and Sunday. Consider the electrifying possibilities as you browse electric cars, motorcycles, bikes, skateboards, surfboards, scooters, and more. Big brands such as BMW, Porsche, Volvo, and Volkswagen will share and display their latest vehicles and technological advancements. You're also invited to visit interactive displays and sign up for test drives. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; electrifyexpo.com. Tickets cost $20 via universe.com. Sophia Medina
Do you really want your MTV? Head to Hard Rock Live on Saturday, when two of the biggest rock bands of the '90s, Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction, take the stage. The bands are on the road as part of their Spirits on Fire Tour. The Pumpkins recently announced they'd be dropping their 12th album, Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts, in three separate installments, with Act One scheduled for November 15. The new work is being touted as a sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/The Machines of God. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $65 to $235 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Can you freestyle? Can you do it en español? Check out the real pros on Saturday, when Red Bull Batalla lands at Soho Studios for its U.S. National Final, billed as the world's largest Spanish-language freestyle competition. Saturday's winner will earn the national title and move on to the World Final in Mexico City. The pool of emcees includes Florida native Oner; J Luna, a civil engineer by day; and Pailot, an Argentinian tennis instructor living in Oklahoma. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; redbull.com/us-en/event-series/red-bull-batalla. Ticket cost $10 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
aventuracenter.org. Tickets cost $55 to $60 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, October 9Celebrate Caribbean culture at Miami Carnival Concert & Parade, a celebratory event where masquerader bands dress in their most dazzling and vibrant designs. Attendees will have the chance to walk and interact with other islanders looking to tell their stories through their costumes. After the parade, stay for a concert with Iwer George, Nadia Batson, Farmer Nappy, Shurwayne Winchester, the A-Team Band, and more. 11 a.m. Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Fair Exposition, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; miamicarnival.org. Tickets cost $15 to $250 via caribtix.com. Sophia Medina
Celebrate International Day of the Girl with a fashion show and a side of mimosas at the Fashion Meets Art Brunch. Hosted by Girls Inc. of Greater Miami, the event brings together fashion and art to honor the girls of the world. During the brunch, guests can enjoy a fashion show featuring designs by 25FiftyTwo and DesignLab Miami. There will also be an art exhibit by Roxanna Frontini and Kimaya McPherson, and a meet-and-greet with Rochelle Weinstein, best-selling author of This Is Not How It Ends. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Mana Common, 21 SE First Ave., Miami; girlsincmiami.org. Tickets cost $150 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina