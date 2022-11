The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, November 4

Saturday, November 5

Sunday, November 6

Returning for its 37th year on Friday is the(FLIFF). Running through November 13, the festival is set to showcase a lineup of international features, indies, documentaries, and short films. Make sure to catch screenings of Rob Margolies', a psychological drama about an obese man with MS. who takes up the sport of boxing, and Joachim Black's dark comedy, starring John Hamm as a compulsive bureaucrat who discovers a secret room. Friday's opening-night film is Paul Dektor's, starring Peter Dinklage, Shirley Maclaine, Matt Dillon, and Danny Glover.Local record store Sweat Records invites you to swing over to the Bridge for. DJs Lolo and Hottpants will shower partygoers with the best of girl groups, Motown, soul, R&B, surf rock, and swing from the 1950s and '60s. Start the party with scoops of retro-inspired ice cream and adult beverages to loosen you up before you hit the dance floor.You probably knowfrom his longtime stint as a panelist onand/or his Netflix specialand standup special. The 51-year-old Filipino-American stops by FTX Arena on Friday as part of his Funny Is Funny World Tour. The comic will bring all new material, so it should be a treat even if you've seen Koy work the stage before.Regatta Park will once again play host to. On Saturday, sample more than 100 craft beers delivered by some of the best brewers in the industry. The best part? It's completely unlimited. In addition to the suds, the festival offers food from local restaurants, live entertainment, and music. And for those looking to enjoy themselves a bit longer, VIP admission offers early access two hours before the general public gets in.Experience a live painting session in Hôtel Gaythering's courtyard while meeting other queer artists aton Saturday. Along with the meeting and mingling, you'll have the opportunity to purchase art to take home and hang on your walls. You might be struck by the prices, which are aimed at promoting queer artists and making original art more accessible to all.Comedianblew up during the pandemic thanks to his alter ego Uncle Roger, through which he critiques (mostly) Western chefs' attempts at making East Asian cuisine. Uncle Roger's sworn enemies are colanders and chef Jamie Oliver, while his greatest love is undoubtedly MSG. On Saturday, Ng brings his Haiyaa World Tour to the Fontainebleau. Uncle Roger is sure to make an appearance, so consider donning an orange polo shirt in tribute.Experience the magic of flamenco music on Saturday and Sunday with musical director and flamenco guitarist José Almarcha. After the sudden death of his mother, Almarcha began composing and interpreting flamenco in a new way. As a result, he created. Staged by Fundarte in collaboration with Miami-Dade County Auditorium, the work plumbs the depths of Almarcha's identity through sounds created from memories, places, experiences, and people.Known for broadcasting DJ sets across the globe,lands in Miami on Saturday to showcase the Magic City's techno talent alongside international heavyweights. Spanish producer Héctor Oaks headlines along with Brooklyn underground representative Volvox. Rounding out the local talent is Brukhein, Marysex, Winter Wong, Zei, and Pierre Louis. If you plan on attending, local promoter Stamina asks that you "don't be that boring person" and use your phone on the dance floor. Also, in order to create a safe space for everyone, make sure you understand the concept of consent and check your disrespect at the door.Tie on a bib, because thehas returned for a day of savory meals, fruity cocktails, and beautiful views. On Sunday, celebrate the ocean's bounty prepared by some of the city's finest chefs. Mixologists will be on the grounds serving libations to pair with the briny delicacies. In addition to the food and drinks, enjoy live music, yard games, a nautical market, huge inflatables, and more.Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog has built a reputation for his inventive cuisines and equally inventive culinary events, including P.I.G. (Pork Is Good) and Duck Duck Goose. On Sunday, he returns with, an all-inclusive food and cocktail celebration at one of' favorite local spots, Off Site . The culinary lineup hasn't been revealed as of press time, but expect everything winged to be marinated, grilled, and fried. The drink of choice for the event will be Champagne, because why the hell not?Where would heavy metal be without? From "Enter Sandman" and "Nothing Else Matters," the band broke the genre into the mainstream back in 1986 with its third album,. Sunday's show at Hard Rock Live promises to be an intimate affair as Metallica pays tribute to the founder of Megaforce Records, Jonny and Marsha Zazula. The concert will focus heavily on the band's mid-'80s releases on the label, includingandLos Angeles-based, New England-bred bandstops by Gramps on Sunday. The indie-rock trio released its sophomore album,, in 2021, and the Miami show comes on the heels of a new EP,. The band formed while Brian McLaughlin, Luke Imbusch, and Jeremy Cohen attended college in Boston. In 2021, the band's track "Notion," which was first released in 2016, went viral on TikTok, topping Spotify's viral chart in the U.S. and charting at number 11 on's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs.