The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, November 4Returning for its 37th year on Friday is the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF). Running through November 13, the festival is set to showcase a lineup of international features, indies, documentaries, and short films. Make sure to catch screenings of Rob Margolies' Bobcat Moretti, a psychological drama about an obese man with MS. who takes up the sport of boxing, and Joachim Black's dark comedy Corner Office, starring John Hamm as a compulsive bureaucrat who discovers a secret room. Friday's opening-night film is Paul Dektor's American Dreamer, starring Peter Dinklage, Shirley Maclaine, Matt Dillon, and Danny Glover. 7:30 p.m. Friday, at Seminole Ballroom at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; fliff.com. Tickets cost $10 to $125. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Local record store Sweat Records invites you to swing over to the Bridge for Sweat's Sock Hop. DJs Lolo and Hottpants will shower partygoers with the best of girl groups, Motown, soul, R&B, surf rock, and swing from the 1950s and '60s. Start the party with scoops of retro-inspired ice cream and adult beverages to loosen you up before you hit the dance floor. 8 p.m. to midnight Friday, at the Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
You probably know Jo Koy from his longtime stint as a panelist on Chelsea Lately and/or his Netflix special Joy Koy: In His Element and standup special Comin' In Hot. The 51-year-old Filipino-American stops by FTX Arena on Friday as part of his Funny Is Funny World Tour. The comic will bring all new material, so it should be a treat even if you've seen Koy work the stage before. 8 p.m. Friday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $42.50 to $77.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, November 5Regatta Park will once again play host to Grovetoberfest. On Saturday, sample more than 100 craft beers delivered by some of the best brewers in the industry. The best part? It's completely unlimited. In addition to the suds, the festival offers food from local restaurants, live entertainment, and music. And for those looking to enjoy themselves a bit longer, VIP admission offers early access two hours before the general public gets in. 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; grovetoberfest.com. Tickets cost $49 to $89 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Experience a live painting session in Hôtel Gaythering's courtyard while meeting other queer artists at Queer Easels on Saturday. Along with the meeting and mingling, you'll have the opportunity to purchase art to take home and hang on your walls. You might be struck by the prices, which are aimed at promoting queer artists and making original art more accessible to all. 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, at Hôtel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-284-1176; gaythering.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Comedian Nigel Ng blew up during the pandemic thanks to his alter ego Uncle Roger, through which he critiques (mostly) Western chefs' attempts at making East Asian cuisine. Uncle Roger's sworn enemies are colanders and chef Jamie Oliver, while his greatest love is undoubtedly MSG. On Saturday, Ng brings his Haiyaa World Tour to the Fontainebleau. Uncle Roger is sure to make an appearance, so consider donning an orange polo shirt in tribute. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; bleaulive.com. Tickets cost $35.50 to $47.50 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Experience the magic of flamenco music on Saturday and Sunday with musical director and flamenco guitarist José Almarcha. After the sudden death of his mother, Almarcha began composing and interpreting flamenco in a new way. As a result, he created Alejandra. Staged by Fundarte in collaboration with Miami-Dade County Auditorium, the work plumbs the depths of Almarcha's identity through sounds created from memories, places, experiences, and people. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; fundarte.us. Tickets cost $17 to $37 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Sunday, November 6Tie on a bib, because the South Florida Seafood Festival has returned for a day of savory meals, fruity cocktails, and beautiful views. On Sunday, celebrate the ocean's bounty prepared by some of the city's finest chefs. Mixologists will be on the grounds serving libations to pair with the briny delicacies. In addition to the food and drinks, enjoy live music, yard games, a nautical market, huge inflatables, and more. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove; southfloridaseafoodfestival.com. Tickets cost $19 to $59 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Chef Jeremiah Bullfrog has built a reputation for his inventive cuisines and equally inventive culinary events, including P.I.G. (Pork Is Good) and Duck Duck Goose. On Sunday, he returns with Duck Duck Patito, an all-inclusive food and cocktail celebration at one of New Times' favorite local spots, Off Site. The culinary lineup hasn't been revealed as of press time, but expect everything winged to be marinated, grilled, and fried. The drink of choice for the event will be Champagne, because why the hell not? 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Off Site, 8250 NW Second Ave., Miami; offsite.miami. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Los Angeles-based, New England-bred band Rare Occasions stops by Gramps on Sunday. The indie-rock trio released its sophomore album, Big Whoop, in 2021, and the Miami show comes on the heels of a new EP, Attaboy. The band formed while Brian McLaughlin, Luke Imbusch, and Jeremy Cohen attended college in Boston. In 2021, the band's track "Notion," which was first released in 2016, went viral on TikTok, topping Spotify's viral chart in the U.S. and charting at number 11 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. 8 p.m. Sunday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $16 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden