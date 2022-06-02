The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, June 3

click to enlarge "Sherlock Holmes: The Exhibition" at Frost Science Museum: See Friday Photo courtesy of Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Saturday, June 4

click to enlarge Soulpax at Gramps: See Sunday Photo courtesy of the aritst

Sunday, June 5

Solve a mystery alongside the world's best-known detective at the Frost Science Museum. Atvisitors can transport themselves to Victorian London and uncover one of the greatest mysteries to unfold. Amateur detectives will discover clues and meet suspicious characters to solve the perfect crime. Once the case is closed, investigators are escorted back to the present day as they enter a pop-culture gallery showcasing the renowned detective figure in movies and books.As part of Blue Note Jazz Festival's Miami Beach pop-up,will take the stage at the North Beach Bandshell on Friday. In 2019, Clinton announced he was finished with touring, but it seems the allure of taking the stage with Parliament-Funkadelic was too enticing to resist. Following the Miami Beach show, several more dates will take the legendary musician across the country. If you want to catch the funk icon in the flesh, this might be your last chance — don't waste it.If's name sounds familiar, perhaps it's from her stint as Lady Gaga's opening act until the ArtRave Tour of 2014. The two became good friends as performers on New York City's Lower East Side. In a departure from her pop-leaning days, Lady Starlight's sound has become decidedly techno since she relocated to Berlin. The track selector stops at the Ground on Friday, courtesy of Otherworld.At the peak of the lockdown, we all experienced that moment when we decided we could keep a houseplant alive. Some of the most popular indoor plants tend to be of the tropical variety — and guess what South Florida has a lot of? On Saturday, the Tropical Audubon Society hosts its annualat its South Miami campus. Browse the plants and flowers and choose which to take home and nurture to full bloom. Visitors can also learn what it takes to become a skilled grower as experts speak and give tips.On Saturday, Nina Johnson premieres its latest exhibition,Put together by the eponymous gallerist, the group show features numerous artists inspired by the Pine Tree State, where Johnson owns a home. Artists include Marvin Bileck, Katherine Bradford, Jenny Brillhart, Ann Craven, Lois Dodd, Jim Drain, Bob Hiemstra, Alex Katz, Emily Nelligan, Katie Stout, and Nicole Wittenberg.Expand your taste buds with a visit to the second-annual. Guests are welcome to bite into savory meals cooked up by Black restaurateurs making their mark in the community. Beyond the food, attendees can enjoy live music, cook-off competitions, a Black vendor marketplace, and live podcast interviews. Everyone's invited to savor delectable dishes while supporting some of Miami's best Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.Gather your skateboard and kneepads for a gnarly day of shredding and riding rails and skate ramps. Presented by the Hype! Mart, thewill welcome all skateboarders and enthusiasts alike for a celebration of the sport at SkateBird Miami. The full night of fun features live music, delicious food, and sneaker vendors. The get-together welcomes guests to be themselves or cosplay as their favorite characters. No matter what age, amateur and immediate skaters are welcome to participate.Urbano music's latest "it girl"takes the stage at Oasis Wynwood. The Dominican dembow artist has been growing in stature thanks to her superstar collaborations and X-rated lyrics. She's already worked with acts like Rosalía, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, and Amenazzy. During her Miami performance, expect to hear cuts like "Tukuntazo," "Desacato Escolar," and "Linda."Discover your inner chakras and indulge in kundalini energy at the(KAP) at the Sacred Space. A form of yoga that emphasizes the path of surrender and peace, KAP has participants lie on a yoga mat as the facilitator points at different chakra points on their bodies while music plays in the background; the goal is to recover one's kundalini energy in order to bring healing, clarity, and relief. Nicole Thaw and Bre Jenkins will lead the session.After meeting at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music, Julian Harris and Julia Camayd came together to form, an R&B project that combines Americana, jazz, blues, and Latin to create a sound that feels wholly inspired by the city. On Sunday, catch the duo at Wynwood watering hole Gramps for three back-to-back-to-back sets starting at 7 p.m. Before you venture out, make sure to listen to Soulpax's latest single, "Postcard Daze," which seems to borrow inspiration from '70s funk and disco.