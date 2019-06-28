The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Pride Month wraps up this weekend, but there's still time to party with your favorite drag queens. On Friday, Hôtel Gaythering will send off the historic month with a party hosted by Karla Croqueta, Queef Latina, and Juanita Labanjee. On Saturday, head to Schnebly for the Homestead winery's Lychee Summer Celebration. And on Sunday, say goodbye to the Electric Pickle, which closes this weekend with music by Cassy and Will Renuart.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

EXPAND Alexander Guerra

Friday

Wrap up Pride Month in a hotel so gay, it's in the name. Hôtel Gaythering will host some of Miami's most beloved drag queens for its Stonewall 50 Pride Celebration, exactly five decades since the Stonewall Riots catalyzed the modern LGBTQ rights movement. Fresh off their appearances at last weekend's inaugural Wynwood Pride Festival, Karla Croqueta and Queef Latina will host while Juanita Labanjee, the pride of Kendall, hits the decks. 9 p.m. Friday at Hôtel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami; gaythering.com. Admission is free.

Humberto Cabrera of the band Fotre passed away earlier this year. Now his bandmates and friends throughout the 305 are coming together to honor his birthday. A moving celebration and mental-health awareness event — Real Love Don't Stop! — will happen at Las Rosas. Trial by Stone, Spanglish Theory, Pewpts, Scum Punch, and Roberto Luno will rock the house in Cabrera's honor, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the local nonprofit Be Humble. 9 p.m. Friday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

The Miami Independent Film Festival — known locally as Mindie — will present its fourth-annual edition this weekend. So what's new? In addition to hosting parties and happy hour, this year's Mindie has a spectacular film lineup. Among the screenings you can catch are Tommy Avallone's Waldo on Weed, Paul Tei's Nostalgia, and Elaine Minionis' UnCanny: The Dolls of Mariana Monteagudo. Unlike the stuff that sits on Netflix for months, this goodness is here for one weekend only, so head to the cinema! Friday through Sunday at Miami Beach Cinematheque, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; mindiefest.com. Admission is free.



Saturday

Something's brewing in Kendall. From zine fairs to a growing foodie scene, more Miamians are making the trek out west. This Saturday, check out the suburb's latest vendor fair. Dubbed Weirdhaus, the fair will host Best of Miami's Best Instagram Winner Danny Brito, Danielle Estefan, Joshua Hall, and others. Cold brew from White Rose Coffee will be on tap, along with goodies from local vendors. Noon Saturday at 12102 SW 117th Ct., Miami. Admission is free.

EXPAND Lychee Summer Celebration at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery Photography by Monica McGivern

Lychees are strange little fruits, with prickly reddish shells protecting sweet, smooth flesh. Regardless of its weirdness, it's yummy. And this Saturday, the Lychee Summer Celebration will celebrate the fruit. There will be lychee beer, cocktails, raw fruits, and unique lychee-inspired grub. More than 75 vendors will be onsite, and Mr. Nice Guy, AJ & Southern Stampede, and Mantrap will provide the tunes. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery, 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead. Tickets start at $10 via eventbrite.com.

If you've been wanting to get your paws on some rare brewskis, now is your chance. It's time for another Free the Whales, offering suds from breweries galore. For the first time, the event will host a bottle release — Hidden Springs Aleworks' Whale Batter (a stout with toasted coconuts, macadamia nuts, and vanilla). One bottle per person will be available. Other participants among the 25-plus breweries are Tripping Animals, the Answer Brewpub, and Country Club Brewing. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Ter., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $110 via eventbrite.com.



Fans of the improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway? will love LOL: Ladies Out Loud!, boasting some of the area's top improv and musical talent. And, yes, it's an all-lady lineup of comedians from Just the Funny's all-star cast. You can feel extra-good about buying this ticket, because a portion of the proceeds of Saturday's show will go to Leap for Ladies, an organization helping women after incarceration. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Just the Funny, 3119 Coral Way, Miami. Tickets cost $15 via ticketweb.com.

Say goodbye to the Pickle this weekend. Photo by Karli Evans

Sunday

Damn you, 2019. Among other cool people and things you've claimed, you're taking away beloved Wynwood institution Electric Pickle. The spot has been a must for shows, parties, and late-night debauchery during its ten-year run, and this Sunday is its last hurrah. To close the curtain, DJ'ing icon Cassy and Miami's own Will Renuart (who opened the Pickle in 2009) will perform. 10 p.m. Sunday at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 via residentadvisor.net.



It's the most mango-ful time of the year, y'all. The orange-fleshed fruits are in season big time, so it's time to eat as many as possible. This Sunday, Miami Beach's Lincoln Eatery will host the Bingo, Bango, That's My Mango Festival. In an ode to the sweetest fruit on Planet Earth, all 13 of the food hall's establishments will create a mango-inspired dish. Additionally, there will be a local mango contest, live demonstrations, vendors, and bingo for prizes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 N. Lincoln Lane, Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



FunDimension is always, well, fun. This Sunday, the amusement center will reach a new level of awesomeness when it hosts the FunDimension Fun Fair. In addition to laser tag, VR stuff, an arcade, and a bungy dome that you can enjoy daily, there will also be food trucks, face painting, a slime station, a vendor area, and other diversions. Pro tip: RSVP to get a free beer. 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday at FunDimension, 2129 NW First Ct., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.