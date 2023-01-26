The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, January 27For its latest exhibition, "Willy Chirino: 50 Years of Music Making," HistoryMiami Museum dives into the life and career of singer-songwriter Willy Chirino. The exhibition showcases Chirino's five-decade career through photos, videos, personal items, and other ephemera. HistoryMiami will celebrate the exhibition's debut on Friday with live music, giveaways, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Friday, legendary reggae band the Skatalites hit the stage at the Ground. Founded in 1964, the band played a key role in reggae's development and rise in popularity around the globe. The intervening decades have seen a constant lineup rotation; the only remaining original member is vocalist Doreen Shaffer. In need of a pre-show Skatalites primer? Search YouTube for "Swing Easy," "Guns of Navarone," and "Exodus." 7 p.m. Friday, at the Ground, 34 NE11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Make room for the Piano Man! Billy Joel stops at Hard Rock Live on Friday to serenade his South Florida fans. Joel is one of the most popular music artists of all time, with more than 160 million records sold over a career that spans more than five decades and accolades that include six Grammy Awards, two RIAA Diamond Awards, and a Tony Award, and he has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. You'd expect nothing less from a guy who produced hits like "Tell Her About It," "Uptown Girl," and "Just The Way You Are." 8 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $105 to $505 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Friday, FUNDarte brings Cuban-born singer and composer Gretell Barreiro to the stage at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Barreiro will present her show Marina, based on her recent musical production of the same name. The production sees Gretell's alter ego take you on a trip through personal and cultural obsessions, all taking place in a dream cabaret where time and space are not real. 9 p.m. Friday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; fundarte.us. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, January 28Dip your toes into a world of art during the Coral Gables Festival of the Arts on Saturday. Works from more than 200 artists span various media, from canvas to sculpture to metalwork. Art ain't your thing? No worries — celebrations of beer, wine, and spirits; dogs and other pets; chocolate; and kids and family will take place at the same time, in the same place. There's literally something for everybody to enjoy! 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Alhambra Circle between LeJeune Road and Ponce de Leon, Coral Gables. coralgablesartfestival.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
I'm not going to lie to you: I know nothing about horse racing. All I know is that you can bet on a horse and hope to the gods it finishes in the money. Many of those attending Saturday's Pegasus World Cup will likely have the same limited knowledge, but that doesn't matter. Gulfstream Park's big race is more than just horses. With Groot Hospitality in charge of the food and entertainment, fine dining and performances from pop-rockers OneRepublic and Norwegian producer Kygo are a sure thing. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; pegasusworldcup.com. Tickets cost $125 to $770. Jose D. Duran
Filmmaking was forever redefined with the 1968 release of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. And now, thanks to Christopher Nolan's restoration, you can see it in theaters once more. On Saturday, Coral Gables Art Cinema hosts a screening as part of its After Hours series. Even if you haven't seen Kubrick's magnum opus, you have most certainly seen its opening scene, in which early man encounters a mysterious obelisk, parodied countless times. Now's your chance to behold the genuine article. 9 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Steve Lawler makes his way to Do Not Sit on the Furniture on Saturday to present Pendulum, a project that dives deep into the sounds of house with percussion and tribal rhythms. Joining him on the lineup are Insomnia, Nico Moon, and Surreal Flight. Over the past 20 years, Lawler has released music through labels like Hot Creations, Drumcode, Moon Harbour, and his self-founded imprint VIVa Music. Throughout his career, he has held a multitude of residencies, including at Ibiza's iconic Space, where he earned the nickname the King of the Space. 10 p.m. Saturday, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina
Sunday, January 29Time to lace up your running shoes! Attracting more than 25,000 runners each year, the Miami Marathon and Half commences at dawn against the downtown skyline. Once the race begins, you're in for 26.2 miles of free-running through the most picturesque areas of the city, including Brickell, South Beach, and Coconut Grove. If running isn't your bag, don't fret — designated cheer zones along the course allow you to support the runners without feeling like your legs are collapsing beneath you and your lungs are on fire. 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; themiamimarathon.com. Sophia Medina
Enjoy your Sunday whilst sipping a refreshing cocktail, enjoying live music, and admiring the ocean and the Miami Beach skyline. This weekend, Moxy South Beach brings back its Samba Sunday party, featuring Brazilian dancers and sounds from Samba Band Tata do Povo and DJ Lucca Sav. The party takes place atop the Moxy at the Upside Rooftop space, providing a 360-degree panorama. 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday at the Upside Rooftop at Moxy South Beach, 915 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-600-4292; marriot.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via eventbrite.com; admission is free for hotel guests. Ashley-Anna Aboreden