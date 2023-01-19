The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, January 20

Saturday, January 21

Sunday, January 22

On Friday, University of Texas ethnomusicologist Robin Moore will attempt to answer the question: Where did salsa — the style of music — come from? The discussion, entitledis based on the Wolfsonian's current exhibit, "Turn the Beat Around" (on view through April 30), which explores how Cuban and American musicians produced new musical forms by riffing off their neighbors. Moore's talk focuses on how Puerto Rican, Cuban, and Dominican musicians in New York City developed the salsa genre by uniting mambo, cha-cha-chá, and conjunto.On Friday, ​Olujimi Dance Collective takes the stage at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center to present its latest program,The acronym stands for "transnational dance works and practices that evoke revolutionary kinship" and brings together a diverse group of artists to celebrate the bonds that hold us together. Olujimi is led by artistic director Michelle Grant-Murray, who has trained in contemporary modern dance, West African dance, Afro-Brazilian dance, jazz dance, and dance composition.You won't have to travel to Park City to check out some of the year's best short films. On Friday, O Cinema premieres the, a 95-minute program that features seven film shorts curated from the film festival's shorts program. Three of the seven films won awards, including, and. For decades, Sundance has been considered the premier showcase for short films that range from documentaries to animation and fiction.Willy Wonka may not be opening his doors to the chocolate factory, but Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is inviting you to its chocolate wonderland.celebrates the velvety confection's rich taste and luscious decadence. Indulge in various chocolate pairings with wines and spirits, unlocking robust flavors and amplifying your taste buds. Beyond the tasty treats, the festival offers a plethora of activities, from live entertainment to classes that dive into the world of chocolate.For the first time, Wynwood's Asian food hall 1-800-Lucky hosts a celebratory bash in honor of the. For two days only, the space will invite seven food vendors to serve seven special meals not typically served at the establishment and believed to impart luck, including longevity noodles, coconut jelly rabbit dumplings (2023 is the Year of the Rabbit), and good-fortune fruits. Upon entry, you'll receive an envelope that you'll present to each vendor to receive a food item and stamp.Beat the Miami winter heat with an ice-cold beer at the inaugural, presented by Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern. More than 90 breweries will share their craft beers for attendees to sample and enjoy. (Did we mention samples are unlimited?) Pair your beer with savory meals offered by various local vendors as you enjoy live music by local band Sunset Dreams.The ever-popular Black Market is hosting a new event at Understory on Saturday.doesn't stray far from Black Market's mix of entertainment, vendors, and all-around fun. You can expect live performances by Rachel Goodrich, Humbert, and Raquel Lily, as well as stand-up comedy by Alby Dominguez, Raul Colom, and Shaq Zoola. There will also be a pop-up drawing class and a wide variety of vendors.On Saturday,returns to the stage at the Miami Beach Bandshell to deliver another of its programs of classical twists on contemporary sounds. The orchestra will perform four pieces: Jacques Ibert's; an original composition by Sam Hyken, Aaron Lebos, Armando Lopez, and Jam Matthews; and a reimagining of Stevie Wonder's 1979 double album. The night culminates with a special collaboration with New York City soul-pop group Lawrence.The Faena Hotel Miami Beach hosts a spirit-awakening session that calls on participants to release love in order to receive it back. Led by the hotel's spa director Augustina Caminos,promises to cleanse your auras, calm your emotions, and sharpen your mind. You'll walk away from this spiritual shower with powerful energy and a shimmering aura.On Sunday, head to Wynwood hot spot the Joint of Miami to scope out the city's up-and-coming comedic talent. American Grime's new, hosted by Sergio Mendez and MC Jumanji, invites anyone who's brave enough to take the stage. Express yourself any way you please: comedy, poetry, spoken word, or acoustic music.