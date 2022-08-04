The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, August 5Mexican singer-songwriter Silvana Estrada heads to the Citadel for an intimate concert presented by Escala Sonora. The 25-year-old released her debut album, Marchita, earlier this year; in the Guardian's list of "Best Albums of 2022 So Far," Laura Snapes called it "a captivating arrival." Despite her short career, Estrada has already collaborated with artists like Natalia Lafourcade, Guitarricadelafuente, and Mon Laferte. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; escalasonora.com. Tickets cost $45 via seetickets.us. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Jennifer and Michele Kaminski are bringing their pop-up concept, 2 Korean Girls, to Shelborne South Beach's Oasis Garden for a weekly karaoke party. 2 Korean Girls Karaoke takes place every Friday, inviting diners to nosh on Korean short ribs, melon salad, and tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes). There's also a 2 Korean Girls signature cocktail, created by mixologist Alexa Delgado: "The Last Imoogi," a dragon fruit-infused Bacardi rum cocktail served with a swirl of rose gold shimmer, Domaine de Canton, citrus, and orange bitters, and garnished with an edible flower. Oh, and you'll be able to belt out all the karaoke classics before and/or after you dine. 8 p.m. Friday, at Shelborne South Beach, 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1271; shelborne.com. Jose D. Duran
French-Canadian choreographer Helen Simoneau's work has often explored themes of intimacy, identity, and sexuality. The 2021 Guggenheim Fellow has done work for the Ailey School, the Juilliard School, the American Dance Festival, among others. On Friday, her company, Helen Simoneau Danse, kicks off a three-night stint at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. The company will present the work Delicate Power, examining the different ways we yield, share, or exert power. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211st St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $35. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, August 6Monster Jam is back with its heavy truck jumping and hard car-smashing entertainment, which will have fans and families screaming for more. Known as one of the most action-packed motorsports events, Monster Jam features some of the most skilled drivers in the game taking on challenging obstacles. In addition to the daredevil antics, the event will feature a Pit Party where guests can see the trucks up close, watch live prerace interviews, and participate in driver Q&As. 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $25 to $70 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, Dimensions Variable premieres the latest collaborative work between New Delhi-based artist Ayesha Singh and Miami-based artist Misael Soto. The pair has worked on a series of site-specific work starting in 2017. Opening on Saturday, "Provisional Obstruction (Little Haiti, Miami II)" employs chaotically installed scaffolding and banner-size architectural and historical imagery. The location of the latest installation is meant to highlight the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Little Haiti, which some attribute to its higher elevation and a phenomenon known as climate gentrification. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday through September 18, at Dimensions Variable, 101 NW 79th St., Miami; dimensionsvariable.net. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
Los Angeles-based comedian Rachel Wolfson doles out the laughs at Gramps on Saturday. The Las Vegas native is known for her dry humor and ability to work the crowd. Wolfson also appeared as the first female cast member in the fourth installment of the Jackass film franchise, Jackass Forever. Opening Saturday's show: Long Beach comedian Mat Edgar. 8 p.m. Saturday, Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Local band Pans wraps its East Coast tour with a homecoming show at the Bridge. Members Adrian Garcia, Jack Le Sante, and Keysel Peleaz are multi-instrumentalists who use live loops to create unique “orchestrally inclined indie-rock.” Last year the band released its debut album, A New Wilderness, a folky, chamber-pop effort. For the show at the Bridge, Rick Moon, April Nicole, and the Floridians complete the lineup. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; pansofficial.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Sunday, August 7Sunday mornings at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden have gone to the dogs. Spend quality time with Fido at Dog Date Stroll. You and your pup can explore the 83 acres during the morning hours and enjoy refreshments at the Glasshouse Cafe, where they’ll have treats and drinks for your dog, too. 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Club Space welcomes Meduza to its terrace for an epic party going well past sunrise. Kicking off the late-night festivities is the duo Miguelle & Tons. An Italian combo made up by members Luca de Gregorio, Mattia Vitale, and Simone Giani, Meduza's breakthrough track, 2019's "Piece of Your Heart," spiked the dynamic trio into commercial fame, reaching number two in the UK and earning a Grammy nomination. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $26.46 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina