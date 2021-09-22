The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, September 23

Stay up partying to everything from Afrobeats to reggae at Wayup Stayup at Freehold Miami. Hosted by Bashment, the Thursday-night shindig is always free with RSVP. In addition to the music, the party serves up traditional Jamaican flavors like King Patty's to fuel your night. After you recharge, get ready to dance to dancehall, soca, and hip-hop. 9 p.m. Thursday, at Freehold Miami, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Fresh off the release of his latest mix, Connecting the Dots, German DJ/producer Robag Wruhme will deliver his kinetic music stylings to the dance floor at Floyd on Thursday. Known for his eclectic, evolving soundscapes, Wruhme never fails to keep the room on a high with infectious percussive grooves and adventurous sets.10 p.m. Thursday, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Robb Bank$: See Friday Photo courtesy of Be A Leader Management

Friday, September 24







Family-owned and operated Tinez Farms will kick off its first-annual Fall Festival on Friday. Running through November 7, the kid-friendly event is chock-full of activities for all ages, including a hay-bale castle and maze, a barnyard petting zoo, food vendors and marketplace, live music, and, of course, a stocked pumpkin patch ideal for family photo opportunities. Stick around to catch the 30-minute evening show followed by photo ops with festive characters. 11 a.m. Friday, at Tinez Farms,16405 SW 177th Ave., Miami; 786-816-3474; tinezfarms.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20 via simpletix.com. Olivia McAuley

Catch the best of South Florida's best underground rappers when Robb Bank$ headlines alongside Houston act and Members Only member Craig Xen at Domicile. Bank$ has been busy the last few months releasing his three-part mixtape, Tha Leak. However, there is still no sign of when he'll finally drop a proper follow-up to his 2015 debut album, Year of the Savage. Meanwhile, XXXTentacion protégé Xen released his latest mixtape, Why, last December. Don't miss out on the pair when they perform an all-ages show in Miami. 7 p.m. Friday, Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Skip the usual summer blockbuster and head to O Cinema on Friday to catch a screening of Little Girl. This French documentary focuses on the life of a young girl who has always known she was a girl. It brings to light the struggles of young trans individuals and the journey they and their families must embark on for acceptance. The Sebastien Lifshitz-directed film also highlights the everyday moments and intimate beauty that accompanies childhood. 9:15 p.m. Friday, at O Cinema, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $11. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge '90s Pool Party at the Fontainebleau: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Saturday, September 25







Miami Seed Share, the nonprofit helping the community grow food while promoting native and heirloom plants, will head to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden on Saturday for a hands-on workshop on how to grow and propagate native plants from seeds and stem cuttings. "Growing Native Plants from Stems and Seeds" will teach attendees how to collect stem cuttings correctly, prepare plants for cloning, and help them flourish. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $20 to $30. Olivia McAuley

It's that time of year again, when despite the scorching weather, pumpkins come out, flannels are worn, and Oktoberfest is celebrated. Unbranded Brewing Co. invites you to its first-annual Oktoberfest Block Party in the Leah Arts District. Enjoy local food vendors, a stein-holding competition, bratwurst-eating contests, a yodeling challenge, lederhosen competitions, a mechanical bull, and special beer tappings by Unbranded. The first 200 guests to RSVP can redeem a $3 beer ticket. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Unbranded Brewing Co., 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com. Admission is free via RSVP on eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Backstreet's back — sort of. On Saturday, the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Totally 93.9 host a '90s Pool Party and Concert. Mack in the Morning will emcee, with intimate performances by Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick of 'N Sync fame and Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean on tap, along with a DJ set from Ryan Cabrera. (New Times would like to point out that Cabrera technically rose to fame in the early 2000s and not the '90s.) Make a weekend of it and book a room at the resort, opt for the dinner-and-show package for $149, or enjoy the show only for $99. Any way you choose, you're probably going to want to dig up that old 'N Sync shirt you bought during the No Strings Attached tour. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-548-8886; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $99 to $149 via tixr.com. Jose D. Duran

The Clinton years and burlesque? On Saturday, experience all your favorite '90s movie nostalgia with Moon River Cabaret's Blockbuster Burlesque at Bar Nancy. The night will feature performers from South Florida paying homage to films like Ghostbusters, Queen of the Damned, The Mask, and Clueless. In addition to the performances, there will be a raffle with Blockbuster-themed prizes — and best of all: no late fees. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Sunday, September 26

With sustainability in the fashion industry becoming more widespread, learn how to create your own eco-friendly fashion at Miami Beach Botanical Garden on Sunday. During its Sustainability & Natural Dyes Workshop, you'll learn the basics of natural dyeing and how you can use everyday materials to create vibrant colors. The two-hour class will focus on shibori, a Japanese textile-printing technique that involves folding and binding cloth, then dyeing it with your own resources, which can be anything from avocado skins to spices. 1 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $45 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Got a sweet tooth? Indulge every sugary desire at Dessert Wars, the largest dessert festival in the U.S., at the Miami Airport Convention Center. Endless amounts of doughnuts, cookies, cakes, churros, and more can be sampled on Sunday. Some of the purveyors in attendance will be Sweet Melody, Mo's Cakes, Oh My Pavlova, Burnt, and Holyshakes. Whatever you do, make sure to eat light the day before because you can sample everything at no additional cost. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; dessert-wars.com. Tickets cost $45 to $65 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge TLC: See Monday Photo by Dennis Leupold

Monday, September 27

On Monday, the Miami Design Preservation League presents the first of its four-part lecture series, "Art of Architecture,'' exploring some of Miami Beach's historic preservation projects. Todd Tragash, cofounder of STA Architectural Group, will discuss his experience as an architect on historic commercial sites, such as the Generator Hotel, the Clevelander, the Essex, and the Cardozo. The talk will center on three historic preservation projects and will be moderated by RE: Miami Beach founder Susan Askew. 6 p.m. Monday, at Art Deco Museum, 1001 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-672-2014; mdpl.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

The '90s girl group TLC commemorates its diamond-certified sophomore album CrazySexyCool with a tour alongside Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. T-Boz and Chilli head to the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Monday, taking guests on a nostalgia trip. Twenty-seven years after the record took the world by storm and singles like "Waterfalls" and "Creep'' became anthems of a generation, the band's impact endures. 7:30 p.m. Monday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; livenation.com. Tickets cost $22 to $254. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, September 28

The past few years have seen the natty-wine movement take South Florida by storm, as many are drawn to the distinctive and lively flavors that result from the low-intervention method. On Tuesday, Boxelder will host the seventh edition of its Natural Wine Tasting Series, this time exploring the Eastern European nation of Georgia, one of the oldest wine regions in the world, sometimes referred to as the "cradle of wine." Enjoy tasting the wine with complimentary light bites. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Fans of old Hollywood cinema won't want to miss out on the 3D restoration of Kiss Me Kate at the Coral Gables Art Cinema on Tuesday. Cole Porter's original Broadway musical, which premiered in 1948, is based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. George Sidney's movie adaptation came along five years later, starring Howard Keel, Kathryn Grayson, and Ann Miller, delivering a playful sexuality that was rare in films of that time. 7:30 p.m. at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $10. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, September 29

The art of the music video has evolved exponentially since it killed the radio star when MTV launched in 1981. FilmGate Miami, a nonprofit with a mission to empower and mentor local creators and talent, celebrates the art form on Wednesday with a special edition of its monthly FilmGate Festival. This month is all about Floridian music videos, with a lineup of locally made short-form videos screened to a live audience and virtually. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at FilmGate Miami, 168 SE First St., Miami; 305-916-6973; filmgate.miami. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley