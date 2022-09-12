The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, September 12

The Slow Food movement was founded in 1989 to preserve local food cultures and traditions in an era of increasingly processed and instantaneous eats. The local chapter holds itson Monday to discuss changes and plans for the 2022-23 season. There'll be a delicious, locally sourced salad and sandwich bar from two "Snail of Approval" restaurants by chef Niven Patel: Orno and Mamey. If good, clean food for all is something you're passionate about, this event is the perfect place to network and get involved — and you don't have to be a member to attend.Las Vegas rockershead to FTX Arena on Tuesday as part of their 2022 tour. The band first found mainstream success after the release of its debut album,, in 2004, which produced hits like "Mr. Brightside," "Somebody Told Me," and "Smile Like You Mean It." Last year, the Killers released their seventh album,, which the's Damien Morris heralded as the group's "best album in years." Opening Tuesday's show is Johnny Marr, former guitarist for the Smiths.On Wednesday, Oolite Arts and Locust Projects continue to host important talks surrounding top curators of contemporary art. This month,, CEO of Bundanon Trust and former chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, pays a visit. Kent's exhibitions are so well regarded they've traveled to institutions like the Brooklyn Museum, the National Museum of African Art, the Musée d'Art Contemporain de Montréal, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.It's not a girls' night without the booze, the party, and the music, and Bâoli only proves it so. Elevate the night with the gals at the lounge's midweek bash,, a notorious upscale celebration that brings the drinks, the decadent dining, and the DJs all to one place. Leave the boyfriends at home and share a toast with your best friends; it's time to celebrate the good times. Ladies, take note: This is one hell of a night you will never forget.Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden comes to life at sundown during its monthlyseries, an evening of delightful cocktails among the foliage. September's event pays tribute to Spanish flamenco, the art form based on the folkloric traditions of the Iberian peninsula. During the golden hour, guests can explore the garden's numerous paths with a drink in hand. There's a food menu, too: a chorizo and manchego sandwich, pipirrana (summer squash salad), and pa amb tomàquet (Catalan tomato bread).Local quartettakes the stage at the Center for Subtropical Affairs for its first hometown performance since going on tour in support of, the band's sophomore effort. The Smoogies blend funk, Afro-Cuban, and jazz influences, reflecting the member's many influences and cultures. Vaughn Henry, Dion Kerr, Harvel Nakundi, and David Chiverton are music veterans, having performed with acts like Lauryn Hill, Nicholas Payton, and Ghost-Note.Fifteen-time Grammy winnerperforms at Hard Rock Live as part of the Alicia + Keys World Tour. The singer-songwriter will perform works from her latest releases,and, along with past hits like "No One," "Girl on Fire," and "If I Ain't Got You." During her 26-year career, Keys has sold more than 90 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists. She is also widely recognized for her collaborative anthems such as Usher's "My Boo" and Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind."On Friday, the epic bi-monthly partyreturns to the Anderson. If your high school playlist consisted of Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, and Taking Back Sunday, this night is tailor-made for you. Partygoers will be treated to a live performance by local pop-punk band Manic Frequency and a set by DJ Genkai — and there'll be karaoke, drink specials, and food available for purchase.Crack a cold one at, a craft beer festival spotlighting the top women brewers in the game. Everyone is welcome to sip and taste an array of beers by Florida breweries, including Angry Chair Brewing, Islamorada Brewery & Distillery, Sideward Brewing, Grand Central Brewhouse, and Orchestrated Minds Brewing. Apart from cold ales, guests will also have the opportunity to explore the artisanal market, featuring a variety of women-owned businesses. DJ LaTrice Perry will be on hand to provide the tunes.Sophia MedinaGet ready to be hit with the ultimate reality check whenstops at FTX Arena for his latest standup comedy show. The Reality Check Tour is the 43-year-old comedian's first tour in four years. Though Hart got his start in comedy clubs, he skyrocketed into fame after starring in movies and TV shows like, and. Throughout his 20-plus-year career, he has released five comedy albums, including, andIn 2017, he launched Laugh Out Loud Productions in partnership with Lionsgate, spotlighting some of the world's top comedic talent.Sophia MedinaOn Saturday,invites her Little Monsters to attend the Chromatica Ball at Hard Rock Stadium. The tour is pushing Gaga's 2020 album,, which features the singles "Rain on Me" and "911." She followed that up with a remix album,, in 2021, with reworks by acts like Mura Masa, A.G. Cook, Lsdxoxo, and Arca. And now, after several delays due to the pandemic, Gaga's devoted fans can finally see her perform material from the album live, along with hits like "Bad Romance," "Telephone," and "The Edge of Glory."Thoughhas been churning out music since 2005, the band acquired a whole new level of fame when it appeared on Bad Bunny's latest album,. On the track "Ojitos Lindos," Benito blends his sound with Simón Mejía and Liliana Saumet's indie-pop aesthetic. With a whole new set of fans, the Colombian duo is currently on tour in support of its 2021 album,. The band lands at the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Saturday, bringing its breezy sound against a backdrop of Biscayne Bay.Jose D. DuranOn Sunday, relax and recharge at theat Cauley Square. The free event brings speakers and experts in reiki, astrology, aromatherapy, quantum medicine, numerology, and more for a transformative day. Meditation and yoga classes will also be offered, along with a children's village and local vendors.Immerse yourself in good vibes at, an event celebrating the diverse sounds of reggae. The lineup includes Argentinian reggae legend Bahiano, Jamaican band Inner Circle, and Chilean band Gondwana. The live music doesn't stop there; the festival will feature special performances from Mulato and Gomba Jahbari and DJs Alesouljah and Lance O & Kulcha Shok Crew. Immerse yourself in the mellow-yet-funky music as you watch the sunset.