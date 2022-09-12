The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, September 12The Slow Food movement was founded in 1989 to preserve local food cultures and traditions in an era of increasingly processed and instantaneous eats. The local chapter holds its Slow Food Miami Annual Meeting on Monday to discuss changes and plans for the 2022-23 season. There'll be a delicious, locally sourced salad and sandwich bar from two "Snail of Approval" restaurants by chef Niven Patel: Orno and Mamey. If good, clean food for all is something you're passionate about, this event is the perfect place to network and get involved — and you don't have to be a member to attend. Noon Monday, at Thesis Hotel Miami, 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; slowfoodmiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP; lunch costs $45 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, September 13Las Vegas rockers the Killers head to FTX Arena on Tuesday as part of their 2022 tour. The band first found mainstream success after the release of its debut album, Hot Fuss, in 2004, which produced hits like "Mr. Brightside," "Somebody Told Me," and "Smile Like You Mean It." Last year, the Killers released their seventh album, Pressure Machine, which the Guardian's Damien Morris heralded as the group's "best album in years." Opening Tuesday's show is Johnny Marr, former guitarist for the Smiths. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $23.25 to $120.25 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, September 14On Wednesday, Oolite Arts and Locust Projects continue to host important talks surrounding top curators of contemporary art. This month, Rachel Kent, CEO of Bundanon Trust and former chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, pays a visit. Kent's exhibitions are so well regarded they've traveled to institutions like the Brooklyn Museum, the National Museum of African Art, the Musée d'Art Contemporain de Montréal, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, at the Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; oolitearts.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
It's not a girls' night without the booze, the party, and the music, and Bâoli only proves it so. Elevate the night with the gals at the lounge's midweek bash, My Boyfriend Is Out of Town, a notorious upscale celebration that brings the drinks, the decadent dining, and the DJs all to one place. Leave the boyfriends at home and share a toast with your best friends; it's time to celebrate the good times. Ladies, take note: This is one hell of a night you will never forget. 9 p.m. Wednesday, at Bâoli, 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-8822; myboyfriendisoutoftown.com. Sophia Medina
Thursday, September 15Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden comes to life at sundown during its monthly Sip & Stroll series, an evening of delightful cocktails among the foliage. September's event pays tribute to Spanish flamenco, the art form based on the folkloric traditions of the Iberian peninsula. During the golden hour, guests can explore the garden's numerous paths with a drink in hand. There's a food menu, too: a chorizo and manchego sandwich, pipirrana (summer squash salad), and pa amb tomàquet (Catalan tomato bread). 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $9.95 to $24.95. Sophia Medina
Local quartet the Smoogies takes the stage at the Center for Subtropical Affairs for its first hometown performance since going on tour in support of People Music, the band's sophomore effort. The Smoogies blend funk, Afro-Cuban, and jazz influences, reflecting the member's many influences and cultures. Vaughn Henry, Dion Kerr, Harvel Nakundi, and David Chiverton are music veterans, having performed with acts like Lauryn Hill, Nicholas Payton, and Ghost-Note. 8 p.m. Thursday, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, September 16Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys performs at Hard Rock Live as part of the Alicia + Keys World Tour. The singer-songwriter will perform works from her latest releases, Keys and Keys II, along with past hits like "No One," "Girl on Fire," and "If I Ain't Got You." During her 26-year career, Keys has sold more than 90 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists. She is also widely recognized for her collaborative anthems such as Usher's "My Boo" and Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind." 8 p.m. Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $102 to $292 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Friday, the epic bi-monthly party Emo Night 305 returns to the Anderson. If your high school playlist consisted of Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, and Taking Back Sunday, this night is tailor-made for you. Partygoers will be treated to a live performance by local pop-punk band Manic Frequency and a set by DJ Genkai — and there'll be karaoke, drink specials, and food available for purchase. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, September 17Crack a cold one at FemAle Brew Fest, a craft beer festival spotlighting the top women brewers in the game. Everyone is welcome to sip and taste an array of beers by Florida breweries, including Angry Chair Brewing, Islamorada Brewery & Distillery, Sideward Brewing, Grand Central Brewhouse, and Orchestrated Minds Brewing. Apart from cold ales, guests will also have the opportunity to explore the artisanal market, featuring a variety of women-owned businesses. DJ LaTrice Perry will be on hand to provide the tunes. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Kimpton Goodland Fort Lauderdale, 2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-908-7301; femalebrewfest.com. Tickets cost $45 to $65 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Get ready to be hit with the ultimate reality check when Kevin Hart stops at FTX Arena for his latest standup comedy show. The Reality Check Tour is the 43-year-old comedian's first tour in four years. Though Hart got his start in comedy clubs, he skyrocketed into fame after starring in movies and TV shows like Scary Movie 3, Little Fockers, Think Like a Man, and Ride Along. Throughout his 20-plus-year career, he has released five comedy albums, including A Grown Little Man, Laugh at My Pain, and What Now? In 2017, he launched Laugh Out Loud Productions in partnership with Lionsgate, spotlighting some of the world's top comedic talent. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets $54.75 to $154.75 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, Lady Gaga invites her Little Monsters to attend the Chromatica Ball at Hard Rock Stadium. The tour is pushing Gaga's 2020 album, Chromatica, which features the singles "Rain on Me" and "911." She followed that up with a remix album, Dawn of Chromatica, in 2021, with reworks by acts like Mura Masa, A.G. Cook, Lsdxoxo, and Arca. And now, after several delays due to the pandemic, Gaga's devoted fans can finally see her perform material from the album live, along with hits like "Bad Romance," "Telephone," and "The Edge of Glory." 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $56 to $281 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Though Bomba Estéreo has been churning out music since 2005, the band acquired a whole new level of fame when it appeared on Bad Bunny's latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti. On the track "Ojitos Lindos," Benito blends his sound with Simón Mejía and Liliana Saumet's indie-pop aesthetic. With a whole new set of fans, the Colombian duo is currently on tour in support of its 2021 album, Deja. The band lands at the FPL Solar Amphitheater on Saturday, bringing its breezy sound against a backdrop of Biscayne Bay. 8 p.m. Saturday at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $29.50 to $69.50 via livenation.com. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, September 18On Sunday, relax and recharge at the Bodhi & Mind Festival at Cauley Square. The free event brings speakers and experts in reiki, astrology, aromatherapy, quantum medicine, numerology, and more for a transformative day. Meditation and yoga classes will also be offered, along with a children's village and local vendors. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Cauley Square, 22400 Old Dixie Hwy., Miami; cauleysquare.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Immerse yourself in good vibes at Feel Good Music Fest, an event celebrating the diverse sounds of reggae. The lineup includes Argentinian reggae legend Bahiano, Jamaican band Inner Circle, and Chilean band Gondwana. The live music doesn't stop there; the festival will feature special performances from Mulato and Gomba Jahbari and DJs Alesouljah and Lance O & Kulcha Shok Crew. Immerse yourself in the mellow-yet-funky music as you watch the sunset. 3 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; feelgoodmusicfest.com. Tickets cost $49. Sophia Medina